BriefInternet
Updated:

Why Does It Make Sense For Apple To Build Their Very Own Search Engine?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
32
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Reliance Future Group Deal In The Soup: SIAC Orders To Put The Deal On Hold

When Reliance agreed to acquire Future Group for $3.4 billion, recently, the share of Reliance Industries Limited...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Mobile Internet Speed In India: From Bad To Worse [REPORT]

Languishing. And la…g…g…i…n…g. The sorry state of the desi internet in India. In a...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon Locks Head With The Music Industry: Twitch Letting Streamers Use Unlicensed Music!

The global e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has upset the biggies of the music industry as one...
Read more

Google’s sheer dominance over the search industry has remained unchallenged since its inception. But now, Apple is showing serious signs of rolling out their very own search engine and might end up breaking the long-standing monopoly of Google.

The first hint that the world’s most valuable publicly-traded company is seriously considering to build their very own search engine was when Applebots, aka Apple’s web crawlers, were reported to start crawling sites more regularly in almost a hyperactive manner.

Later, the rumours solidified even further when Apple started listing multiple job announcements for search engineers. And lastly, the fact that Spotlight Search in iOS 14 completely bypasses Google results also helped gauge Apple’s seriousness with the development of a search engine.

Advertisements

Now, the question that arrives here is why does it make sense for Apple to build a search engine of its own, especially when Google search is doing a phenomenal job in terms of producing satisfying results for users?

Salvaging Services’ Income From Antitrust Regulators

As of late, U.S antitrust regulators have been putting much emphasis on the deal between Apple and Google wherein the latter is made the default search option on Apple devices for a hefty price tag of $8-$12 billion per year.

According to the regulators, a deal of this nature is hugely anti-competitive. Thus if in the near future, Apple is not allowed to renew the agreement, they will be losing out on quite a humongous sum of income.

In 2018, their deal with Google was pegged at a little under $10 billion, and it contributed 20% to their income from services. The increasing dependency on Google for search needs gives Google an upper hand while negotiating with Apple in the future. Therefore, it makes sense for the iPhone maker to make provisions in advance and create their own search engine before their arrangement with Google goes haywire.

Apple’s Privacy-First Motto

Apple has been riding high on the bandwagon of being a ‘privacy-first’ smartphone manufacturer. They have launched several features which aim to protect their device users from being subjected to unnecessary privacy infringement issues.

Advertisements

Apple’s iOS 14 update even curtailed Facebook’s ability to track user activities across their entire app ecosystem and also all over the internet. If they want to follow down the same road and step their privacy first initiative up a notch then it makes sense for them to introduce their very own search functionality to the Apple ecosystem.

As we are all aware, Google is heavily reliant on revenue from advertisement and thus collects a host of personalized data to target its users. This is something that goes against Apple’s insistence that “privacy is a fundamental human right” and one of their “core values”.

Besides that, with proprietary search functionality, the smartphone manufacturer will not only be able to deliver on a more privacy-focused service but also better control the user experience. That is another huge selling point for Apple.

Strengthening Services Arm

The search engine will open more avenues of revenue for Apple without compromising with its users’ privacy. For the last few years, Apple has been focusing on services like never before. As a result, the company’s revenue from services more than doubled in the last four year, reaching $13.1 billion in fiscal Q3 2020, ended on June 30.

Impact On The Search Industry

While it is too early to make any concrete assumptions about the impact of Apple’s search engine on the worldwide search industry, one can still speculate how it might fair in the space.

Apple’s search engine can very well become the second most popular mobile search engine. Apple Safari browser currently is the most popular mobile browser in the U.S and the second most popular mobile browser with 22% share, worldwide. It’s not hard to assume Apple would leave no stone unturned make its search engine leverage that popularity and rise quickly in the ranks.

Google will not be the only one at the losing end. Other competitors, such as DuckDuckGo or Neeva, an upcoming subscription-based search engine, can suffer heavily if Apple decides to enter the space.

Most of these alternative search engines also ride high on the privacy wave by promising no collection of personal information or being an ad-free platform. However, none of them can compete with the robustness of Apple if they roll out their own search functionality simply because the iPhone maker has already successfully positioned their ecosystem as privacy-first.

Now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the much-speculated search engine from Apple. In an industry wherein Google established its name as being synonymous to what ‘search’ stands for, it would surely be quite exciting to welcome a newly minted strong contender.

Apple definitely has all the resources and the opportunity to take a shot at Google’s monopoly. Still, the question that remains unanswered is – if the smartphone manufacturer will fully commit to building a robust search experience or simply include a half baked and mediocre search engine into its ecosystem? We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleSamsung Overtakes Xiaomi in India: Hour of Glory or Portent of Things to Come?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Why Does It Make Sense For Apple To Build Their Very Own Search Engine?

Google’s sheer dominance over the search industry has remained unchallenged since its inception. But now, Apple is...
Read more
Brief

Samsung Overtakes Xiaomi in India: Hour of Glory or Portent of Things to Come?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
The smartphone shipments in India has shattered all the previous record in Q3 2020. The crown at the top...
Read more
Brief

Happy Birthday Ma Huateng: The Man Who Owns Facebook, WhatsApp Of China

Swathi R M - 0
The winning horse of the Chinese internet market and one among the Chinese billionaires, though not started anything unique and innovative but executed...
Read more
Brief

Reliance Jio And Airtel Both Grab Top Spot In Customer Experience [Study]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
What do winning brands have in common that the less successful ones don’t? It’s merely the fact that they adhere to the...
Read more
Brief

Huawei All Set To Bid Adieu To Smartphone Market?

Neeraj M - 0
The effects of the US ban on Huawei, along with a few other Chinese companies, have started appearing. Last week we reported...
Read more
Brief

Tata Group To Acquire 50% Stake In BigBasket: A Winning Edge Against JioMart?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Tata Group has apparently found its winning edge against Ambani's JioMart and might add this newfound opportunity to their shopping list...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Google Boots Out 3 Immensely Popular Android Apps from Play Store: Questions About Content Policing Resurface

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
With such a flourishing wilderness of Android apps on the Google Play Store, there is every likelihood of encountering something seemingly innocuous...
Read more

Apple iPhone 12: Not For India And You Must Not Fall Prey To Apple’s Marketing Machine

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The cat is out from the bag, finally! Apple iPhone 12 has launched in the most sophisticated and stylish manner with full...
Read more

Google Can’t Escape From Paying To News Publishers In France

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like Google is terrible when it comes to acting on their promise with the French! The fight...
Read more

10-year Long Android Battle Between Google And Oracle Becomes Nasty Now!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While the entire world today hails Google as the inventor of Android, little do people know about the tech giant's fight with...
Read more

iPhone 12 Mini Is The Greatest Threat To Android Dominance, Ever!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The fascination for Apple iPhone among Android smartphone users has been noticed in various studies conducted at regular intervals. In spite of...
Read more

Paytm Takes Another Dig At Google: VSS Rebukes Google’s New Policy

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Admission of guilt or not, there is no abating Paytm’s ire for Google’s policies. In a saga which started...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.