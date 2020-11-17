BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

Flipkart’s Latest Acquisition To Help Them Deliver Superior Consumer Experiences Using A.R.

By Abhradeep Ghosh
1
0

Must Read

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Despite Being The Richest Person In India, Mukesh Ambani Is Not The Top Donor In 2020

Mukesh Ambani may be the richest person not just in India but in whole Asia, but when...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Huawei Has Almost Sold Honor For $15.2 Billion: Will Huawei’s Bet Pay Off?

The trigger has been pulled, and the deal is about to be done and dusted. Huawei is...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon-Reliance Fight Becomes Ugly Now!

Amazon’s spat with the Future Group over the Future-Reliance deal has turned ugly! The...
Read more

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced consumers around the world to stay at home led to the many biggies in the retail industry reinventing user experiences in the digital space. 

Global brands were observed to be leveraging technologies such as Augmented Reality aka A.R. to better engage with their audiences and convert more shoppers. And now, following down the same footsteps, Flipkart has decided to step up their game in a similar manner.

On Tuesday, Walmart-owned homegrown e-commerce giant announced that they recently acquired Scapic, which is a Bengaluru-based AR firm for an undisclosed sum.

Advertisements

Scapic enables both the creation and publishing of A.R. and 3D content via its Cloud-based platform and has been serving multiple clients in the e-commerce and digital marketing space.

The CEO of Flipkart Group Kalyan Krishnamurthy, in the statement about this latest acquisition, said that this investment is focused on further developing and nurturing of the retail ecosystem.

He also mentioned that Flipkart has always been committed to delivering a more easily navigable platform which offers rich content and experience for consumers.

The Indian e-com giant has reportedly bought a 100% stake in the A.R. enablement firm, and they are all set to welcome their talented team of developers and designers into the Flipkart family.

Flipkart’s move to start using immersive technology for delivering superior user experiences suggests that they have definitely been taking notes from the very best of the retail space and aims to duplicate the success they’ve had.

Advertisements

Besides, the aggressive moves made by Reliance to strengthen its offline as well as online retail space could be one of the major reasons that have made Flipkart raise the bar and stay ahead in the game.

V.K. Sai Krishna and Ajay PV, the co-founders of Scapic said that their firm was founded in 2017 and it excels in building visual technology with ease using their no-code platform. It can bring products to life using A.R. and 3D and create various superior experiences across categories including fashion, consumer electronics, furniture and more.

After all the necessary procedures of the acquisition are done, the Scapic team will be working towards helping the e-com giant break new grounds in A.R. They will reportedly providing deeper camera experiences, virtual storefronts and several new opportunities to integrate immersive technology into Flipkart’s brand advertising.

Now, besides this, Flipkart is also diving into the world of gamification. Earlier this month, the eCommerce major also acquired intellectual property from a mobile gaming startup called Mech Mocha which has a live social gaming platform – Hello Play.

Mech Mocha’s gaming team, as a result of the acquisition, under the leadership of Prakash Sikaria who currently helms the position of Vice-President at Flipkart, will be joining the Flipkart team and help them scale their efforts into the space of gaming in order to better engage users.

All in all, it looks like Flipkart is committed to amplifying their retention efforts on the platform and straighten out the wrinkles in their the overall consumer experience a.k.a C.X. 

It now remains to be seen what new innovations will they whip up with the help of these more modern technologies and how effective they will turn out to be. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleOnline Advertising To Grow By 20% In 2021, Says Morgan Stanley

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Flipkart’s Latest Acquisition To Help Them Deliver Superior Consumer Experiences Using A.R.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced consumers around the world to stay at home led...
Read more
Brief

Online Advertising To Grow By 20% In 2021, Says Morgan Stanley

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Online advertising was one of the most adversely affected industries by the global pandemic. The first half (1H) of...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft Goofs Up Again: The Latest Windows 10 Update Spewing Up Error Messages, System Freezes And More

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After suffering through multiple unstable updates this year, if you thought Microsft has finally learnt a thing or two about successfully rolling...
Read more
Brief

Urban Ladder Acquisition Indicates A Larger Underlying Problem In The Indian Startup Ecosystem: Valuation

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The retail giant Reliance Retail gobbled up another startup Urban Ladder by acquiring 96% stake for Rs 182.12 crore, yesterday. But this...
Read more
Brief

Will Work From Home Tax Become the New Normal?

Khushi Rebekah - 0
In what might become groundbreaking introductory research for shaping future taxation policies, Luke Templeman starts by writing "for years we have needed...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft Warns Mobile Phone Users Against Highly Popular Multi-Factor Authentication Usage

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are someone making use of multi-factor authentication solutions like SMS codes and voice calls, then you might want to reconsider.
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Urban Ladder Acquisition Indicates A Larger Underlying Problem In The Indian Startup Ecosystem: Valuation

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The retail giant Reliance Retail gobbled up another startup Urban Ladder by acquiring 96% stake for Rs 182.12 crore, yesterday. But this...
Read more

Amazon-Reliance Fight Becomes Ugly Now!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Amazon’s spat with the Future Group over the Future-Reliance deal has turned ugly! The global e-commerce behemoth, in a recently...
Read more

Booming Alliance: Reliance Retail Is Valued $62 Billion After $1.3 Billion Investment From PIF

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
A king at the helm, the expansion of whose kingdom never seems to cease. And when alliances are forged...
Read more

Augmented Reality Solutions: Big Hit In The Era Of Pandemic

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Desperate times call for desperate measures. The global retail industry went for a complete toss as soon as the pandemic hit and,...
Read more

Tata Group To Acquire 50% Stake In BigBasket: A Winning Edge Against JioMart?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Tata Group has apparently found its winning edge against Ambani's JioMart and might add this newfound opportunity to their shopping list...
Read more

Reliance Future Group Deal In The Soup: SIAC Orders To Put The Deal On Hold

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
When Reliance agreed to acquire Future Group for $3.4 billion, recently, the share of Reliance Industries Limited rallied on the stock market....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.