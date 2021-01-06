BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

Shattering the Ceiling: Global Consumer Spending In Mobile Apps Crosses the $100 Billion Mark In 2020

By Jayesh Sharma
6
0

Must Read

BriefAbhishek - 0

Happy B’Day Gordon Moore: One Of The Founding Fathers Of Silicon Valley

Gordon Earle Moore co-founded the paramount Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) with Robert Noyce in July 1968, which is worth $204.16...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

A Majority of Web Professionals Prefer WordPress For Building Websites [STUDY]

The advancement in technology and network infrastructure has triggered an unprecedented competition among web professionals, who are willing to launch...
Read more
ApplePrakhar Tripathi - 0

Why Is Apple Removing Thousands of Apps From the App Store?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), in a bid to safeguard user's location data, has begun scraping apps from the App Store...
Read more

Like a high jumper trying to better his mark, 2020 has been a year that has constantly raised the bar. It has been a year that has left its mark everywhere, giving us some incredible stats to ponder. The app world was clearly no stranger, as is proved by a compilation of some gobsmacking numbers.

Going by the report released by leading app analytics platform Sensor Tower, the app world was a hotbed of activity in 2020. Interestingly, the consumers spent an unprecedented $111 billion on in-app purchases, subscriptions, and premium apps across the two foremost app stores – Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store!

Collectively speaking, with an increasing number of people turning to the centrepiece that mobile devices have become, (more so, due to the pandemic) various offers, subscriptions, availability of premium apps across the marketplaces certainly played their part in in-app consumer spending soaring to such heights.

Advertisements

Before going into the nitty-gritty, let us crunch some numbers to learn how this feat stacks up with the previous years.

The global consumer spending in mobile apps grew an impressive 30.2% YoY in 2020, from the $85.2 billion in 2019. The contribution of both the app platforms to the stellar growth has been pretty even here. With the spending gap between the two platforms remaining quite flat as compared to the previous year, both platforms experienced relatively the same YoY growth this year. Consumer spending on the App Store accounted for $72.3 billion, experiencing a 30.3% YoY jump. While Google Play Sore collected $38.6 billion with a YoY jump of over 30%.

Let us delve some deeper to understand the full scope of the surge in its totality.

Consumer Spending On Non-Game Apps

When we zero in on the drivers behind the mind-boggling numbers, the Entertainment and Social categories jump out in front for the App Store and Google Play, respectively. As it goes, the Entertainment app attracted users’ spending the most on the App Store, growing steadily at 29.3% YoY to $5.3 billion. On Google Play, apps in Social category gathered $1.2 billion last year, with a strong 71.4% YoY growth.

In terms of non-game apps that generated the most revenue in 2020 – TikTok, including Douyin on iOS in China and Google One on the android platform were the star performers, generating $1.2 billion and $444 million in revenue, respectively.

Advertisements

First-time installs flew high too, setting a new record by reached nearly 143 billion across both platforms. With 212.5 million installs, Zoom had the highest number of first-time installs on the App Store in 2020, whereas WhatsApp managed to reach more than 598 million installs on the Play Store.

The Gaming Goldmine

The pandemic induced year clearly created the perfect storm for the gaming sector to flourish. The global consumer spending on mobile games grew an impressive 26% YoY in 2020, to a record-high of $79.5 billion across both app stores. The category scaled newfound zeniths, where no less than 5 mobile games made more than $1 billion in 2020.

When it comes to the highest grossers, Tencent’s Honor of Kings peaked high on App Store, generating $2.5 billion in 2020. On the other hand, Moon Active’s Coin Master saw its revenue increase a whopping 122% YoY to $799 million!

When glancing across both app platforms for numbers in the Gaming sector, users spent $47.6 billion globally on the App Store, while games on Google Play accumulated $31.9 billion in worldwide consumer spending in 2020. Stats aplenty, the most telling fact is this – the gaming sector accounted for a staggering 71.7% of all in-app spending for 2020!

While the positive impact on the Gaming category was one of the possible silver linings in the pandemic laden year, the burgeoning growth may have created a huge shift in consumer needs and behaviours in the years to come. Going forward, it will certainly be intriguing to see what new trends emerge or old ones solidify. Whatever happens, records will only keep tumbling from hereon.

Stay tuned for more such updates and analysis.

Previous articleTata-BigBasket Deal Accelerates: Tata SuperApp To Be Here Soon!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Shattering the Ceiling: Global Consumer Spending In Mobile Apps Crosses the $100 Billion Mark In 2020

Like a high jumper trying to better his mark, 2020 has been a year that has constantly...
Read more
Brief

Tata-BigBasket Deal Accelerates: Tata SuperApp To Be Here Soon!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In August 2020, the Tata Group announced that they are working on a super-app, a move likely to lock horns with the...
Read more
Brief

Amazon, Swiggy Payment Processor Reports About 3.5 Crores Cardholders Data Breach

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Juspay, the leading Indian payment processing startup has been revealed to suffer a major data breach in which the masked credit and...
Read more
Brief

Post-COVID, SMBs To Now Face Build vs Buy Dilemma For Digitisation!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Small retailers and businesses survived the global pandemic that plagued 2020 on the back of rapid digitisation by relying on platforms which...
Read more
Brief

Amazon-Owned Startup Reveals New Autonomous Vehicle: The Future Of Ride-Hailing?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Google’s Waymo Project and UberATG, the recent contender in the autonomous vehicle space makes it evident that the driverless future will...
Read more
Brief

Happy B’Day Gordon Moore: One Of The Founding Fathers Of Silicon Valley

Abhishek - 0
Gordon Earle Moore co-founded the paramount Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) with Robert Noyce in July 1968, which is worth $204.16 billion, today. He pioneered the...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

After Facebook, Now WhatsApp Criticises Apple For Their New Privacy-First Initiative!

Apple Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Facebook, now WhatsApp has begun to protest against Apple’s privacy-first measures. What went wrong? Let’s find out. A...
Read more

Google Boots Out 3 Immensely Popular Android Apps from Play Store: Questions About Content Policing Resurface

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
With such a flourishing wilderness of Android apps on the Google Play Store, there is every likelihood of encountering something seemingly innocuous...
Read more

Can Paytm Mini App Store Shake The Ground For Google in India?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Not every day we get a chnace to witness that an Indian unicorn challenging one of the Big Tech companies in its...
Read more

Worldwide Mobile Gaming App Downloads Clocked 14 Billion In Q2 2020

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 1
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant changes to what constitutes "normal' life all over the world. With lockdowns being imposed in every...
Read more

Google Warns You To Uninstall These Popular Android Apps Immediately!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are an Android smartphone user who is hooked on using beauty apps for slapping on new filters on photos and...
Read more

TikTok Global Downloads by Quarter: Q1 2017 – Q1 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the TikTok global downloads by...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.