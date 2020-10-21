BriefInternet
Free Netflix in India: A Result of Slow Growth In Q3 2020?

By Aarzu Khan
32
0

Netflix is testing a new strategy that could lead to free Netflix in India. The online streaming giant is exploring options to strengthen its foothold in India – the world’s second-largest market by the number of internet and smartphone users.

After Netflix announced the result of the third quarter, ended in September, which paints a slow users growth worldwide it became immediately clear that Netflix can no longer afford to continue with the same strategy for long. Quite recently Netflix suspended its free trial options in the US in a bid to rope in more paid customers and have a more lucrative figure in its revenue book.

The company, however, is open for new experiments in markets which are yet to respond to OTT platforms as expected earlier. Free Netflix in India is one of those strategies to lure more customers as India is yet to account for a sizeable share of Netflix users base despite being one of the most promising marketers in recent time.

The strategy is to offer free Netflix during weekends to Indian users which now have options to choose from more than a dozen of OTT platforms including Amazon Prime Videos, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5.

Despite all the mind-boggling content that the OTT giant has for its subscribers, the growth of Netflix in India is much below than expectations. In a country where more than 600 million users have access to the internet and smartphones, Netflix is estimated to have just 26.6 million paid subscribers by the end of 2020. To put things in context, there are 303 million internet users in the US and, of those, 73 million users have Netflix subscription.

Via: GraphFarm

Netflix is yet to disclose when the free Netflix for a weekend in India will be made available.

This is not the first time when Netflix is releasing a plan catering to India market specifically. A few months back a mobile-only plan with a price tag of Rs 199 ($2.7) was introduced by Netflix to attract small screen viewers.

Netflix is yet to capture a sizeable share of the India OTT market. One of the biggest challenges for Netflix in India is to strike a perfect balance between Price and Affordability in a market known for its price sensitivity.

The strategy to offer free Netflix for a week could definitely help the online streaming giant to cement its dominant position in India considering the content lineup, includes quite an exciting upcoming Netflix original shows, that are already creating a lot of buzz on the internet.

if you are interested in getting notified as and when free Netflix is available, do follow to our page on social media or subscribe to our daily eNewsletter and we shall let you know instantly.

