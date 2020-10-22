Jio Pages: The Indian Browser Reliance Is Betting On Now!

Looks like Reliance wants to establish Jio as a synonym of technology. After launching a fleet of Jio products in the last one year, Now Reliance has set its eyes on the browser market with Jio Pages.

Reliance Jio Infocomm (JIO) has launched India made browser, named as JioPages. The company has said that the focus of JioPages is to safeguard users’ personal data and respect their privacy while proving utilitarian browsing experience.

JioPages is also banking on personalised experience that users can have while keeping themselves logged in all the time. The logged-in users will have personal home pages, personalised and targeted content and theme offered in multiple languages.

JioPages: Cementing Tech Domination

The exploded adoption of internet, smartphones and apps in India has resulted in unprecedented time spent on the internet by millions of users every day. Telecom connectivity and Browser are two essential tools required by every user to have jubilant internet experience. After securing a dominant position in the telecom sector with 400 million subscribers Reliance Jio has set its eyes on the browser market.

Besides personalisation, JioPages are also banking on the inbuilt Ad blocker. Users will have an option to customise their home page with preferred search engine, news cards, and a lot many other useful information of their choice.

The launch of JioPages is being seen as a step closer to provide end to end mobile experience to millions of Jio subscribers. The company is already working closely with Google to launch Android-powered JioPhone. In the telecom segment, Reliance Jio has secured a dominant position with an increasing number of subscribers with each passing quarter. JioChat, JioMeet, JioTV, JioHome, JioSwitch, JioGate, JioCloud, JioSecurity are just a few of those apps Reliance has launched recently. Besides, Reliance is aggressively trying to strengthen its presence in India eCommerce market with JioMart.

Having Facebook, Google, Microsoft, SilverLake, Intel and a lot many other business giants by its side, Reliance has transformed itself from a traditional business house into a tech behemoth in the last few years.

It would be interesting to see how Reliance positions JioPages in the market as it will compete directly Chrome browser from Google – the internet behemoth that has a sizeable stake in Jio Platforms.