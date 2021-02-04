BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

What’s In Store For India After Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO? Find Out!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
29
0

Must Read

BriefAbhishek Singh - 8

Google Wages A War Against 7-Inches Tablets

It seems that a 'hide and seek' game between Google and Apple isn't going to be over in forthcoming years....
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

Jeff Bezos To Resign From CEO Of Amazon

The world's second most richest person and the founder of the world's e-commerce behemoth, Jeff Bezos to...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Elon Musk Is the Real Mover and Shaker of The Market: GameStop Saga Proves Again!

Everything he touches turns to gold. Even his slightest gestures attended to. His tweets? They just blow...
Read more

The news of Jeff Bezos stepping down as the CEO of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) sent shockwaves across the entire business community. It is being gauged that the move will surely result in ripple effects affecting various global destinations where the e-commerce behemoth operates. 

So, what’s in store for India post the change? 

Well, according to industry experts not much, as Amazon had long identified India as a strategic market to expand way back in 2013.

Advertisements

Devangshu Dutta, Chief Executive at Third Eyesight, a consulting firm said that the switch in position will not really have a drastic impact on India as the U.S. based e-commerce giant has committed themselves to the Indian market as a ‘market for the future’.

That being said, since early 2020, there has emerged a series of problems for Amazon in terms of the ease of doing business in India which needs to be taken note of.

When Jeff Bezos visited India in the month of January 2020, he was greeted with massive planned protests and a probe by the country’s competition regulator for alleged anti-competitive behaviour. Also, it was rumoured that his request to meet the Prime Minister was turned down as well.

And now, as most are very well aware, Bezos’ transition from power comes at a time when Amazon is tangled in a host of legal battles with Kishore Biyani’s Future Group in order to prevent the latter from selling its assets to India’s largest business conglomerate Reliance Industries aka RIL.

What more? Recent reports have suggested that it might get even tougher for Amazon to operate in India as talks of further tightening the rules of Foreign Direct Investment aka FDI norms are currently in motion. Thus, it can very well mean more trouble for Amazon to conduct business in the country.

Advertisements

To this, Third Eyesight’s Dutta said, even though how Amazon perceives the various regulatory barriers present in India is an issue, it is not individual driven and therefore the change at the top management will not create an immediate impact of any sort which might result in the e-commerce giant to pull back from India.

The same opinion is also held by people in the know who have spoken to Economic Times about the same. Insider sources have mentioned that the move is very unlikely to have any adverse impact on India in the short term as it won’t change the fundamental view the company holds about India having the potential to become one of the world’s largest retail markets in the coming decades.

As for Bezos, he will still be managing the reigns of the company’s broader vision, albeit from a distance. Bryan Olsavsky, Chief Financial Officer at Amazon, in a call with various analysts post the company’s announcement of its December quarterly results mentioned that 

Bezos will continue to be involved in many ‘one-way door issues’ or important decisions such as acquisitions, strategies and venturing into grocery as a market space.

Now, it remains to be seen what does the future hold for the current strained relationship between Indian regulations and Amazon. As of now, the Delhi High Court has ruled in favour of the e-commerce behemoth for the dispute over RIL-Future deal and blocked the sale. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleThe Much Awaited iPhone 12 With 5G Dual Sim Is Finally Here!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

What’s In Store For India After Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO? Find Out!

The news of Jeff Bezos stepping down as the CEO of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) sent shockwaves...
Read more
Brief

Indian Job Seekers Find Too Many Recruitment Stages Quite Concerning: LinkedIn Survey

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The 2020 global pandemic introduced many difficulties for job seekers to get hired But, now that employment is somewhat moving towards normalcy,...
Read more
Brief

Reliance-Future Deal To Be Stuck In Limbo After The Recent Court Order!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The fruition of the Future-Reliance deal went into jeopardy from the very moment Amazon interfered and turned it into a pickle. But...
Read more
Brief

Uber’s Latest Acquisition Hints That Alcohol Delivery Is the Next Multi-Billion Dollar Business!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Uber's acquisition of Drizly has a lot more dig and discuss. For the alcohol delivery industry, every deal is...
Read more
Brief

Jeff Bezos To Resign From CEO Of Amazon

Dazeinfo - 0
The world's second most richest person and the founder of the world's e-commerce behemoth, Jeff Bezos to resign from the position of...
Read more
Brief

Using LinkedIn for Business Must Be Your Top Priority in 2021

Dazeinfo - 0
LinkedIn is one of the most impactful social media networks in 2021. It's designed to attract more attention to your business and...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Indian Job Seekers Find Too Many Recruitment Stages Quite Concerning: LinkedIn Survey

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The 2020 global pandemic introduced many difficulties for job seekers to get hired But, now that employment is somewhat moving towards normalcy,...
Read more

Uber’s Latest Acquisition Hints That Alcohol Delivery Is the Next Multi-Billion Dollar Business!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Uber's acquisition of Drizly has a lot more dig and discuss. For the alcohol delivery industry, every deal is...
Read more

Jeff Bezos To Resign From CEO Of Amazon

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The world's second most richest person and the founder of the world's e-commerce behemoth, Jeff Bezos to resign from the position of...
Read more

Happy Birthday Donald Katz: The Entrepreneur Who Made Fortunes from Audio Books

Entrepreneurship Abhishek - 0
Next time when you put on your headphones and listen to your favourite book, don't forget to remember Donald Katz.
Read more

Musk Attacks Bezos: Battle Over Space Real Estate Is Out In Open

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The world’s two of the most prominent billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have put on their boxing gloves and are duking...
Read more

The Increasing Sales of iPhone In India: Samsung And OnePlus Must Think Out Of The Box!

Apple Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Despite all the challenges that were thrown at Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant made the most out of the October-December period in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.