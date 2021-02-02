BriefInternet
It’s Essential To Have These Services for Cord-Cutters

By Dazeinfo
In this day and age, there’s almost no reason to have traditional cable packages or telephone lines anymore. From the ubiquity of streaming services to the necessity of cell phones, there are lots of ways to cut the cord and still be connected. If you’ve decided to cut ties with your phone or cable companies, check out these services and apps that will make your life even easier.

Use an Online Fax Service

It’s rare that you’ll need to send many faxes these days, but it still happens! Sometimes you’ll need fax to update your information with a bank or doctor, or to sign and fax legal documents. Without a fax machine and a dedicated phone line, this may have proven difficult in the past. Now, you can use an online fax service to send those important documents quickly and securely. You can send faxes via email or mobile app, or set up a dedicated online fax number so you can receive faxes right to your email.

Get a Streaming Device

You’ve likely already subscribed to Netflix or Disney+, but if you truly want to cut your cable service and rely on streaming you should get a device like the Roku Streaming Stick or Amazon Fire TV Stick. These devices connect to your TV through the HDMI port and will connect to your home Wi-Fi network. This is especially convenient if you don’t have a smart TV that can connect to the internet on its own. Using your Roku or Amazon Fire, you can access multiple streaming apps to watch TV. Another bonus: unlike cable, where you pay a monthly fee to rent the box as well as pay for your subscription, these devices only require a one-time payment.

Advertisements

Try Using An Antenna

If you want to watch live TV, you can always opt for an over-the-air antenna. These can pick up channels such as your local CBS, Fox or NBC affiliates. This is handy for news broadcasts or live events you may want to watch periodically, like sports. Most modern TVs are equipped to work with an antenna’s coaxial cable, so you do not need any additional hardware. 

Port Your Existing Phone Number

If you’re planning on cutting your landline but don’t want to lose your number, you can port it to Google Voice! After you create a Google Voice account, which is essentially a free digital phone service connected to your existing Google account, you have the option of transferring an existing phone number to your account. There is a one-time fee to do this, but afterwards, you’ll still have your old number. This way, anyone who calls you will still be able to leave a voicemail through Google and you can stay in touch, even after you’ve severed your landline.

Get On The Do-Not-Call List

Sometimes, cable companies are relentless. If you’ve cut the cord and are experiencing numerous calls trying to win you back, put your phone number on the national Do Not Call list. This will remove your phone number from any telemarketing lists and cut down on the number of bothersome calls you’re receiving. If you continue to receive unwanted calls, you can report them to the FTC.

Find What You Want to Watch

If you’re subscribed to a few streaming services, you might spend a lot of time searching through each one trying to find a specific movie or series you’re in the mood for. Instead of flipping through Amazon, Netflix and Hulu looking for it, use the website (or app) JustWatch. This site will tell you where exactly the movie you’re looking for is available to stream, buy or rent. Even if you are just thinking about cord-cutting and aren’t sure what streaming services to invest in, this can still be a useful tool! Take a look at what services have the most shows and movies you are interested in and plan to watch. For example, if you have no interest in Stranger Things but are dying to watch The Mandalorian and The Simpsons, you can skip the Netflix subscription and pay for Disney+ instead.

Test Your Internet Connection

It doesn’t matter how good your streaming service is if your internet connection can’t keep up! Use the Fast Speed Test tool to check the speed of your internet connection whenever you feel like things are starting to drag or slow down. This site will monitor your connection and let you know if your network isn’t up to par. In that case, you can contact your internet provider to find a better plan for the amount of streaming you’re doing, or make the switch to a company that can better suit your needs.

Advertisements

Cutting your cable and landline phone out of your life is easier than ever, and thanks to these services you can still get everything you need. Save money and cut down on unnecessary bills by cutting the cord.

