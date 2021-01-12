BriefTechnology
Updated:

Masayoshi Son’s Giant Bet On Ride-Hailing Sector Is Finally Paying Off As SoftBank Sells $2 Billion In Uber Stocks!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
35
0

Must Read

BriefAbhishek - 0

Happy B’Day Gordon Moore: One Of The Founding Fathers Of Silicon Valley

Gordon Earle Moore co-founded the paramount Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) with Robert Noyce in July 1968, which is worth $204.16...
Read more
BriefAbhishek - 0

Happy Birthday Stephen Hawking: The God of The Universe

The genius Stephen William Hawking is impressively represented in ‘The Theory of Everything’- the movie made on him....
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

India Unplugged: Internet Shutdowns Leads To $2.7 Billion In Losses!

Despite the Indian Government incessantly pushing the agenda of creating a ‘Digital India’ wherein all citizens are...
Read more

Following the surge in the value of U.S. headquartered ride-hailing giant Uber, SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund cashed in on the same by selling close to $2 billion in Uber Technologies stock!

According to a filing with the United Securities & Exchange Commission, an affiliate of the investment fund called SB Cayman 2 sold 38 million shares of Uber at $53.46 apiece as well. However, SoftBank still holds about 184.2 million shares of which translates to $10 billion in current prices.

Ride-Hailing Sector: Finally Paying Off For Masayoshi Son

SoftBank’s founder Masayoshi Son aggressively invested in the global ride-hailing sector by grabbing major chunks of stake in companies such as Uber, Indian-origin Ola, Chinese-origin Chuxing and South Asia-based Grab. 

Advertisements

All these wagers of Son started to look like they were on rough waters when Uber’s shares experienced a dip after its 2019 initial public offering post which the coronavirus further decimated the demand of ride-hailing.

But, now, Uber shares have more than tripled from their low in March 2020 as the capital markets have begun surging. According to media reports, Didi Chuxing which is the largest investment in SoftBank’s portfolio as of now is also considering an IPO in H2 2021.

Industry analysts currently believe that SoftBank Vision Fund may pave the way for Chuxing’s IPO after selling Uber shares. 

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, to deal with the pandemic, initiated two huge rounds of layoffs and sliced off their more price intensive initiatives such as electric bikes and self-driving cars. As of now, the COVID-19 still continues to depress the demand for ride-sharing in the largest markets of the company. 

But, according to Uber, at the same time, their food-delivery business Uber Eats has surged during the pandemic which is making up for much of their primary losses. Uber’s top management believes that delivery could be as big of a business as ride-hailing post COVID-19 being wiped out. Uber has vowed to turn a quarterly adjusted profit by the end of 2021.

Advertisements

SoftBank’s Future Prospects: More IPOs, Profits And Acquisitions

Along with the recovery of their investments such as Uber and several of its portfolio companies going public, SoftBank’s shares have also rallied. Masayoshi Son has sold off many assets in order to fund record buybacks of his own stock.

This year, after experiencing big profits from a round of IPOs in 2020, the Tokyo-headquartered company all set to take six more of its portfolio companies down the same route.

According to media reports, Didi, South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Corp and Indonesian online mall operator PT Tokopedia will debut IPOs in 2021. Son’s SoftBank Corp currently has 100 startups among which many are potential targets for IPOs and acquisitions. 

All in all, selling off $2 billion in Uber stocks suggest that SoftBank is currently recouping its investment so that it can inject funds into more growing targets, something that Son has been doing for a very long time. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleUber and Ola In Hot Water: India Authorities Launch Fresh Probe!
Next articleRogue Squadron Alert: Don’t Fall Prey To Lending Apps On Google Play Store!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Rogue Squadron Alert: Don’t Fall Prey To Lending Apps On Google Play Store!

Whatever the world it may be, there always is a constant battle going on between the forces...
Read more
Brief

Masayoshi Son’s Giant Bet On Ride-Hailing Sector Is Finally Paying Off As SoftBank Sells $2 Billion In Uber Stocks!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Following the surge in the value of U.S. headquartered ride-hailing giant Uber, SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund cashed in on the same by...
Read more
Brief

Uber and Ola In Hot Water: India Authorities Launch Fresh Probe!

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) sent a summons to Uber and Ola officials on Monday regarding tax...
Read more
Brief

Happy Birthday Jeff Bezos: The Ferocious Founder Of Amazing Amazon.com

Abhishek - 0
One needs a better motivation and an even better idea before leaving his job, but one needs an undying passion for quitting...
Read more
Brief

OnePlus Band Launched To Compete With Mi Band 5, But How Does It Stack Up?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
All major Chinese smartphone manufactures such as Xiami, Huawei, Vivo, Oppo and Realme have long been producing fitness bands under their name....
Read more
Brief

Bharti Airtel Users Have the Best Network Experience, Jio Ranks Third [Report]

Khushi Rebekah - 0
With one of the largest populations in the world, the government backed push for digitization, and competitive pricing, India is one of...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Uber and Ola In Hot Water: India Authorities Launch Fresh Probe!

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) sent a summons to Uber and Ola officials on Monday regarding tax...
Read more

Post-COVID, SMBs To Now Face Build vs Buy Dilemma For Digitisation!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Small retailers and businesses survived the global pandemic that plagued 2020 on the back of rapid digitisation by relying on platforms which...
Read more

Uber, Ola Surge Pricing: SC Says All Is Well

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While the Indian Government is busy introducing rules to further tighten the noose around cab aggregators. Uber and Ola, in a recent...
Read more

End Of Free Ride For Ola And Uber: GOI Sets New Rules For Cab Aggregators!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
For long Ola and Uber have been enjoying the free ride on charging surge price from customers and paying low commission to...
Read more

4 Ways to Incorporate Technology Into Your Brick-and-Mortar Business

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
While more internet and online-only companies are popping up than ever before, there are still millions of brick-and-mortar businesses across the country....
Read more

Plagued With Bad Luck, Uber To Bid Adieu To Its Self-Driving Car Project

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
: Uber is selling its ATG self-driving car division to an autonomous vehicle startup Aurora Innovation, Inc., in a deal valued at about $4 billion,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.