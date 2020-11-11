BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Huawei Has Almost Sold Honor For $15.2 Billion: Will Huawei’s Bet Pay Off?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
3
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

WhatsApp Pay Finally Rolled Out In India To Amplify Facebook’s Push Into Commerce!

After a wait of two years, the WhatsApp Pay feature has finally been rolled out in India...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

For Micromax, Its Biggest Competitor Is Micromax Itself!

A few weeks ago, Micromax blew the war-horns about their comeback into the Indian smartphone market, and yesterday they...
Read more
BriefAbhishek Singh - 8

Google Wages A War Against 7-Inches Tablets

It seems that a 'hide and seek' game between Google and Apple isn't going to be over in forthcoming years....
Read more

The trigger has been pulled, and the deal is about to be done and dusted. Huawei is in the final stages of discussion for selling off its sub-brand Honor.

After months of rumours circulating about this day, it has finally arrived. According to media outlets in China, Huawei’s Honor brand has found a new home with Digital China which is a newly begun Chinese state-owned joint venture.

The deal size is currently being estimated to be 100 billion yuan ($15.2 billion). Reports from Chinese media have confirmed that the all-cash sale will be including all important assets such as the research and development capabilities, 7000-plus employees, the supply chain management and more.

Advertisements

This is not the first time Digital China is going to shake hands with Huawei. According to sources, they are already partnered in several other businesses such as cloud computing and more.

When the deal goes through, the state-owned joint venture will also be joined by three investment firms backed by the financial and technology hub Shenzhen government with each of them owning 10% to 15% of Honor brand.

The sources, declining to be identified, also mentioned that Honor aims to go public within three short years post the sale.

Quite obviously, as many already know, this move comes after the U.S government banning the conduct of business with Huawei. Thus, now that Honor will soon start operating under Digital China, it can significantly bolster its sale of budget range smartphone without being subjected to the ban.

As Honor coming out from Huawei’s umbrella, It could possibly get rid of the ban imposed by various companies, especially Google. After being an independent entity, Honor may get access to Android with all other required Google Mobile Services and source parts from other supplies which is a major plus for them. Huawei launched Honor in the year 2013, but it seldom acted like its subsidiary.

Honor has mostly operated its business independently since its inception. The brand, using third party retailers and its own official website, has been selling smartphones in China, India and Europen countries wherein it competes to grab market share in the budget segment against the usual suspects – Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.

Advertisements

However, smartphones are not only the only category Honor deals in, but their products also include computers, laptops, tablets, smart TVs and many other consumer electronic accessories.

Chinese sources have reported that Honor was able to book only 6 billion yuan in profits on revenue of close to 90 billion yuan last year as the margins for lower-end smartphones are meagre. However, that is something that Digital China will soon change as the acquisition goes through according to various analysts.

Honor is one among several brands which are aiming to help consumers turn their phones into central control centres for their internet-connected devices such as smart speakers, home appliances and so on. Thus, many seem to be betting that the new owners will focus on building up Honor’s IOT aka internet of things side of the business in order to snatch potential market share for future growth and subsequently rake in higher net profits.

Currently, everyone, including Huawei, Digital China and the Shenzhen government is yet to comment on the developments. However, some Chinese sources have hinted at the fact that the sale has already been done while others are reporting it’s in the final stages.

There’s a similar divide when it comes to the official announcement date as well. While some sources believe it could come this Sunday, others believe it could take up to November 20th. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleSliced Up and How: Ant Group IPO Fiasco Set to Cost Jack Ma Dearly

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Huawei Has Almost Sold Honor For $15.2 Billion: Will Huawei’s Bet Pay Off?

The trigger has been pulled, and the deal is about to be done and dusted. Huawei is...
Read more
Brief

Sliced Up and How: Ant Group IPO Fiasco Set to Cost Jack Ma Dearly

Jayesh Sharma - 0
As soon as Jack Ma chose to make those startling comments at the Shanghai Conference, in plain view of the Chinese regulators...
Read more
Brief

China’s Top Hackers Uncover Threats in iOS, Windows 10, and Chrome Among Many Others

Khushi Rebekah - 0
In the third edition of China's national ethical hacking contest, the Tianfu Cup, the country's top hackers uncovered and exploited existing but...
Read more
Brief

Uber To Take Auto-Rental Global: Can The Indian Success Be Replicated?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Uber, the transportation giant, is all set to take the expand the footprint of Indian-made autorickshaws and bank on their success globally...
Read more
Brief

CCI Is Tightening The Noose Around Google Pay, And Google Is Miffed

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In what can only be called an interesting coincidence, soon after GPay recently cried foul about NCPI's 30% cap on UPI transactions...
Read more
Brief

Apple Dodged A Massive Bullet By Firing The iPhone Manufacturer!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are someone who is aware of Apple’s past ordeal with labour laws, by the end of this article you’ll agree...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Huawei All Set To Bid Adieu To Smartphone Market?

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The effects of the US ban on Huawei, along with a few other Chinese companies, have started appearing. Last week we reported...
Read more

Huawei Plans To Divest Honor And Bid Adieu To Budget Smartphones

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Looks like Huawei is trying to follow the same path ByteDance has followed to keep TikTok alive. Just like...
Read more

Apple iPhone 11 Ruled The Premium Smartphone Segment in Q1 2020

Apple Khushi Rebekah - 0
A recent Counterpoint report has shed light on the global premium smartphone segment in Q1 2020. This report, while notable in and...
Read more

Worldwide Smartphone Shipments Q1 2020: Samsung, Apple, Huawei Failed To Impress

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The worldwide smartphone shipments in Q1 2020 decreased to 275.8 million units, posting a record decline of 11.7% YoY. The damages due...
Read more

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Tops The List Of Best Camera Smartphones 2019

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The competition to win the race of best Camera smartphone is intensifying as the smartphone OEMs are actively introducing path-breaking camera technology...
Read more

Will Huawei Micromax Partnership In India Change The Market Equation?

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The intensified competition in India Smartphone market has forced many brands to revisit their go-to-market strategies. Known as the second-largest smartphone brand...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.