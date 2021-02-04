CompaniesAppleMobileSmartphones
Updated:

The Much Awaited iPhone 12 With 5G Dual Sim Is Finally Here!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
42
0

Must Read

BriefAbhishek Singh - 8

Google Wages A War Against 7-Inches Tablets

It seems that a 'hide and seek' game between Google and Apple isn't going to be over in forthcoming years....
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

Jeff Bezos To Resign From CEO Of Amazon

The world's second most richest person and the founder of the world's e-commerce behemoth, Jeff Bezos to...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Elon Musk Is the Real Mover and Shaker of The Market: GameStop Saga Proves Again!

Everything he touches turns to gold. Even his slightest gestures attended to. His tweets? They just blow...
Read more

The much-awaited 5G dual Sim iPhone 12 could soon be a reality!

The iPhone 12 lineup being the first line of 5G-ready smartphones from Apple has really pushed telecom carriers to step up their pace of the fifth-generation cellular network rollout. However, up until now, a major downside with the iPhone 12 devices was that dual-SIM users were automatically reverted to LTE service.

But soon, it will no longer be the case.

Advertisements

Yesterday, Apple launched the first iOS 14.5 beta to developers for testing and amid a host of new features is the global support for 5G Dual-SIM mode on the iPhone 12 lineup.

Before this announcement, iPhone with 5G dual-sim support was made available only in mainland China but it will now go mainstream all over the world.

Note here that the 5G dual sim iPhone will arrive a few months later than planned, probably due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An internal Verizon presentation obtained by MacRumours had suggested that the California-based tech giant originally planned to enable 5G in Dual-SIM mode by the end of 2020 – within the first 3 months of iPhone 12 launch.

All iPhone 12 models are already equipped with dual sim capabilities – one physical SIM slot and a digital eSIM, allowing the device to be on dual SIM standby. This basically means that an iPhone user can have two lines of telecom service on one device which is useful for a host of things such as – getting data only plans while travelling abroad, having both personal and work communication lines on a single iPhone and more.

With iOS 14.5, iPhone 12 users can enjoy support for faster and superior 5G network on both lines. The software update is likely to become available at the earliest at late March 2021. Apple previously mentioned that iOS 14.5 will be released in early spring. 

Advertisements

Nonetheless, if you simply cannot wait to get your hands on what Apple has in store for you with the new update, a public beta will likely be released within the next few days and you can enrol yourself into that.

Now, besides the global 5G-dual SIM support enablement, as mentioned earlier, there are a host of other features which are bound to wow you as well once the 5G dual sim iPhone will be available with iOS 14.5. Here is a quick glimpse of those.

Unlock iPhone With Apple Watch

If you have a perfect ecosystem of Apple devices, you must be happy to hear this. With iOS 14.5 and WatchOS 7.4, Apple is all set to make it easier for you to unlock your device even if you are wearing a mask. A new “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature will allow the iPhone to use an unlocked and pre-authenticated Apple Watch as a secondary unlocking method.

Family Support For Apple Card

Just like 5G dual sim support, Apple will also add a new feature that will allow multiple people to use the same Apple Card account for the code in the iOS 14.5 update indicates so. This means now family members of friends can share a single Apple card.

The iPhone-maker will enable the main account holder of ‌Apple Card‌ to invite other individuals to use the ‌Apple Card‌ account, with an overview of total spending available for viewing in the Wallet app. 

Emergency Alert Settings

If you navigate to ‘Notifications’, under ‘Settings’ and scroll down to ‘Emergency Alerts’, you can tap the setting to disable an “Always Deliver” feature which will then cause emergency alerts to not play any sound when the Volume/Ringer is silenced. 

According to Apple’s code, alerts related to earthquakes, tsunamis and other similar emergency alters will still case the iPhone to sound an alarm.

While 5G dual sim iPhone is the biggest hear turner, other aforementioned notable changes in the iOS 14.5 are exciting enough. You can view the entire list of new changes here. As the world is ready to welcome 5G with open arm, and considering iPhone users are known for the early adopters of the latest tech, the iPhone 12 with 5G dual sim will accelerate the adoption of 5G worldwide. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleIndian Job Seekers Find Too Many Recruitment Stages Quite Concerning: LinkedIn Survey
Next articleWhat’s In Store For India After Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO? Find Out!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

What’s In Store For India After Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO? Find Out!

The news of Jeff Bezos stepping down as the CEO of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) sent shockwaves...
Read more
Brief

Indian Job Seekers Find Too Many Recruitment Stages Quite Concerning: LinkedIn Survey

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The 2020 global pandemic introduced many difficulties for job seekers to get hired But, now that employment is somewhat moving towards normalcy,...
Read more
Brief

Reliance-Future Deal To Be Stuck In Limbo After The Recent Court Order!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The fruition of the Future-Reliance deal went into jeopardy from the very moment Amazon interfered and turned it into a pickle. But...
Read more
Brief

Uber’s Latest Acquisition Hints That Alcohol Delivery Is the Next Multi-Billion Dollar Business!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Uber's acquisition of Drizly has a lot more dig and discuss. For the alcohol delivery industry, every deal is...
Read more
Brief

Jeff Bezos To Resign From CEO Of Amazon

Dazeinfo - 0
The world's second most richest person and the founder of the world's e-commerce behemoth, Jeff Bezos to resign from the position of...
Read more
Brief

Using LinkedIn for Business Must Be Your Top Priority in 2021

Dazeinfo - 0
LinkedIn is one of the most impactful social media networks in 2021. It's designed to attract more attention to your business and...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

iPhone Mania: 1 Out of 4 Active Smartphone Users Has iPhone Now!

Apple Jayesh Sharma - 0
A clamorous explorer whose quest for going beyond horizons is never-ending, Apple has registered a striking milestone for one of its shining...
Read more

Airtel Vs Jio: The Race To Dominate 5G Space In India Has Begun

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
With 5G-capable smartphones rolling out already, it is quite evident the fifth-generation high-speed network is a few months away from being introduced...
Read more

The Increasing Sales of iPhone In India: Samsung And OnePlus Must Think Out Of The Box!

Apple Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Despite all the challenges that were thrown at Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant made the most out of the October-December period in...
Read more

Apple, Social Casino Apps, And An Illegal Partnership: Minting Billions?

Apple Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Getting sued is a frequent affair for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and therefore it is no surprise when a new lawsuit against the...
Read more

Encouraged By Record Profit of RIL, Ambani Wants To Accelerate 5G Arrival in India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Brace yourselves for the sooner-than-anticipated arrival of  Reliance Jio 5G services because the 63-year-old billionaire tycoon Ambani recently pledged to the speedy launch...
Read more

Apple Foldable iPhone May Surprise You, But It Won’t Launch This Year!

Apple Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Rumours of a foldable iPhone have long been circulating on the internet. However, until now there was little to no indication Apple...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.