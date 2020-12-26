BriefInternetTechnology
Updated:

This Soon-To-Be-Released Security Measure Is Plotting The Death of OTPs!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
10
0

Must Read

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

The Highest Paid YouTube Stars of 2020: It’s Raining Money!

The list of highest-paid YouTubers in 2020 can't be more exciting. With the increasing consumption of video...
Read more
AppleAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Apple Plans To Launch iCar By 2024, But Has It Straightened Out The Challenges?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), for long, has been a pioneer in the field of consumer electronics. Now,...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

TikTok Has Lost 40% of India Market To Homegrown Apps

The ban of popular Chinese short-video app TikTok in India this June opened up a massive canyon...
Read more

Passwords have long been declared defunct. But when it comes to online transactions, they still continue to be heavily relied on in the form of one-time passwords aka OTPs.

Now, to help consumers finally get rid of this annoyance, Indian telecom companies are planning to start verifying user identity using only mobile numbers. 

Let’s dig in and learn more about it.

Advertisements

In a recently released media report, it has come to light that Reliance Jio, Bharati Airtel and Vodafone Idea are hoping to use this method to primarily counter fraud such as SIM mirroring which lets scammers/malicious threat actors breach bank accounts and other secure digital files.

Currently, to conduct a financial transaction of any nature on an app or site, consumers need to wait for a 4-6 digit OTP that is sent to their bank registered mobile number and then input the same to finish the process,

However, that is the ideal case.

In reality, one often experiences transactions getting timed out due to delays in receiving the OTP or worse, transactions failing to get process even though the amount gets debited from the account. All of this adds up to a lot of undue frustration which can now be avoided according to the telecom companies.

Mobile Identity Verification: Death To OTPs?

A senior executive at one of the telecom operators, in a statement, said that they are working on a system to verify mobile identity that will let consumers avoid password fatigue and transact securely at one go. 

He also mentioned that the feature is currently in pilot mode and should be rolled out throughout the country by H1 2021 (depending on the pace of regulatory clearances).

Advertisements

Provided by companies such as Route Mobile, which is a cloud communication platform provider, this new technology of verifying ‘mobile identity’ will act as a liaison between operators in the area and various enterprises.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director at Route Mobile, in a statement, said that they are going to build the identity layer by collaborating with the telecom operator. At the same time, they will be offering a unified API aka application programming interface to brands which can then enable Mobile Identity services for authentication transactions from users. 

Thus, this essentially means that companies such as Route Mobile helping enable this service will become vendors who will get paid from other companies who wish to make use of this enhanced security measure replacement for OTPs.

The mobile identity process will reduce the currently prevalent two-step security process which involves inputting your card details and then waiting for the OTP to a one-step process wherein one simply needs to punch in their mobile number which will then lead to the verification.

This faster and more efficient security protocol for online financial transactions, according to the founder of techARC Faisal Kawoosa will also help curb various financial frauds that are on the rise. 

Kawoosa believes while customers may initially hesitate or fear to opt for this facility, they will soon get used to no OTP.

Now, it remains to be seen how this to-be security norm performs after being launched nationwide. We will keep you updated. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleRevenue Of Amazon India Wholesale Tumbled Down 70% In FY20

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

This Soon-To-Be-Released Security Measure Is Plotting The Death of OTPs!

Passwords have long been declared defunct. But when it comes to online transactions, they still continue to...
Read more
Brief

Revenue Of Amazon India Wholesale Tumbled Down 70% In FY20

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Oh, how changes in the government’s diktat can fell even the mighty. Going by the reports today, it looks like Amazon India’s...
Read more
Brief

Is DoT’s Crackdown on Illegal Mobile Signal Boosters the Solution to Poor Network in India?

Khushi Rebekah - 0
In an official statement on Thursday, the Indian Department of Telecom spoke out against the country's illegal mobile network boosters. The statement...
Read more
Brief

Can Zoom’s Upcoming Features Rival Google and Microsoft?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
With their new upcoming features, the popular video-conferencing app Zoom is all set to lock horns with the likes of Google and...
Read more
Brief

Storm the Front: JioMart DAUs in India Top That of BigBasket And Grofers

Jayesh Sharma - 0
JioMart has started with a beta test in December 2019. Crept up with an official rollout in the month of May this...
Read more
Brief

Taking a Business from Zero to Hero With the Help of Emerging Technologies

Dazeinfo - 0
Technology has now infiltrated almost every single aspect of everyday life, including how businesses are run, such as an online MBA. This...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Hundreds Of Email Accounts Of C-Level Executives Are Up For Sale, And It’s Scary!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The email accounts of numerous C-level executives around the world have been compromised and a threat actor is now selling their credentials...
Read more

Microsoft Warns Mobile Phone Users Against Highly Popular Multi-Factor Authentication Usage

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are someone making use of multi-factor authentication solutions like SMS codes and voice calls, then you might want to reconsider.
Read more

Ajit Doval Bears Down On Digital Payment Platforms in India

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The grass really isn’t always greener on the other side. With the hoopla and convenience that Digital Payment platforms in India have...
Read more

How People Set Their Passwords: 123456 Is The Most Common One [STUDY]

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 1
Do you know why hackers quickly gain access to your system or online accounts? It's because the passwords are...
Read more

Android Must Copy iPhone’s New Security Feature That Is Turning Heads

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Apple has introduced something that Android smartphone manufacturers must take a note of it, immediately! The value of...
Read more

Smart TV Ad Fraud: Fake Views Are Eating Into Advertising Dollars! [Report]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After minting million from internet and mobile ad frauds now scammers have resorted to Smart TV ad frauds.
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.