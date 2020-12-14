Brief
Updated:

Global Retail Giants Ramping Up Hiring In India To Focus On Transforming Digitally!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
10
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tata Sons Wants India To Become Apple’s New Manufacturing Powerhouse for iPhones!

It seems like the Tata Group has taken it upon themselves to make sure India becomes Apple's...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Cybercriminals Now Shifting Focus To Disrupt COVID-19 Vaccines: A More Serious Crime Than Hacking?

The fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic has seen a lot of progress in recent months as...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Netflix StreamFest Fun-Fest: Global App Installs Swell by 200% Week-Over-Week!

After what seems to be months of deliberation and biding their time to launch their next “experiment”,...
Read more

Desperate times call for desperate measures. COVID-19 wrecked the foot traffic physical stores used to generate pre-pandemic. This is why global retail giants are now increasingly pivoting their focus towards their digital presence and hiring for the same in India.

According to sources, in Bengaluru, Target leased a fresh space of 28 lakh sqft in Manyata Embassy Tech Park and is planning to double their headcount to over 6000 employees to head their digital initiatives.

Now, that being said, when spoken to a Target spokesperson, she didn’t confirm the plans and instead said that they currently employ close to a 3,400 member team in Bangalore whilst they surely are committed to growing this number with new positions in marketing, technology, finance, supply chain, in-house engineering and so on.

Advertisements

Walmart which is Flipkart’s parent company is taking strides in a similar direction as well. Over the past year, their tech arm in India as added fresh new 2,000 employees in their Bengaluru centre while 800 people in Chennai which now makes their total strength to over 5,000.

A spokesperson from Walmart Global Tech India said that they are focused on building a diverse workforce who are equipped with new-age skills such as AI, ML, data science, product management, UX design and so forth.

Even JCPenney, which recently survived bankruptcy amid the pandemic, is ramping up their hiring efforts in India to focus on transforming the brand digitally. They are currently hiring technologists in Bengaluru as well.

Lowe’s which is the parent company of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body has hired over 1,000 individuals in 2020 itself, thus taking their total headcount to over 3,000 employees. Ankur Mittal, the company’s VP of technology said that this trend will continue in the next year as well because Lowe’s India is focussed on building technological capabilities to transform its parent company Lowe’s.

According to the VP of industry initiative at Nasscom KS Viswanathan more than half a dozen GCCs which includes Ikea and H&M happened to be added in the last year itself and thus it goes to show that despite the pandemic, the Indian retail GCC story is continuing to gain traction as retailers are now hunting talent real-time analytics, demand forecasting and last-minute fulfilment.

Advertisements

Because of this ongoing trend of establishing tech presence in India, the furniture giant Ikea’s headcount in Bengaluru is now expected to become even bigger than their three other global business operation centres which are situated in Poland, China and the United States which employ close to 1,000 employees.

Lastly, Lalit Ahuja, the founder and CEO of ANSR, a firm which establishes and operates GCCs for global enterprises, in a statement about the same, said that global retailers do not view India as a tech centre outposts but as a mainstream enterprise which has the ability to emerge as distributed teams complementing their digital strategies on a wide scale.

He also said that the next two years will see more 20 global retailers setting up their tech centres in India. Therefore, one can see how the pandemic was a blessing in disguise for the country as retail giants are now beginning to tap into India’s potential in driving technological transformation. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleAfter Apple, Now Samsung Is Heavily Investing In India: A Big Blow to China?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Global Retail Giants Ramping Up Hiring In India To Focus On Transforming Digitally!

Desperate times call for desperate measures. COVID-19 wrecked the foot traffic physical stores used to generate pre-pandemic....
Read more
Brief

After Apple, Now Samsung Is Heavily Investing In India: A Big Blow to China?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Apple, now Samsung will set up a manufacturing base in India. The South Korean-tech giant is all set...
Read more
Brief

Employment in India Declined, About 3.5 Million People Lost Jobs In November 2020!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Even though the Indian economy has shown some promising signs of recovery, the aftertaste of the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers on in...
Read more
Brief

Google and Amazon Found Violating Data Privacy Laws, Fined for $163 Million

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Big Tech has been caught violating user privacy once again. French privacy watchdog Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des...
Read more
Brief

Lawmakers Aim To Break Up Facebook, Slaps It With Two Anti-Trust Monopoly Lawsuits!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) just got slapped with two massive lawsuits. On Wednesday, the Federal...
Read more
Brief

Google Calls For External Contributors To Fuchsia: A Unique OS In Development!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google, for long, has kept mum about the details of developing Fuchsia - an open source operating system. But, today they finally...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

After Apple, Now Samsung Is Heavily Investing In India: A Big Blow to China?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Apple, now Samsung will set up a manufacturing base in India. The South Korean-tech giant is all set...
Read more

Employment in India Declined, About 3.5 Million People Lost Jobs In November 2020!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Even though the Indian economy has shown some promising signs of recovery, the aftertaste of the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers on in...
Read more

Galvanizing: PM–WANI to Lead the Bugle of Free Public Wi-Fi in India

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Over the years, the Indian government has gathered a reputation for taking some steely and path-breaking decisions. And the ‘WANI’ of this...
Read more

Netflix StreamFest Fun-Fest: Global App Installs Swell by 200% Week-Over-Week!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
After what seems to be months of deliberation and biding their time to launch their next “experiment”, Netflix’s plans look to have...
Read more

Cybercriminals Now Shifting Focus To Disrupt COVID-19 Vaccines: A More Serious Crime Than Hacking?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic has seen a lot of progress in recent months as working vaccines have now begun...
Read more

Tata Sons Wants India To Become Apple’s New Manufacturing Powerhouse for iPhones!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like the Tata Group has taken it upon themselves to make sure India becomes Apple's new manufacturing powerhouse for iPhones.
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.