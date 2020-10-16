Micromax is Back, for Xiaomi’s Crown

A fallen pioneer, banished from its own motherland by collective foreign forces, has finally roused itself up!

Micromax has announced its re-entry in the Indian smartphone market, and this time, it’s all ‘In’.

The comeback was announced via Twitter by co-founder Rahul Sharma in a stirring video announcement. The teaser captured the frank and passionate words of Sharma, in which he talked about the company’s journey, indicating a determined return to the Indian smartphone market. With its reveal of the box containing the upcoming smartphone series ‘In’, Micromax looks set to answer the clarion call of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, led by PM Narendra Modi.

As sensational and unexpected as the return announcement is, teaser apart, the details about the phone are a complete unknown at this point. What can be confirmed is that the company is primed to invest Rs 500 crore on expanding local manufacturing and research and development (R&D) operations as it prepares a comeback plan in India’s smartphone market.

As far as the smartphone series, in particular, is considered, rumours are abound that the ‘In’ series will run on Stock Android and will debut in early November. As per few tipsters, the devices will fall in the range of ₹7,000 and ₹15,000, with a view to woo the price-sensitive market.

Mr. Sharma has also positively acknowledged the PLI scheme laid out by the government, adding that internal accruals will benefit the company in raising money at the right time.

With Micromax looking bullish about re-establishing itself in the Indian market, it is also going to stake a claim for what was once its territory, Xiaomi as the arch-nemesis on the other side.

The rise of the Chinese giant’s products directly coincided with the downfall of its rival Indian number and has been well documented. While Xiaomi rolled out its first offering in India in 2014, Micromax, from being India’s biggest mobile phone brand then, slipped dramatically from its perch. Outdone by the double whammy of 4G technology and demonetisation, coupled with Xiaomi’s cheap yet innovative marketing strategy and affordable smartphones, Micromax lost 90% of its market share in a span of 5 years by August 2019.

That was then. Looking at how the scenario has panned out with India-China locked in a tussle after the border incident, the opportunity is rife for the Indian brand to claw way back with a vengeance. Nobody threw it a raft when it was going under, but the same people have cried out for the re-emergence of these Indian brands. With calls for ‘Vocal for Local’ growing by the day, the circumstances have aligned in the most opportune way to silence the din of the Chinese smartphone sales if they can.

India’s smartphone market still has the pocket to be tapped effectively. With half a billion smartphone users in the fray, there is still room for Micromax to hurt the Chinese rivals and make a significant dent in their sales volume. Bear in mind, quality if compromised, would undo all the work put in the launch.

Between the nationalist nature of the revival and the ambition to capture the desi-market share once more, this might be the last roll of the dice for Micromax, failing which it may fall into oblivion.

The nation is rooting for their home-grown player, let’s see if it lives up to the expectations now. Stay tuned for more updates.