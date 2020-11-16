BriefTechnologySoftware
Updated:

Microsoft Goofs Up Again: The Latest Windows 10 Update Spewing Up Error Messages, System Freezes And More

By Abhradeep Ghosh
16
0

After suffering through multiple unstable updates this year, if you thought Microsft has finally learnt a thing or two about successfully rolling out a proper Windows 10 update, you are highly mistaken.

The newly released November Windows 10 KB4586781 cumulative update has yet again proved that the Redmond, Washington based tech giant still lacks an incredible amount of experience in this area.

The KB4586781 update was supposed to bring a host of new improvements in security as well as fixes in the Windows 10 OS. However, before Widows 10 user could get to experience that, the update process led to freezing laptops/PC, installation failure and various error messages.

According to Windows Latest, a news portal for all things related to Microsoft products, a consistent error which props while updating the system reads: “Some update files are missing or have problems. We’ll try to download the update again later. Error code: (0x8007000d).”

Now, oddly enough, people who have tried installing the KB4586781 cumulative update have been receiving multiple variations of this same message. While others have been reporting the update simply takes too much time and freezes without any warning.

A Reddit user has noted that the update is also responsible for causing various other problems as well. For instance, it seems to be messing up the user settings in some cases whereas for others it is deleting desktop shortcuts as well as replacing their login account too.

Tom’s Guide, a tech portal, taking note of the same, installed the KB4586781 cumulative update on a 2018 HP Spectre x360 15 quite recently and reported that it is working fine. However, when it did the same a few days back, the update led to the blue screen of death aka BSOD!

They believe that the earlier crash wasn’t a one-time event as Windows 10 updates are notorious for acting strange. While many users get lucky and escape the nasty consequences of the updates, there are several people who get stuck with a long list of problems which then needs immediate fixing.

If you are a Windows 10 user and worried about how installing this update might end up wrecking your workday in the middle, then the safest way to avoid it would be to disable automatic updates. You can learn how to do it step by step over here if you are not sure how to go about it.

That being said, as a Windows 10 user, do not let the company’s poor testing capabilities deter you from updating your OS when the stable version is released. At the end of the day, the update does fix many critical security bugs which are needed for the proper functioning of Windows 10 going further.

Microsoft must have gotten wind of this problem by now and is surely working towards releasing a more stable version as usual.

All in all, the recent situation coupled with all others past this year suggests that it is high time the tech giant gets better at quality control when releasing further updates and it stresses more on their Windows products. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleUrban Ladder Acquisition Indicates A Larger Underlying Problem In The Indian Startup Ecosystem: Valuation

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

