Brief
Updated:

Remote Work Infrastructure Still Lacks the Means to Make Up for In-Person Connections

By Khushi Rebekah
28
0

Must Read

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Galvanizing: PM–WANI to Lead the Bugle of Free Public Wi-Fi in India

Over the years, the Indian government has gathered a reputation for taking some steely and path-breaking decisions....
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Netflix StreamFest Fun-Fest: Global App Installs Swell by 200% Week-Over-Week!

After what seems to be months of deliberation and biding their time to launch their next “experiment”,...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Microsoft Top Secret Project: A New Cloud Offering

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has finally unveiled one of their highly secretive product offerings specifically tailored for...
Read more

As 2020 is coming to a close, the world has gained a better understanding of remote work (and learning.) Much has been said of the good as findings have consistently exceeded expectations in terms of the benefits of remote work. Productivity, it seems, has not been an issue either for most.

However, WFH still seems to have a multitude of loopholes. Opinions and data have become increasingly disparate as the lockdown the world has been in has progressed over the months. Rightly called an impromptu experiment, the learning and employment climates of 2020 have equipped us with more resources to make informed decisions in the future.

Some baseline predictions have been made enough times to reinforce the likelihood of them coming true. For instance, remote and hybrid work will definitely become common employment modes in the years to come, potentially deadly virus in the air or not. Employers and employees alike have especially expressed interest in the hybrid model for its flexibility in letting employees work remotely and in the office for a set number of hours per week.

Advertisements

On the other hand, workers have started reporting burnout, loss of creativity and motivation, and losing a sense of work/home separation. On top of that, remote work has robbed people of the organicity of working in the same place as their colleagues.

Online Meetings: More Trouble than they’re Worth

Employees now express fatigue. The number of meetings office workers attend has gone up as compared to before the pandemic. Remote working makes communication more essential than ever before, however, without the support of a shared environment, everything needs to be scheduled and often squeezed into the workday or augmented to it. Furthermore, scheduling in itself is a difficult task given that everyone is in different places now.

According to a survey conducted by Doodle, 38% of employees report exhaustion due to virtual meetings whereas 30% feel stressed out due to them. Moreover, due to the ability to record, many employees revisit their meetings, sometimes causing themselves more harm than good. Clients also report losing focus due to background noise and experience miscommunications due to network glitches.

Currently, 76% of US employees are experiencing worker burnout due to the prolonged effects of remote work. Out of these, 30% cite reduced working hours and increased paid time off as potential solutions to the problem.

Employees all over the world have also reported deteriorating mental health with increased instances of anxiety, depression, and isolation. The workplace psychologists at Bupa, a private healthcare provider in the UK, have been fully booked ever since the pandemic began.

Advertisements

In-person human connection, even if it comes in the form of borrowing a stapler from a colleague in the neighboring cubicle, adds value and a sense of normalcy to one’s day-to-day life. In the APAC region, 68% of employees miss working in an office and one of the top 3 reasons for this is wanting to work face-to-face and collaborate with coworkers and colleagues.

At the moment, technology has not made enough progress to resolve this disconnect people are feeling and buckling under the pressure of.

The Luxury of Technology

Despite coming with its own set of difficulties, remote work has kept people from losing their jobs, protected their health, and has maintained the productivity of companies.

However, technology is not accessible to all. This stands especially true for third world countries with lower average incomes and large unorganized workforces who work jobs that cannot be done virtually.

A smaller than ideal portion of the employed populations of these countries have been able to continue working during the pandemic. Job losses have been more devastating for those in the third world, but unemployment has increased worldwide.

Additionally, with education becoming online, students who do not have the right devices or an internet connection have suffered major losses. Many have had to drop out, many have started failing subjects, and students with disabilities have missed out on their special education requirements.

This raises the question of whether technology should still be a luxury in this day and age wherein virtual connectivity is considered essential and is bound to become even more embedded in daily life. Whatever the answer to that might be, the fact remains that an already unlevel playing field has become even more disparate because technology isn’t affordable for all.

Previous articleReddit Acquired Dubsmash: What’s the Game Plan To Compete With TikTok?
Next articleApple To Ramp Up iPhone Production To Cash In On The 5G-Handset Demand Surge!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

AppleAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Apple To Ramp Up iPhone Production To Cash In On The 5G-Handset Demand Surge!

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is all set to squeeze every penny out of the surging demand for...
Read more
Brief

Remote Work Infrastructure Still Lacks the Means to Make Up for In-Person Connections

Khushi Rebekah - 0
As 2020 is coming to a close, the world has gained a better understanding of remote work (and learning.) Much has been...
Read more
Brief

Reddit Acquired Dubsmash: What’s the Game Plan To Compete With TikTok?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Yesterday, Reddit announced that they have acquired the German origin short-form video social platform Dubsmash. According to the terms...
Read more
Brief

Can Zomato And Swiggy Replicate DoorDash’s IPO Success In India?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
DoorDash Inc., an American food delivery services firm, recently had a massively successful IPO debut with a listing gain that soared 90%...
Read more
Brief

You Must Avoid These SEO Mistakes To Achieve Top Ranking on Google Search

Dazeinfo - 0
When hiring a web developer to build you a new website, it’s easy to presume that your website will rank well in...
Read more
Brief

Global Retail Giants Ramping Up Hiring In India To Focus On Transforming Digitally!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Desperate times call for desperate measures. COVID-19 wrecked the foot traffic physical stores used to generate pre-pandemic. This is why global retail...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

WFH Is Resulting In Longer Workdays For the Indians? [STUDY]

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The COVID19 pandemic has already induced the 'Work from Home' template across the world. Now that enough months have been clocked, is...
Read more

Will Work From Home Tax Become the New Normal?

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
In what might become groundbreaking introductory research for shaping future taxation policies, Luke Templeman starts by writing "for years we have needed...
Read more

With 9.8 Million Users Coursera Observes Boom Of Online Education In India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The global outbreak of Covid-19 has changed the lifestyle of people and almost every industry has resorted to online in a bid...
Read more

Work From Home Jobs In India: 3X Increase In Hiring

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The global pandemic has forced almost every industry and company to revisit its operational strategy. The sudden increase in work from home...
Read more

OYO Introduces New Initiatives to Increase Employee Satisfaction

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
With work from home having become the new norm for most Indian startups due to mandatory social distancing during the pandemic, many...
Read more

APAC Employees Desperate to Return to the Office [STUDY]

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
As researchers continue to take full advantage of the impromptu remote work experiment COVID-19 facilitated earlier this year, we are learning new,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.