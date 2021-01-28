10 Best Places To Work In 2021 Post Pandemic: Apple, Facebook, Tesla Fail To Make!

Everyone wants to work in a company that is full of positive vibes. However, the task to find such best places to work is never easy.

The year 2020 has been a nightmare come true for the global economy and employment scenario alike. After massive layoffs all over the world, many job seekers are currently looking for companies which can provide them with more flexibility, include employee health and safety as a core component and much more.

So, where do they begin? Well, one could take a look at the recently released 13th annual report by Glassdoor called “100 Best Places To Work”. The career website collected anonymous feedback of employees who actually work in these companies and then compiled the list based on their ratings.

The top 10 companies which stood out amid the 100 best places to work in 2021 are:

Bain & Company

NVIDIA

In-N-Out Burger

HubSpot

McKinsey & Company

Google

Delta Air Lines

Lululemon

Microsoft

H E B

The global management group Bain & company bagged the first place followed by the chip-maker NVIDIA and In-N-Out Burger, the U.S based burger chain.

An anonymous Bain employee based out of Chicago wrote that their company put a lot of thought when it came to dealing with COVID and made a response plan accordingly. Bain & Company also subsequently made big strides when it came to diversity, equity and inclusion in the wake of the recent events that transpired in the U.S.

Note here that Bain & Company, along with Apple and Google have been ranked on every single annual edition of Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work lists since the ranking first began to be calculated 13 years ago.

Apart from that, the top 10 companies also included Hubspot, Microsoft, Lululemon and Delta Air Lines.

Glassdoor noted that 1 in 4 of the top 100 places to work in this current year are technology companies. However, that being said, amid the pandemic 6 biotech and pharmaceutical organisations also got featured in the list, which is a 200% increase from where they stood in 2020. The companies included are Johnson & Johnson at 24th, Pfizer at 39th and Eli Lilly and Company LLY at the 87th position on the list.

Now, coincidentally, these health trends aligned with another report which also happened to be released quite recently by U.S. News & World called Best Jobs Rankings. The latter reported that ‘physician assistant’ is the best position which combines a six-figure salary with high job satisfaction. That gets followed by the position of a software developer and that of a physician.

On the technology front, Glassdoor’s other report titled “50 best jobs in America for 2020” highlighted front-end engineers at the first position, followed by Java developer, data scientist, product manager and DevOps engineer.

Salesforce CRM which is a cloud software company bagged the position of being the only employer which consistently managed to land on all 5 Glassdoor’s lists of the best companies to work for in 2021, including best places to work in Canada, France, Germany and the U.K.

So, if you are on the hunt for a new job or a position, now you know where to holler next. Do you agree with the report’s findings? Let us know in the comments down below. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.