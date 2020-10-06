Microsoft Bing Rebranding: The First Step To Gain Big

Microsoft has rebranded its Bing Search to Microsoft Bing in an effort to tie it closely with the company’s offerings and branding. The move seems to have negligible impact on users but for Microsoft, it is a significant change as it reflects the continued integration of its search functionality across the company.

This is, however, not the first time when Microsoft has decided to rebrand Bing search. It was earlier named as MSN Search, Windows Live Search and Live Search.

Going further users will now see a new “Microsoft Bing” logo across the search engine. The company has been reportedly experimenting with the new logo for some time, and finally, it appears to settle down with the latest one.

Advertisements

Microsoft Bing Rebranding: A Calculated Move

Experts believe that Microsoft’s move to rebrand its Bing Search To Microsoft Bing can’t go unnoticed as it is a thought-through decision taken by the management.

Of late, Microsoft has been either rebranding or launching most of its products with Microsoft badge tagged with it. Windows Store to Microsoft Store, Office 365 to Microsoft 365 are other offerings that Microsoft has rebranded some time back. Besides, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge already have the named tagged with it.

It is a clear indication that Microsoft is steadily working to improve its brand positioning in the market, which will have a direct impact on the company’s valuation. By tagging every offering with the word “Microsoft”, the Redmond giant is trying to replicate what Google and Apple have done to their brand value. According to the Forbes report, Apple has topped the list of highest brand value with $241.2 billion, followed by Google. Microsoft is currently ranked at the third position having a brand value of $162.9 billion. Netflix, Chanel and Amazon emerged as the top companies in terms of biggest value percentage gain in 2020.

Microsoft is also trying to take on Google in the Search space with the rebranded Microsoft Bing. According to GraphFarm, Google Search accountes for a whopping 92.3% share of the worldwide search engine market. In contrast, despite all efforts made in the past, Microsoft Bing could capture just 2.75% of the market.

The above figures indicate how badly Microsoft is struggling to compete with Google in the worldwide search market. Besides the rebranding of Bing, we hope to see few eye-popping features that Microsoft Bing could introduce in future to challenge the monopoly of Google in internet search engine market.