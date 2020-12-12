Brief
Updated:

Employment in India Declined, About 3.5 Million People Lost Jobs In November 2020!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
23
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tata Sons Wants India To Become Apple’s New Manufacturing Powerhouse for iPhones!

It seems like the Tata Group has taken it upon themselves to make sure India becomes Apple's...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Cybercriminals Now Shifting Focus To Disrupt COVID-19 Vaccines: A More Serious Crime Than Hacking?

The fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic has seen a lot of progress in recent months as...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Netflix StreamFest Fun-Fest: Global App Installs Swell by 200% Week-Over-Week!

After what seems to be months of deliberation and biding their time to launch their next “experiment”,...
Read more

Even though the Indian economy has shown some promising signs of recovery, the aftertaste of the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers on in the employment scenario.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy aka CMIE, a whopping 3.5 million workers lost their jobs in November 2020, compared with 0.6 million in the previous month. This translates to a 0.9% decline in employment for November month, compared with a minimal 0.1% decline for October month.

Now, this recent data from CMIE is quite alarming as it clearly signals that the first phase of recovery in India’s employment market post the lockdown is over and therefore the dip in employment has begun setting in once again.

Advertisements

In their weekly analysis, CMIE said that November was the second consecutive month which displayed a contraction in the number of employed people and thus it could very well be considered as an adept reflection of the Indian economy as a whole.

That being said, the CMIE, citing data from the last week of November and December, also said that the declining trend might finally bottom out in December as the labour force participation rate and the employment rate has been observed to be rising in two consecutive weeks

The number of employed individuals declined 2.4% YoY in November 2020, totalling 393.6 million. The situation is quite similar for all preceding months as well. In spite of the steady recover, every single month starting March 2020 showed lower levels of employment than that of 2019. Thus it proves that the job market is nowhere closer to the year-ago levels by a long shot.

Unusually High Number of Workers Willing To Work, But Not Looking For Work!

The CMIE believes that workers are getting high discouraged by the lack of jobs that are currently on offer along with falling wage rates and therefore are choosing to exit the active labour markets. 

As of November 2020, CMIE’s data shows 22.5 million individuals are currently inactively unemployed which is twice the average 11.6 million reported in 2019-20. This indicates that the number of unemployed workers who are willing to work but at the same time aren’t actively hunting for work is unusually high when compared to the previous year.

Advertisements

The labour force, aka the sum total of both employed and unemployed who are actively looking for work, has shrunken by 3.6% at 421 million when compared to 2019-20 wherein the figures stood at 437 million.

All in all, according to CMIE, the real worrying indication is the situation of the greater labour force which includes both the labour force and the unemployed who are willing to work but not actively looking for it. 

The greater labour force (includes the labour force and the unemployed who are willing to work but are not actively looking for work) showed a decline of 1.1% at 443.5 million when compared to 2019-20 when it stood at 448.4 million. This instance indicates that close to 5 million potential workers have left the labour force entirely and thus is extremely worrisome.

Lastly, it is important to note here that India isn’t alone when it comes to facing the employment crisis due to COVID-19. In the U.S, the total number of jobs is still more than 10 million below its typical peak and it is being gauged that pre-pandemic job levels won’t return until 2024!

Previous articleGoogle and Amazon Found Violating Data Privacy Laws, Fined for $163 Million

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Employment in India Declined, About 3.5 Million People Lost Jobs In November 2020!

Even though the Indian economy has shown some promising signs of recovery, the aftertaste of the COVID-19...
Read more
Brief

Google and Amazon Found Violating Data Privacy Laws, Fined for $163 Million

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Big Tech has been caught violating user privacy once again. French privacy watchdog Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des...
Read more
Brief

Lawmakers Aim To Break Up Facebook, Slaps It With Two Anti-Trust Monopoly Lawsuits!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) just got slapped with two massive lawsuits. On Wednesday, the Federal...
Read more
Brief

Google Calls For External Contributors To Fuchsia: A Unique OS In Development!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google, for long, has kept mum about the details of developing Fuchsia - an open source operating system. But, today they finally...
Read more
Brief

Galvanizing: PM–WANI to Lead the Bugle of Free Public Wi-Fi in India

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Over the years, the Indian government has gathered a reputation for taking some steely and path-breaking decisions. And the ‘WANI’ of this...
Read more
Apple

After Facebook, Now WhatsApp Criticises Apple For Their New Privacy-First Initiative!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Facebook, now WhatsApp has begun to protest against Apple’s privacy-first measures. What went wrong? Let’s find out. A...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Galvanizing: PM–WANI to Lead the Bugle of Free Public Wi-Fi in India

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Over the years, the Indian government has gathered a reputation for taking some steely and path-breaking decisions. And the ‘WANI’ of this...
Read more

Netflix StreamFest Fun-Fest: Global App Installs Swell by 200% Week-Over-Week!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
After what seems to be months of deliberation and biding their time to launch their next “experiment”, Netflix’s plans look to have...
Read more

Tata Sons Wants India To Become Apple’s New Manufacturing Powerhouse for iPhones!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like the Tata Group has taken it upon themselves to make sure India becomes Apple's new manufacturing powerhouse for iPhones.
Read more

Exclusive: PhonePe Raises ₹5,000 Crore At A Valuation of ₹45,000 Crore

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The digital payment company PhonePe has raised Rs 5,000 crore (approx $690 million) in a fresh round of funding. After the new...
Read more

Pre-Pandemic Level Job Recovery To Not Become A Reality Till 2024!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic led to millions of job losses all around the world. Now, while many reports suggest the global economy is...
Read more

UPI Transactions To Cross Record 6.5 Billion In Q4 2020

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The number of UPI transactions has crossed 2 billion mark in a second consecutive month. With that, it's clear that the number...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.