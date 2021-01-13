BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

Reliance Retail’s New Stratagem: Exit JioMart’s Direct Sale, Engage Kiranas

By Jayesh Sharma
31
0

Must Read

BriefAbhishek - 0

Happy B’Day Gordon Moore: One Of The Founding Fathers Of Silicon Valley

Gordon Earle Moore co-founded the paramount Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) with Robert Noyce in July 1968, which is worth $204.16...
Read more
BriefAbhishek - 0

Happy Birthday Stephen Hawking: The God of The Universe

The genius Stephen William Hawking is impressively represented in ‘The Theory of Everything’- the movie made on him....
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

India Unplugged: Internet Shutdowns Leads To $2.7 Billion In Losses!

Despite the Indian Government incessantly pushing the agenda of creating a ‘Digital India’ wherein all citizens are...
Read more

For a conglomerate to increase its presence and function in the most optimal of ways, the think tank must always be on its toes. After all, long-drawn plans are only as good as you execute them to be, and you can bet Reliance’s ones have a different breed of an endgame. The development in relation to JioMart looks to be one of those trademark remarkable moves.

As per the latest news, Reliance Retail is set to enlist the services of local kirana stores as franchise partners to fulfill orders placed on their e-commerce platform JioMart. Following this, Reliance Retail will straightaway exit from the direct sale of packaged food, grocery, and FMCG products. The decision will only see them continue with the sale of perishables items in fruits and vegetables from its stores or fulfilment centres, whereas kirana stores will be called into action to sell products to consumers in their nearest neighbourhoods.

How Will It Pan Out

For Reliance Retail and JioMart, dropping its B2B cash-and-carry store ideology to turn Reliance Market into B2B delivery of products to kirana stores is a first and a salient departure from their conventional strategy.

Advertisements

Industry executives in the know of the plans have mentioned in a report that as per the drawn-out blueprint – the kiranas will source goods from Reliance or elsewhere. If it happens that the case of products ordered on JioMart is not in stock with the kiranas (which let’s face it, typically only sell some choicest items!), Reliance Retail will supply them and the margins will be divided equally. The neighbourhood stores will get to place their orders online and receive deliveries at their kiosks or outlets.

For the first go or pilot of the aforementioned model, JioMart has already incorporated more than 56,000 kirana stores from as many as 30 cities to pilot this system of direct sale to consumers from kiranas in the coming June quarter. Moreover, Reliance Retail plans to enrol kiranas in over 100 cities by the month of April, eventually implementing the model across every JioMart store in operation across the length and breadth of India. The coming months could see Reliance Retail following a hybrid model of sales, until the move reaches completion.

Reliance Is Turning the Tables

In the hotly contested e-commerce market of India, this roll of the dice will enable in differentiating it from other e-grocery rivals BigBasket, Amazon, and Grofers, and may also possibly further cement an unwavering dominance of JioMart in the segment.

Considering the fact that JioMart has already left BigBasket and Grofers in the dust in terms of daily active users (logging in 2.3 million active users!), experts have opined that a faster order completion rate resulting in higher sales volume could see them trump the competition even further.

In developing scenarios such as these, the might of the Jio-Facebook deal comes out in full effect. Seeking to capitalize on the 400 million-plus WhatsApp users, the Mukesh Ambani led behemoth is looking to manoeuvre itself well to milk out every possible avenue stemming from the partnership.

Advertisements

Ambitions of the company only look to soar, considering how while addressing the 43rd AGM in July last year, Ambani had claimed that JioMart will also cover electronics, pharma, fashion, and healthcare in the times ahead.

Time looks ripe in the e-commerce domain to shake up the right moves, considering how Indian e-commerce is expected to lodge a 12.1% CAGR till 2023. There is always the sense that there is much more for players like Amazon, JioMart, and Flipkart to aim at, with potential internet penetration in India underway. With JioMart making impressive headways in the past 7 months, this juggernaut is set to jog on.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Previous articleRogue Squadron Alert: Don’t Fall Prey To Lending Apps On Google Play Store!
Next articleWhatsApp Might Lose 60 Million Indian Users Post Updated Policy Changes, New Survey Reveals!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

WhatsApp Might Lose 60 Million Indian Users Post Updated Policy Changes, New Survey Reveals!

The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform’s decision to update their privacy and terms of service brought about a...
Read more
Brief

Reliance Retail’s New Stratagem: Exit JioMart’s Direct Sale, Engage Kiranas

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For a conglomerate to increase its presence and function in the most optimal of ways, the think tank must always be on...
Read more
Brief

Rogue Squadron Alert: Don’t Fall Prey To Lending Apps On Google Play Store!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Whatever the world it may be, there always is a constant battle going on between the forces of good and evil. And...
Read more
Brief

Masayoshi Son’s Giant Bet On Ride-Hailing Sector Is Finally Paying Off As SoftBank Sells $2 Billion In Uber Stocks!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Following the surge in the value of U.S. headquartered ride-hailing giant Uber, SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund cashed in on the same by...
Read more
Brief

Uber and Ola In Hot Water: India Authorities Launch Fresh Probe!

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) sent a summons to Uber and Ola officials on Monday regarding tax...
Read more
Brief

Happy Birthday Jeff Bezos: The Ferocious Founder Of Amazing Amazon.com

Abhishek - 0
One needs a better motivation and an even better idea before leaving his job, but one needs an undying passion for quitting...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

WhatsApp Might Lose 60 Million Indian Users Post Updated Policy Changes, New Survey Reveals!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform’s decision to update their privacy and terms of service brought about a massive ripple effect which is...
Read more

Uber and Ola In Hot Water: India Authorities Launch Fresh Probe!

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) sent a summons to Uber and Ola officials on Monday regarding tax...
Read more

Tata Group Places Huge Bet On E-Commerce Gameplan: Plans To Invest Rs 3,500 Crores In Tata Cliq!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Tata Group is gearing up to dominate the digital front by placing bets on e-commerce led growth! According to...
Read more

India Unplugged: Internet Shutdowns Leads To $2.7 Billion In Losses!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Despite the Indian Government incessantly pushing the agenda of creating a ‘Digital India’ wherein all citizens are encouraged to go cashless, a...
Read more

Tata-BigBasket Deal Accelerates: Tata SuperApp To Be Here Soon!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In August 2020, the Tata Group announced that they are working on a super-app, a move likely to lock horns with the...
Read more

New Year’s Eve: Zomato, Swiggy Reports Biggest Surge In Online Food Ordering Ever!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Restaurants, one of the worst-hit sectors by COVID-19, saw an overwhelming surge in online food orders on the new year’s eve. All...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.