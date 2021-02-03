BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

Jeff Bezos To Resign From CEO Of Amazon

By Dazeinfo
13
0

Must Read

BriefAbhishek Singh - 8

Google Wages A War Against 7-Inches Tablets

It seems that a 'hide and seek' game between Google and Apple isn't going to be over in forthcoming years....
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Musk Attacks Bezos: Battle Over Space Real Estate Is Out In Open

The world’s two of the most prominent billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have put on their...
Read more
AppleLavanya Vasudev - 4

App Developers May Adore iOS Platform For Its Revenue; But Still Opportunities Lie In Android

When it comes to App Stores, Apple Inc (AAPL) had a head start, as it was launched earlier than the Android...
Read more

The world’s second most richest person and the founder of the world’s ecommerce behemoth, Jeff Bezos to resign from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amazon.com Inc. – the company he founded 27 years ago.

In a statement released today, the company has informed that in the third quarter of this year Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair.

So, who is going to replace Jeff Bezos to lead Amazon on the global front?

Advertisements

It’s Andy Jassy.

Andy is the chief executive of Amazon Web Services and he will take over as CEO of Amazon after Jeff Bezos steps down as CEO of Amazon.

Bezos believes that it’s time for him to focus on other responsibilities. He stated that the much needed transition will allow him to have the time and energy required to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and his other passions.

but, why the third quarter?

Jeff Bezos also feels that that the timeline set for the transition is optimal and will allow the Andy to have a smooth transition.

Advertisements

Investors, on the other hand, didn’t see much of problem here as Amazon posted an impressive report card of 2020. The company doubled the income as compare with the previous year and net sales increased by an impressive 38% YoY.

It remains to be seen how active Bezos will be in Amazon’s business in his new role

Previous articleUsing LinkedIn for Business Must Be Your Top Priority in 2021

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Jeff Bezos To Resign From CEO Of Amazon

The world's second most richest person and the founder of the world's ecommerce behemoth, Jeff Bezos to...
Read more
Brief

Using LinkedIn for Business Must Be Your Top Priority in 2021

Dazeinfo - 0
LinkedIn is one of the most impactful social media networks in 2021. It's designed to attract more attention to your business and...
Read more
Brief

Will Xiaomi Be Able To Do What Google Failed To Do With Smartphone?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Having raised the roof with its path-breaking wireless charging design, Xiaomi seems to have taken modularity as the newest mantra. But on...
Read more
Brief

It’s Essential To Have These Services for Cord-Cutters

Dazeinfo - 0
In this day and age, there’s almost no reason to have traditional cable packages or telephone lines anymore. From the ubiquity of...
Read more
Brief

Startups Rejoice: Gets One More Year Extension For Startup Holiday Tax

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After going through a horrendous 2020 filled with a massive number of shutdowns and layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, startups can...
Read more
Brief

Are Facebook And Google Fighting A Lost Battle Against New Australian Media Code?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The fight between media companies and tech giants is nothing new. But now, the social media behemoth Facebook along with the search...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Happy Birthday Donald Katz: The Entrepreneur Who Made Fortunes from Audio Books

Entrepreneurship Abhishek - 0
Next time when you put on your headphones and listen to your favourite book, don't forget to remember Donald Katz.
Read more

Musk Attacks Bezos: Battle Over Space Real Estate Is Out In Open

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The world’s two of the most prominent billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have put on their boxing gloves and are duking...
Read more

Amazon Prime Video: End Of Subscriber Hunt And Beginning Of An Ad-Fuelled Future!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The streaming landscape of India is going through a rapid transformation. Seems like it is no longer about raking in subscribers by...
Read more

Reliance-Future Deal Is Approved By SEBI But Biyani May Not Be Happy With It!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Despite Amazon trying its best to stick a fork between the Reliance-Future deal, the Indian market regulator SEBI has finally given the...
Read more

Happy Birthday Jeff Bezos: The Ferocious Founder Of Amazing Amazon.com

Brief Abhishek - 0
One needs a better motivation and an even better idea before leaving his job, but one needs an undying passion for quitting...
Read more

Amazon, Swiggy Payment Processor Reports About 3.5 Crores Cardholders Data Breach

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Juspay, the leading Indian payment processing startup has been revealed to suffer a major data breach in which the masked credit and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.