BriefSocial MediaFacebook
Updated:

WhatsApp Carts: A New Business Friendly Feature to Make In-App Shopping Easier

By Khushi Rebekah
39
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Exclusive: PhonePe Raises ₹5,000 Crore At A Valuation of ₹45,000 Crore

The digital payment company PhonePe has raised Rs 5,000 crore (approx $690 million) in a fresh round...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google Is Dragged To Court For Spying On Employees And Firing Them!

It seems like Google is finally going to pay their dues for spying on their employees!
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Pre-Pandemic Level Job Recovery To Not Become A Reality Till 2024!

The COVID-19 pandemic led to millions of job losses all around the world. Now, while many reports...
Read more

WhatsApp might be one of the biggest messaging platforms in the world, but the app does little to add to its parent company Facebook’s revenue. To rectify this, the messaging app has been adding a series of new features that have built up over time, especially this year.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it will be adding a new “Carts” feature to its messaging platform to make it more e-commerce friendly.

The new feature is tied to another feature WhatsApp rolled out in November, the catalog or the shopping button. This button appears on the top of chats with business profiles and lists all the items the business offers along with their respective prices. Previously, users could only message about each item individually. But with new WhatsApp Carts, users will be able to place orders all at once.

Advertisements

It seems the cart icon will appear on the top right corner of the catalog itself. In other words, users will have to click the shopping button in the chat to access the cart. The cart has a message button which also appears in WhatsApp chats. Thus, businesses will receive orders in the form of a single message once all desired items have been added to the cart by the customer.

WhatsApp becoming A ‘Messaging Commerce’ Platform

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has been making attempts to dominate the fintech industry, or at least gain a footing as one of the big shots. The trend WhatsApp is following was partially seen with Facebook.com, which now has a full-fledged e-marketplace within its ecosystem. Facebook uniquely combines its initial role as a social networking site with various business features, including ads.

WhatsApp does have a significant difference in that it is primarily a messaging platform, but Facebook has been deft in adding business features to this ecosystem, as well.

WhatsApp has a separate app for businesses where retailers can create business profiles and now even add catalogs of the products they offer. It has also tried to make the payment procedure more seamless with the addition of WhatsApp Pay.

This feature, which was first beta-tested in India, WhatsApp’s largest market in terms of number of users, was then rolled out in Brazil. However, it was soon suspended to investigate its potential effects on the country’s existing payments infrastructure. This particular impediment seems to be one of the last roadblocks WhatsApp has been facing in its journey to becoming a “messaging commerce” platform.

Advertisements

Once this gets sorted or WhatsApp succeeds in adding other payment options such as paying at checkout within the app, it will become a formidable opponent for other e-commerce giants. WhatsApp will also have a significant edge in its unique position to boost the reach of local and small businesses.

WhatsApp currently has over 2 billion monthly active users worldwide, out of which over 400 million are from India. According to WhatsApp’s official figures, more than 175 million users message the 50 million business accounts it houses. India, where all of WhatsApp’s new experiments are seemingly carried out is currently the only country with WhatsApp Pay. Additionally, the messaging service has paired up with retail giant Reliance Industries to expand its e-retail prowess.

Previous articleNetflix StreamFest Fun-Fest: Global App Installs Swell by 200% Week-Over-Week!
Next articleThe One Mistake Jeff Bezos Wants Every Entrepreneur Should Avoid To Become Successful

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

The One Mistake Jeff Bezos Wants Every Entrepreneur Should Avoid To Become Successful

Besides being the founder and CEO of Amaozn.com, Jeff Bezos is also known for employing path-breaking strategies...
Read more
Brief

WhatsApp Carts: A New Business Friendly Feature to Make In-App Shopping Easier

Khushi Rebekah - 0
WhatsApp might be one of the biggest messaging platforms in the world, but the app does little to add to its parent...
Read more
Brief

Netflix StreamFest Fun-Fest: Global App Installs Swell by 200% Week-Over-Week!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
After what seems to be months of deliberation and biding their time to launch their next “experiment”, Netflix’s plans look to have...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft Top Secret Project: A New Cloud Offering

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has finally unveiled one of their highly secretive product offerings specifically tailored for the United States Government.
Read more
Brief

Cybercriminals Now Shifting Focus To Disrupt COVID-19 Vaccines: A More Serious Crime Than Hacking?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic has seen a lot of progress in recent months as working vaccines have now begun...
Read more
Brief

Google Graveyard Of Products: A Secret Arsenal For Innovation?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google, over the course of time, has emerged as a company with a reputation of quickly losing interest in its less successful...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Backed By First-Time Shoppers, Flipkart And Amazon Dominated Festive Online Sales in India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like Flipkart and Amazon squeezed the most out of the month-long festive season in India as they have minted close...
Read more

Flipkart’s Latest Acquisition To Help Them Deliver Superior Consumer Experiences Using AR

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced consumers around the world to stay at home led to the many biggies in...
Read more

WhatsApp Pay Finally Rolled Out In India To Amplify Facebook’s Push Into Commerce!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After a wait of two years, the WhatsApp Pay feature has finally been rolled out in India and without any doubt, it...
Read more

WhatsApp To Roll Out Much-Awaited New Feature, But It’s Better To Stay Away From It!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is all set to roll out a new feature which is making heads turned. The feature,...
Read more

Can Facebook Be Trusted For Newly Announced Hosting and Shopping Services?

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Every coin has two sides. For Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), the positive side says that it has launched interesting, new features to further...
Read more

Personalization Is The Secret Sauce Behind A Successful E-Commerce Business

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
E-commerce personalization offers an exclusive experience to consumers by showing them product recommendations, content catered to their interests, and offers based on...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.