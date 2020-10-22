BriefInternet
Updated:

Jio Pages: The Indian Browser Reliance Is Betting On Now!

By Aarzu Khan
21
0

Must Read

BriefNeeraj M - 0

Apple iPhone 12: Not For India And You Must Not Fall Prey To Apple’s Marketing Machine

The cat is out from the bag, finally! Apple iPhone 12 has launched in the most sophisticated...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Free Netflix in India: A Result of Slow Growth In Q3 2020?

Netflix is testing a new strategy that could lead to free Netflix in India. The online streaming...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Micromax is Back, Sets Eyes On Xiaomi’s Crown

A fallen pioneer, banished from its own motherland by collective foreign forces, has finally roused itself up!
Read more

Looks like Reliance wants to establish Jio as a synonym of technology. After launching a fleet of Jio products in the last one year, Now Reliance has set its eyes on the browser market with Jio Pages.

Reliance Jio Infocomm (JIO) has launched India made browser, named as JioPages. The company has said that the focus of JioPages is to safeguard users’ personal data and respect their privacy while proving utilitarian browsing experience.

JioPages is also banking on personalised experience that users can have while keeping themselves logged in all the time. The logged-in users will have personal home pages, personalised and targeted content and theme offered in multiple languages.

Advertisements

JioPages: Cementing Tech Domination

The exploded adoption of internet, smartphones and apps in India has resulted in unprecedented time spent on the internet by millions of users every day. Telecom connectivity and Browser are two essential tools required by every user to have jubilant internet experience. After securing a dominant position in the telecom sector with 400 million subscribers Reliance Jio has set its eyes on the browser market.

Besides personalisation, JioPages are also banking on the inbuilt Ad blocker. Users will have an option to customise their home page with preferred search engine, news cards, and a lot many other useful information of their choice.

The launch of JioPages is being seen as a step closer to provide end to end mobile experience to millions of Jio subscribers. The company is already working closely with Google to launch Android-powered JioPhone. In the telecom segment, Reliance Jio has secured a dominant position with an increasing number of subscribers with each passing quarter. JioChat, JioMeet, JioTV, JioHome, JioSwitch, JioGate, JioCloud, JioSecurity are just a few of those apps Reliance has launched recently. Besides, Reliance is aggressively trying to strengthen its presence in India eCommerce market with JioMart.

Having Facebook, Google, Microsoft, SilverLake, Intel and a lot many other business giants by its side, Reliance has transformed itself from a traditional business house into a tech behemoth in the last few years.

It would be interesting to see how Reliance positions JioPages in the market as it will compete directly Chrome browser from Google – the internet behemoth that has a sizeable stake in Jio Platforms.

Advertisements
Previous articleLess Than 5% Internet Users In India Have Netflix Subscription
Next articleFlipkart, Amazon Hurtle To Secure Their Slice in Aditya Birla Fashion

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Flipkart, Amazon Hurtle To Secure Their Slice in Aditya Birla Fashion

The battle conch for the festive season has already been blown. Now in a bid to take...
Read more
Brief

Jio Pages: The Indian Browser Reliance Is Betting On Now!

Aarzu Khan - 0
Looks like Reliance wants to establish Jio as a synonym of technology. After launching a fleet of Jio products in the last...
Read more
Brief

Less Than 5% Internet Users In India Have Netflix Subscription

Dazeinfo - 0
The third-quarter earnings report of Netflix is out; The streaming giant beats the Wall Street expectations in terms of revenue but fell...
Read more
Brief

Free Netflix in India: A Result of Slow Growth In Q3 2020?

Aarzu Khan - 0
Netflix is testing a new strategy that could lead to free Netflix in India. The online streaming giant is exploring options to...
Read more
Brief

Tesla First Cancels Return Policy And Now Cuts Warranty Period

Aarzu Khan - 0
Just last week Elon Musk surprised everyone by cutting the price of Tesla Model S twice in a week. If that's not...
Read more
Brief

Personalization Is The Secret Sauce Behind A Successful E-Commerce Business

Dazeinfo - 0
E-commerce personalization offers an exclusive experience to consumers by showing them product recommendations, content catered to their interests, and offers based on...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Reliance Jio Set To Blitz The 5G Smartphone Market With Jaw-Dropping Price

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Cometh the revolution, cometh Reliance. This time the price of 5G smartphones under the radar of Reliance. The trailblazer’s...
Read more

Facebook-Jio Deal: Pact for Limited Data Sharing Or Route For Repeat Offence?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Shades of Deja-vu? Seen this situation unfold before? Anybody can be forgiven for asking twice, but are we really buying Facebook’s limited...
Read more

Can Tata Super App, With the Backing of Walmart, Take On JioMart?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In August, Tata Group, in a move to likely counter the offerings of the Jio umbrella, declared that they are in the...
Read more

Jio Postpaid Plus Plan Offers Free Netflix And Amazon Prime To Give Airtel and Vi Run For Their Money?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The just launched Jio Postpaid Plus plan is making heads turned. Just when you think Mukesh Ambani led...
Read more

After Initial Hiccups Reliance JioMart Off To Flying Start: 4X Orders In Just A Few Months

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ambani’s O2O aka online-to-offline commerce bet - JioMart is finally skyrocketing at an incredible pace! It has recently come...
Read more

Microsoft Gearing Up To Bid Adieu Internet Explorer – Once The Dominant Web Browser!

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
The pioneering tech behemoth Microsoft is rolling out new plans that could ultimately shut off the very old, and once the dominant...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.