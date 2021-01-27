CompaniesAppleBriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

The Increasing Sales of iPhone In India: Samsung And OnePlus Must Think Out Of The Box!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
20
0

Must Read

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Skeletons in the Closet? Google-Facebook Involved in Secret Online Advertising Deal

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. And when two titans happen to decide upon an alliance,...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Smartphone Resale Value: Depreciation Is Surprising Enough [REPORT]

It's a tad cliché and true that smartphones have permeated every sphere of our life. The ceaseless...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

“Open Up Cambridge Analytica, It’s CBI At the Door!”

Among all the establishments ensnared in deplorable acts, Cambridge Analytica has steadily climbed the ladder of infamy....
Read more

Despite all the challenges that were thrown at Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant made the most out of the October-December period in India. 

According to Economic Times, few market research firms have reported that iPhone shipments crossed 1.5 million for Q4 2020 in India for the very first time which in turn doubled their market share to 4%.

The performance also helped Apple to witness its best year in India in terms of annual sales volume as well. The sales of iPhone in India exceeded 3.2 million in 2020 which marks an impressive 60% growth YoY. As of 2020, Apple’s share in India smartphone market clocks at 2.4%.

Advertisements

The research firms also mentioned that Apple’s other products, notably the MacBooks, Apple Watches and AirPods also registered a high volume of sales.

Shilpi Jain, a research analyst at Counterpoint Technology Market Research said that Apple, driven by the demand for its newly launched iPhone 12 lineup and iPhone SE 2020, for the first time ever, crossed 1.5 million shipments in a singular quarter.

She further mentioned that Apple being able to pull off the feat can be majorly attributed to its re-entry into the affordable premium segment with the iPhone SE 2020. It helped the tech giant further expand its consumer base to individuals on a budget willing to shift to the Apple ecosystem. 

Also, one needs to take note of the aggressive offers Apple kept pushing during the Indian festive season which also contributed to its high growth in Q4 2020.

iPhone Sales India: Future Looks Optimistic

According to analysts, Apple will experience the minimal impact of the global component shortage that other smartphone manufacturers are currently facing. The iPhone maker has been able to maintain a steady supply up until now.

Advertisements

Analysts thus believe the worst is over and the upcoming quarters will see Apple hitting higher sales volumes in India.

Jain from Counterpoint said that Apple’s growth in India was very much expected since it began aggressively focusing on India from the previous year. Apple increasing its production, exports and opening its online store in the country were some evident signs of the tech giant gunning to rake bigger sales volume from the country.

However, that being said, Apple still has a long way to go when compared to Samsung and Xiaomi’s footprint in the country. These two Apple rivals have a market share of 22.2% and 25% respectively according to data from IDC. Nonetheless, the iPhone maker, leaving behind OnePlus and Samsung, managed to top the premium segment with 36% market share.

Apple’s Growth In India: A Turbulent Past

The Cupertino, California-based giant didn’t always score big in terms of sales volume in India as it did in Q4 2020. It instead has been struggling to increase its growth trajectory in the country since early 2017 when its India revenue hit a six-year-low. In 2018, the iPhone sales almost halved to 1.6 million as the iPhone X and iPhone XR faced a brutal competition from OnePlus and Samsung models which were relatively cheaper.

But all of those troubles are now tucked in the past for Apple as they have now rolled out their company-owned store and increased domestic assembly in India which in turn enables them to offer lower prices and generate more consumer demand. Currently, over 45% of iPhones sold in the country are manufactured locally.

The iPhone-maker, which posted a revenue of whopping $64.7 billion for the September quarter globally, is shiting part of its manufacturing ecosystem from China to India amid the rising US-China tensions and trade war. The Indian Government, in a bid to welcome them have approved three Apple suppliers – Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron to receive incentives for manufacturing smartphones within the country.

As Apple is now strengthening its presence which is quite evident with the increasing sales of iPhone in India, it would be interesting to see what strategy would premium smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, would employ to counter the fascination of owning an iPhone.

Previous articleIndia Is Ready To Bury TikTok, Forever!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

AppleAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The Increasing Sales of iPhone In India: Samsung And OnePlus Must Think Out Of The Box!

Despite all the challenges that were thrown at Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant made the most out...
Read more
Brief

India Is Ready To Bury TikTok, Forever!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Having faced months in the wilderness, it looks like TikTok and the Chinese app contingent are set to put out of their...
Read more
Apple

Apple, Social Casino Apps, And An Illegal Partnership: Minting Billions?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Getting sued is a frequent affair for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and therefore it is no surprise when a new lawsuit against the...
Read more
Brief

Masayoshi Son Bids Adieu To SoftBank Telecom Unit For Something Big!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Masayoshi Son is bidding adieu to the domestic telecommunication unit that has long been central to his technology empire SoftBank Corp and...
Read more
Brief

Judgement Day For LG: Time To Bid Adieu To Smartphone Market!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
When the going gets tough, the tough get going. But that doesn't seem to fit in case of LG Smartphone business.
Read more
Brief

Amazon Prime Video: End Of Subscriber Hunt And Beginning Of An Ad-Fuelled Future!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The streaming landscape of India is going through a rapid transformation. Seems like it is no longer about raking in subscribers by...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Apple, Social Casino Apps, And An Illegal Partnership: Minting Billions?

Apple Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Getting sued is a frequent affair for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and therefore it is no surprise when a new lawsuit against the...
Read more

Amazon Prime Video: End Of Subscriber Hunt And Beginning Of An Ad-Fuelled Future!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The streaming landscape of India is going through a rapid transformation. Seems like it is no longer about raking in subscribers by...
Read more

“Open Up Cambridge Analytica, It’s CBI At the Door!”

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Among all the establishments ensnared in deplorable acts, Cambridge Analytica has steadily climbed the ladder of infamy. The roots of its malice...
Read more

Apple Foldable iPhone May Surprise You, But It Won’t Launch This Year!

Apple Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Rumours of a foldable iPhone have long been circulating on the internet. However, until now there was little to no indication Apple...
Read more

COVID-19 Unemployment Leading To Ageing Indian Workforce, CMIE Reports

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The latest data shared by the CMIE aka Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy has highlighted a huge red flag.
Read more

After Ola and Uber, Now Swiggy And Flipkart Under Probe For Tax Evasion: What’s Brewing?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A few days ago, reports emerged about Ola and Uber coming under the scanner of Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.