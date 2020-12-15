CompaniesAppleBrief
Updated:

Apple To Ramp Up iPhone Production To Cash In On The 5G-Handset Demand Surge!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
2
0

Must Read

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Galvanizing: PM–WANI to Lead the Bugle of Free Public Wi-Fi in India

Over the years, the Indian government has gathered a reputation for taking some steely and path-breaking decisions....
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Netflix StreamFest Fun-Fest: Global App Installs Swell by 200% Week-Over-Week!

After what seems to be months of deliberation and biding their time to launch their next “experiment”,...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Microsoft Top Secret Project: A New Cloud Offering

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has finally unveiled one of their highly secretive product offerings specifically tailored for...
Read more

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is all set to squeeze every penny out of the surging demand for 5G enabled devices.

According to a new media report, the iPhone maker is planning to produce close to a whopping 96 million iPhones for H1 2020, a 30% YoY increase, after the pandemic saw a huge surge for the demand of 5G handsets.

Sources familiar with this development reported that the Cupertino-based tech giant asked their suppliers to build 96 million iPhones which would include the newly launched iPhone 12 range along with the older iPhone 11 and iPhone SE.

Advertisements

The sources also informed that for the entire 2021 period, Apple plans to produce close to 230 million iPhones including both the old and new models, a 20% rise when compared to 2019. However, the target is subjected to revision based on any change in consumer demand.

For two consecutive years – 2018 and 2019, Apple logged a decline in smartphone shipments. But, in 2020, according to data from the research firm IDC, Apple’s shipments for the first nine months of 2020 stood at around 116 million iPhones, down by 1% on the year. This improvement came with the arrival of Apple’s answer to Samsung and Huawei’s 5G smartphone offerings – iPhone 12 range of devices. 

Since hitting the store shelves in this quarter the iPhone 12 range of devices have been enjoying very strong demand. Therefore, it makes sense for Apple to ramp up their production of iPhones especially when the entire smartphone industry currently is facing a serious component shortage.

As of now, device makers, in anticipation of a post-COVID surge in consumer demand, are racing to secure enough crucial components like semiconductors and displays as they need several months to get manufactured. Apple, taking note of the rush and shortage, allocated much of their previously earmarked components for iPads and reallocated them to the iPhone 12 range instead.

One chip industry executive, taking note of these adjustments made by Apple, said it indicates the iPhone maker currently has enough processors to meet their production plan however are still chasing behind other much-needed components for the iPhones.

Advertisements

After the pandemic disrupted the development of iPhone 12 and delayed the launch by a month, suppliers were initially worried about how the 5G iPhone 12 range would perform in the market and even Apple considered waiting until the next year to unveil the lineup.

But, nonetheless, the launch happened, and it got a very warm reception despite the fact that U.S and China consumers are currently having to face up to four weeks of wait times for some iPhone 12 pro models.

Jeff Pu who is an analyst with GF Securities believes that most suppliers and market watchers foresee a ‘rosy demand’ for 5G handsets in 2021 and therefore iPhone shipments will surely pick up the pace and return to growing by the next year. 

GF Securities forecast Apple to ship close to 220 million iPhones in 2021. But, when reached out to Apple for a comment on the same, they declined to revert back. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleRemote Work Infrastructure Still Lacks the Means to Make Up for In-Person Connections

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

AppleAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Apple To Ramp Up iPhone Production To Cash In On The 5G-Handset Demand Surge!

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is all set to squeeze every penny out of the surging demand for...
Read more
Brief

Remote Work Infrastructure Still Lacks the Means to Make Up for In-Person Connections

Khushi Rebekah - 0
As 2020 is coming to a close, the world has gained a better understanding of remote work (and learning.) Much has been...
Read more
Brief

Reddit Acquired Dubsmash: What’s the Game Plan To Compete With TikTok?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Yesterday, Reddit announced that they have acquired the German origin short-form video social platform Dubsmash. According to the terms...
Read more
Brief

Can Zomato And Swiggy Replicate DoorDash’s IPO Success In India?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
DoorDash Inc., an American food delivery services firm, recently had a massively successful IPO debut with a listing gain that soared 90%...
Read more
Brief

You Must Avoid These SEO Mistakes To Achieve Top Ranking on Google Search

Dazeinfo - 0
When hiring a web developer to build you a new website, it’s easy to presume that your website will rank well in...
Read more
Brief

Global Retail Giants Ramping Up Hiring In India To Focus On Transforming Digitally!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Desperate times call for desperate measures. COVID-19 wrecked the foot traffic physical stores used to generate pre-pandemic. This is why global retail...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Tata Sons Wants India To Become Apple’s New Manufacturing Powerhouse for iPhones!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like the Tata Group has taken it upon themselves to make sure India becomes Apple's new manufacturing powerhouse for iPhones.
Read more

iPhone 12 Plagued With Serious Problems: Should You Buy It, Still?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A serious problem with Apple iPhone 12, identified recently, is good enough to give a second thought to your decision of buying...
Read more

Mock, Criticise, Hate, And Then People Buy iPhone 12: Apple To Enjoy Record iPhone Sales In Q4 2020

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Despite all the backlash over the missing of wall charger, earphones and innovation nothing can hold back Apple from crushing iPhone 12...
Read more

Samsung Takes A Dig At Their Rival: New Commercial Mocks Apple’s Tagline

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Samsung and Apple for long has been at each other’s throats for dominating the smartphones’ domain. However, with one of its recent...
Read more

Reliance Jio Set To Blitz The 5G Smartphone Market With Jaw-Dropping Price

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Cometh the revolution, cometh Reliance. This time the price of 5G smartphones under the radar of Reliance. The trailblazer’s...
Read more

Apple iPhone 12: Not For India And You Must Not Fall Prey To Apple’s Marketing Machine

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The cat is out from the bag, finally! Apple iPhone 12 has launched in the most sophisticated and stylish manner with full...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.