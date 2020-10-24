BriefSocial Media
Updated:

Can Facebook Be Trusted For Newly Announced Hosting and Shopping Services?

By Dazeinfo
2
0

Must Read

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Free Netflix in India: A Result of Slow Growth In Q3 2020?

Netflix is testing a new strategy that could lead to free Netflix in India. The online streaming...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

Apple iPhone 12: Not For India And You Must Not Fall Prey To Apple’s Marketing Machine

The cat is out from the bag, finally! Apple iPhone 12 has launched in the most sophisticated...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Reliance Jio Set To Blitz The 5G Smartphone Market With Jaw-Dropping Price

Cometh the revolution, cometh Reliance. This time the price of 5G smartphones under the radar of Reliance.
Read more

Every coin has two sides. For Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), the positive side says that it has launched interesting, new features to further its reach among the users. The other side has ‘trust issues’ engraved upon it.

Let us traverse through the sunny side of things first!

Facebook has now announced a new way for businesses to store and manage their WhatsApp chats with customers, using their secure hosting infrastructure, which is set to roll out early next year. In what is the modish move aimed at monetizing WhatsApp, Facebook will act as the hosting provider to a business, using the messages it processes on behalf of and at the instruction of the business.

Advertisements

Facebook has, for some time, been looking to pull in small and medium businesses to interface with the wider world. With a global presence in WhatsApp, the 2 billion strong people using its services and approx. 50 million businesses on it make it an immensely strong proposition.

The features, which can be surmised in three major ones, will simplify and provide a way forward to shop for and pay for goods and services in WhatsApp chats. Major new features introduced by the web goliath are the In-Chat Shopping, Hosting Services, along with the more obvious charging by the tiers.

Facebook has been trying to amplify the ways for businesses to display what they are selling on Facebook and Instagram for some time now. It became evident with the launch of Facebook Shop in August. With the announcement of the launch of new services, Facebook has moved further to become a platform of branding, marketing, selling and support.

The first among the new features is In-Chat Shopping. In addition to adding a “buy” button in certain places, it sounds like a new way for businesses to use WhatsApp both to link through to Facebook-native catalogues and other products, purchase items, while still staying in the chat.

The introduction of their hosting services in a fragmented market spells a golden opportunity for a huge company like Facebook. With flourishing connections to other online services for the targeted SMB, it seems that this is the next step ahead for the company’s ambitions to bring payments into the chat flow of its messaging app.

Advertisements

Businesses will also have to cough up to Facebook now, as it seeks to bring in charging tiers to the services it offers, providing benefits of a free end-to-end encrypted text, video, and voice calling, removing unnecessary advertisements as its commitment to the loyal businesses.

Trust: The Biggest Competitor Of Facebook

Expansions anew aside, the lingering questions about data security and targeted advertisements still persist. Facebook, for one, has been stumbling down the rung for some time now. Consistently being voted down in polls, being embroiled in scandals, to ever-growing din to police its policy implementation, Facebook has endured for its actions.

With the Zuckerberg-led company now offering services to businesses no less, it should be ready to back it up with a solid policy on its back end.

All’s we’re saying is, it is no doubt a shrewd move as COO Sheryl Sandberg leading the call on this is quite a hint. But don’t jump in with your eyes closed.

Offering business services can be a key way to diversify its business model and squarely aim at power users and businesses leveraging each other in a more efficient way.

While we hope everything pans out smoothly, facilitated by one centerpiece in WhatsApp, businesses, verify before joining the bandwagon.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Previous articleWhen the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Gather Online

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Can Facebook Be Trusted For Newly Announced Hosting and Shopping Services?

Every coin has two sides. For Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), the positive side says that it has launched...
Read more
Brief

When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Gather Online

Dazeinfo - 0
Tech shows; we all know them, love them, and wish we could get to them. Unfortunately, that's not always possible. Or is...
Read more
Brief

Flipkart, Amazon Hurtle To Secure Their Slice in Aditya Birla Fashion

Dazeinfo - 0
The battle conch for the festive season has already been blown. Now in a bid to take control of a new frontier,...
Read more
Brief

Jio Pages: The Indian Browser Reliance Is Betting On Now!

Aarzu Khan - 0
Looks like Reliance wants to establish Jio as a synonym of technology. After launching a fleet of Jio products in the last...
Read more
Brief

Less Than 5% Internet Users In India Have Netflix Subscription

Dazeinfo - 0
The third-quarter earnings report of Netflix is out; The streaming giant beats the Wall Street expectations in terms of revenue but fell...
Read more
Brief

Free Netflix in India: A Result of Slow Growth In Q3 2020?

Aarzu Khan - 0
Netflix is testing a new strategy that could lead to free Netflix in India. The online streaming giant is exploring options to...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Misinformation Prevalence Touches New Heights for Facebook: 3x More In Comparison to 2016

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Misinformation is maligning Facebook’s reputation in multitudinous ways. In what seems like a sustained series of issues, engagement from...
Read more

Most Successful Tech Vlogs on Instagram You Must Take A Cue From To Promote Your Brand

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
There is no denying that successful tech vloggers can boost the visibility of a brand on Instagram. Today, Instagram is among the...
Read more

Reels Shopping Feature Will Provide Much Needed Edge To Mark Zuckerberg Over TikTok

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In the month of August, when Facebook launched Instagram Reels as an in-app feature, common perception suggested that the social media behemoth...
Read more

Facebook-Jio Deal: Pact for Limited Data Sharing Or Route For Repeat Offence?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Shades of Deja-vu? Seen this situation unfold before? Anybody can be forgiven for asking twice, but are we really buying Facebook’s limited...
Read more

It’s Time For Google, Apple, Amazon And Facebook To Break Up: Lawmaker

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The much-awaited congressional report on Big Tech firms and antitrust which was supposed to release earlier this week has been postponed once...
Read more

Facebook’s Chasm Of Distrust: An Ever-Deepening Divide

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Facebook, the world's most popular social media platform has failed measurably as it is voted as the least trusted social media platform...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.