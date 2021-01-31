The New Netflix Feature Is A Boon For All Late Night Binge Watchers!

For all the late-night binge-watchers out there, Netflix has finally heard your cries for help. The U.S-based streaming giant recently rolled out a global test which will help you keep your sleep cycle in check while you enjoy your favourite shows on Netflix guilt-free.

On Friday, Netflix launched an experimental feature for Android devices that allows the subscribers to set a timer for their viewing period. This new feature lets users choose between four timer settings – 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes or the end of whichever movie/episode they are currently watching.

Once the select time limit by the user comes to an end, Netflix will halt the screen and pause the show. This feature should be able to help the user conserve their battery life on Android devices besides ensuring that episodes do not continue rolling on auto-play like it often does for most late-night binge-watchers.

As of now, this test of the new Netflix feature is limited to select global users on Android devices. However, the company said that they are willing to explore bringing the feature to other devices such as TV sets and desktops depending on if users find it a worthy addition and like it on a wide scale.

If you are a Netflix subscriber, you can access this experimental feature by following the steps below:

After making sure the Netflix app is updated to its latest version, choose and play the movie/tv show episode you want on your Android mobile device.

Now, you must notice that there is a clock icon labelled ‘Timer” on the upper right corner.

Tap on the Timer icon

Select from: 15, 30, 45 minutes or “Finish Show” option

This nifty and experimental feature is currently only available on adult profiles only, however, it seems like it would rather be a more perfect fit for the kids profile wherein screen time is a major concern.

That being said, Netflix is only running this feature as a test and therefore it could potentially design a version of the same in the future for the kids’ accounts as well. But again, it will depend on how well the test is received by the current beta testers.

Also, kids generally tend to tap on screens a lot and therefore the feature will surely need some modification if it ever gets added to their profiles meant for children. Currently, this test comes across as a brilliant sleep tool if you are someone who tends to fall asleep watching Netflix on their phone late at night. Having the show/movie turned off by the end of an episode can be a pretty good deal as you will not only save data but also wouldn’t need to rewind back to where you originally left off.

Now, it remains to be seen if this feature is here to stay or Netflix will be scrapping it off in the next update. Do you think it is a helpful addition to the app? Let us know in the comments down below. We will keep you updated. Until then, stay tuned.