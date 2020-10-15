The cat is out from the bag, finally! Apple iPhone 12 is launched in the most sophisticated and stylish manner with full of jargons and claims in an online event that one can expect from the world’s most valuable publicly traded tech company.

Expectations were riding high and people across the globe were thrilled with the pre-launch rumours of low price iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, alongside regular priced iPhone 12 pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Soon after the launch of iPhone 12, however, it because clear that Apple iPhone 12 variants are designed and developed keeping a few selected markets, especially China and US, only.

In nutshell, if you are one of the excited prospective buyers from developing markets, like India or Africa, turn a blind eye to iPhone 12.

iPhone 12: Missing Much Needed Upgrades

When rumours and leaks related to the low price of iPhone 12 variants started making rounds on the internet last month, many aspiring shoppers in India rejoiced with the thought of owning an iPhone. In fact, it’s also considered as a threat to Android dominance as well. Little did they know that the definition of low-price could be completely different for the world’s most valuable tech company.

Apple has price tagged iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 in India with Rs 69,000 and Rs. 79,000, respectively. Before we dig deep, let’s have a look at the specification of Apple iPhone 12 Mini and Apple iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 Display 5.4-inch OLED; 2,340×1,080 pixels 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532×1,170 pixels Camera 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) Front Camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Video 4K 4K Processor Apple A14 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB RAM Undisclosed Undisclosed Battery 2,227 mAh; Apple lists 15 hours of video playback 2,775 mAh; Apple lists 15 hours of video playback Network 5G 5G Dual SIM Nano-SIM and e-SIM Nano-SIM and e-SIM Fingerprint Sensor No No Face ID Yes Yes Special Feature Mega Safe Mega Safe

Apple has launched two, so-called, low-price iPhone 12 variants this year – Apple iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini starts from Rs 69,000 while iPhone 12 is available at Rs 79,000 onward. The only major difference between the two is the screen size. Apple hasn’t officially disclosed the battery specs though, iPhone 12 sports marginally bigger battery under the hood as compared to the battery put in iPhone 12 Mini. Besides, these two, there are no major differences.

But that’s not the reason which makes the iPhone 12 a dead investment for smartphone users in India.

Most of the upgrades introduced in iPhone 12 are focused on network capabilities. Apple has indeed made few enhancements in existing features but those have either minimal or no impact on the decision-making process.

A13 Bionic Processor Is Still Stealing The Thunder

As compared to A13 Bionic processor that iPhone 11 is powered with, Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are equipped with latest A14 bionic chipset. Interestingly, a year old A13 Bionic chipset is still a much faster processor than all the latest Snapdragon processors used in any Android premium smartphone. Apple’s A13 Bionic processor is powerful enough to provide the best of processing power users could expect from their smartphone for smooth processing. Hence, buying an iPhone 12 for a powerful processor doesn’t sound a convincing reason at all. iPhone 11 with A13 Bionic processor does the job superbly.

Apple 12 Camera: Stick To 12MP

Apple has once again disappointed users in the Camera section as well. The company has not upgraded its camera lens in iPhone 12 and restrict itself to Dual 12MP Camera – same as iPhone 11 is equipped with. Apple has tried to create a difference between the two with few enhancements in terms of HDR quality video section but such improvements cater to very few selective set of users.

In Photo section, the difference between images clicked from iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 could easily go unnoticed.

Apple 12 Display: The Upgrade With Side Effects

When it comes to Display, Apple has major some major changes in iPhone 12. Unlike LCD display used in iPhone 11, Apple has launched the low price iPhone 12 that sports OLED Display. It’s indeed a significant upgrade in iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini as compared to iPhone 11. It allows iPhone 12 users to have a superb quality picture and video experience with 476 ppi. But, once again, this can’t be considered as a significant upgrade that could justify the price difference between iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

The Liquid Retina LCD Display with IPS technology offered by Apple in iPhone 11 is more than capable of providing life-like experiencing. Considering LCD display drains 15%-20% lesser battery compared to OLED display, and battery backup always being the point of concern for Apple users, iPhone 11 is still a better option to choose.

Apple iPhone 11 comes with 3,118 mAh battery, while the newly launched iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 comes with just 2,227 mAh and 2,775 mAh, respectively. With a bigger battery and LCD Retina display, iPhone 11 lasts much longer than the newly launched and comparatively expensive iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

Apple iPhone 12 RAM: Does it Matter?

The highly optimised RAM on iPhone has never been a concern for any iPhone users. Be it 3GB RAM that Apple has put under the hood of iPhone 11 or 4GB of RAM iPhone 12 has, users never reported about any issue due to RAM. Just to put things in context, the latest iOS14 runs smoothly on iPhone 6S that has just 2GB of RAM.

iPhone 11 iPhone 12 Display 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD; 828×1,792 pixels 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532×1,170 pixels Camera 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) Front Camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Video 4K 4K Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB RAM Undisclosed Undisclosed Battery 3,110 mAh 2,775 mAh Network 4G 5G Dual SIM Nano-SIM and e-SIM Nano-SIM and e-SIM Fingerprint Sensor No No Face ID Yes Yes Special Feature No Mega Safe

iPhone 12: Pay For The Upgrade You Can’t Enjoy

So far, it clear that Apple iPhone 12 or Apple iPhone Mini don’t come with any significant upgrade compared with iPhone 11. But that doesn’t mean Apple has offered the same old wine in a new bottle.

The major and biggest attraction of iPhone 12 remains with its network capability. For the very first time Apple has launched iPhone model with 5G network capability.

All the variants of iPhone 12 come with 5G network technology. Nearly 25% of total launch presentation of iPhone 12 was dedicated to showcasing the biggest upgrade Apple has made with iPhone 12.

With such presentation, it became immediately clear that Apple believes that 5G is the biggest selling point for iPhone 12 this year.

To a certain extent, Apple is correct. Considering the availability of 5G connectivity in China, US, and some part of Europe, Apple doesn’t want to miss out on the early excitement of experiencing 5G among smartphone users. Samsung and OnePlus, the two biggest competitors of Apple in the premium smartphone segment, have already introduced a range of devices offering 5G network connectivity. Hence, it became imperative for Apple to offer 5G capabilities with iPhone 12 to stay competitive.

And, that’s where India, and other emerging markets, have become irrelevant.

The 5G rollout in India, along with many other emerging markets, is still a distant dream. Telecom operators are yet to start trials of 5G in the country. In fact, the constant straining ties between India and China are most likely to impact the trial of 5G in India. Experts believe that considering such circumstances, the public rollout of 5G in India is still two years away. The state of 5G in India could be well understood by the latest report that estimates that India will have only 18 million 5G subscribers by 2025.

With no major upgrade from iPhone 11 and no 5G availability in the country, smartphone users in India fail to find any convincing reason to buy comparatively expensive iPhone 12. Besides, Apple has given one more reason to ditch iPhone 12 for iPhone 11 – the new price of iPhone 11.

With the launch of iPhone 12, Apple has reduced the price of iPhone 11 by 20% to make it available at Rs 54,000 only. After the drop of Rs 14,000 in the price of iPhone 11, it makes no sense for smartphone users to buy significantly expensive iPhone 12 which offers mostly the same features and experience iPhone 11 users can have in Indian conditions.

Unless you are too fascinated with the craftsmanship of iPhone 12, you must make an informed decision after paying close attention to the benefits and merits you can have with iPhone 12.

What’s your view on the thought of buying iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12? do let us know your views in the comment section below.