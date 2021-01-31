BriefInternet
Updated:

The New Netflix Feature Is A Boon For All Late Night Binge Watchers!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
10
0

Must Read

BriefAbhishek Singh - 8

Google Wages A War Against 7-Inches Tablets

It seems that a 'hide and seek' game between Google and Apple isn't going to be over in forthcoming years....
Read more
AppleLavanya Vasudev - 4

App Developers May Adore iOS Platform For Its Revenue; But Still Opportunities Lie In Android

When it comes to App Stores, Apple Inc (AAPL) had a head start, as it was launched earlier than the Android...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Musk Attacks Bezos: Battle Over Space Real Estate Is Out In Open

The world’s two of the most prominent billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have put on their...
Read more

For all the late-night binge-watchers out there, Netflix has finally heard your cries for help. The U.S-based streaming giant recently rolled out a global test which will help you keep your sleep cycle in check while you enjoy your favourite shows on Netflix guilt-free. 

On Friday, Netflix launched an experimental feature for Android devices that allows the subscribers to set a timer for their viewing period. This new feature lets users choose between four timer settings – 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes or the end of whichever movie/episode they are currently watching.

Once the select time limit by the user comes to an end, Netflix will halt the screen and pause the show. This feature should be able to help the user conserve their battery life on Android devices besides ensuring that episodes do not continue rolling on auto-play like it often does for most late-night binge-watchers.

Advertisements

As of now, this test of the new Netflix feature is limited to select global users on Android devices. However, the company said that they are willing to explore bringing the feature to other devices such as TV sets and desktops depending on if users find it a worthy addition and like it on a wide scale.

If you are a Netflix subscriber, you can access this experimental feature by following the steps below: 

  • After making sure the Netflix app is updated to its latest version, choose and play the movie/tv show episode you want on your Android mobile device.
  • Now, you must notice that there is a clock icon labelled ‘Timer” on the upper right corner.
  • Tap on the Timer icon
  • Select from: 15, 30, 45 minutes or “Finish Show” option

This nifty and experimental feature is currently only available on adult profiles only, however, it seems like it would rather be a more perfect fit for the kids profile wherein screen time is a major concern.

That being said, Netflix is only running this feature as a test and therefore it could potentially design a version of the same in the future for the kids’ accounts as well. But again, it will depend on how well the test is received by the current beta testers.

Also, kids generally tend to tap on screens a lot and therefore the feature will surely need some modification if it ever gets added to their profiles meant for children. Currently, this test comes across as a brilliant sleep tool if you are someone who tends to fall asleep watching Netflix on their phone late at night. Having the show/movie turned off by the end of an episode can be a pretty good deal as you will not only save data but also wouldn’t need to rewind back to where you originally left off.

Advertisements

Now, it remains to be seen if this feature is here to stay or Netflix will be scrapping it off in the next update. Do you think it is a helpful addition to the app? Let us know in the comments down below. We will keep you updated. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleElon Musk Is the Real Mover and Shaker of The Market: GameStop Saga Proves Again!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The New Netflix Feature Is A Boon For All Late Night Binge Watchers!

For all the late-night binge-watchers out there, Netflix has finally heard your cries for help. The U.S-based...
Read more
Brief

Elon Musk Is the Real Mover and Shaker of The Market: GameStop Saga Proves Again!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Everything he touches turns to gold. Even his slightest gestures attended to. His tweets? They just blow markets through the roof!
Read more
Brief

Facebook Lawsuit Against Apple: Trying To Punch Above Its Weight?

Aarzu Khan - 0
It has been a despising grappling game between two tech titans. And as the reports break-in, it seems that social media behemoth...
Read more
Apple

iPhone Mania: 1 Out of 4 Active Smartphone Users Has iPhone Now!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
A clamorous explorer whose quest for going beyond horizons is never-ending, Apple has registered a striking milestone for one of its shining...
Read more
Brief

Airtel Vs Jio: The Race To Dominate 5G Space In India Has Begun

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
With 5G-capable smartphones rolling out already, it is quite evident the fifth-generation high-speed network is a few months away from being introduced...
Read more
Brief

The Secret Sauce To Emerge As A Winner In Online Games!

Dazeinfo - 0
Online games are taking on the world. There were times when people used to play games in the hot sun, running and...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Amazon Prime Video: End Of Subscriber Hunt And Beginning Of An Ad-Fuelled Future!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The streaming landscape of India is going through a rapid transformation. Seems like it is no longer about raking in subscribers by...
Read more

Netflix StreamFest Fun-Fest: Global App Installs Swell by 200% Week-Over-Week!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
After what seems to be months of deliberation and biding their time to launch their next “experiment”, Netflix’s plans look to have...
Read more

Google Pay Fee On Instant Transfer: An Indication Of Google’s Aggressive Monetisation Strategy?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google has decided to levy fee on instant payment, starting from the US market. A few days back, Google...
Read more

Free Netflix In India From December: Netflix In A Pursuit Of New Subscribers

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A month ago, we reported how Netflix might be brewing something interesting that could lead to a free Netflix subscription in India. Well,...
Read more

Online News Portals and OTT Players in India Are Now Under Regulation Of The Government

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
In a major development, the government of India has issued an order that brings all the online news portals and OTT players,...
Read more

Regional Content: The Ultimate Frontier For Homegrown OTT Platforms To Take On Netflix And Amazon Prime?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
‘Content is king’, an overheard phrase in the entire digital space, is precisely what homegrown OTT video streaming platforms are proving to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.