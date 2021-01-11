Happy B’day Matt Mullenweg: The Man Who Powers Nearly 40% of World’s Total Websites

Versatile is the word that may describe Matt Mullenweg quite distinctly. Matt dropped out of college at the age of 19, when he was pursuing a course in Political Science from the University of Houston. The music fanatic loved to play saxophone, but never considered it as a career. Later coding grabbed his interest and as the puzzle pieces of his life formed the meaningful picture he met Mike Little, a professional coder.

If you want to be good at something, you really have to work at it every single day. You have to work hard at the things that are hard. Otherwise, you are just treading water.

On July 1, 2005, Matt Mullenweg founded Automattic, a $3 billion worth company led to the creation of WordPress.com, WordPress.com VIP, Gravatar, Vaultplus, Polldaddy and more. Later on May 13th, 2015, he founded Akismet, which is blog spam filtering software.

When the art (Matt Mullenweg) and code (Mike Little) met, WordPress was born in January 2003. The ratio of a total number of unique monthly users in the US (175 million) to the total number of employees (527) in an organization is the highest in WordPress compared to other organizations. WordPress now powers around 39.6% of the web around the globe.

PC World Magazine ranked him #16 among the “50 Most Important People in the World Internet” in 2007, rightly so as this Herculean Techie recruited Toni Schneider (former CEO and Senior Manager at Yahoo!) as the CEO of Automattic in the year 2006 when Matt was a mere 22 years old youngster.

Full Name: Matthew Charles Mullenweg

Born: January 11, 1984, Houston, Texas, USA

Net Worth: $40 million

Now curiosity arises of how has a non-technical background college dropout became a Gladiator of the internet. Let’s discover this great personality a bit more:

Political Science, Music, Arts and then b2 software (an open source simple project), Matt had different facets of life until he met Mike Little over the internet who was a die-hard coder. The B2 Software was the creation of an artistic idea mingled with coding, which later became the undisputed WordPress. At that time, Matt was just 19 years old and was studying Political Science in Houston University.

We focus on two things when hiring. First, find the best people you can in the world. And second, let them do their work. Just get out of their way.

Stern Manager: For every 800 applications received one person is hired by Matt on a contract basis. Many of them work on the open-source project. Eight hours a day work is mandatory and believes experience becomes obsolete over the time akin technology. A person with good work ethics, creativity, curiosity and good taste is preferred over the experienced one .

When there’s no one you can point to, or when something goes wrong, it’s your fault – that level of responsibility and accountability is pretty interesting.

He believes one must have completely conflicting ideas in his mind every single time and feels he is financially more capable now to try anything that will benefit his users.

are the main source while the investment and terms come afterward. As investor is not anyone’s wife eventually one has to pay him off. Angel Investor: He doesn’t consider himself as a real investor. His investments in ventures are based on his intuition that if he was not into WordPress then what else he may have opted for. Matt has 34 investments in 31 different companies.

Future: His dream is to make WordPress like Google, Amazon, eBay which have enabled many organizations and individuals to garner revenues using these platforms. His next target is the remaining 60% of the websites that are not using WordPress.

I don’t have big ideas. I sometimes have small ideas, which seem to work out.

