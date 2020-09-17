BriefInternet
Updated:

Google’s New Search Feature Makes Local Shopping Safer

By Aarzu Khan
2
0

Must Read

Google’s new search feature is all about making shopping safer and easier during the time of Covid19 when people are looking for minimum contacts and want to shop from places nearby that are safe and secured.

The new search feature of Google is meant only for those who want to explore online but shop offline. A user who is willing to make an informed decision and hits Google to find more information about the desired product see a list of suggested products on top of the search result page.

Going further users would be able to filter these results by “nearby”. This will allow shoppers, who are willing to pick the products from a nearby store, to know if the product is available in any of their neighbourhood stores and at what price.

Advertisements

These shoppers can view a pre-filtered listing of these products by adding words “near me” or “nearby” with their search key phrases.

Google will also show these shoppers more information about the product, price, retailer and a few other important information that will help them to decide which particular store you should actually visit. It will also show some more suggestions about the related products and which all stores have their products in stock. Besides, they can also plan their visit based on these stores opening and closing time which is displayed by Google.

Interestingly, the new Google search feature for shoppers is not just limited to supermarkets or big brick and mortar shops alone. Understanding the need of the hour, Google has also included curbside in their listing as well. Google has said that recent data show that more than ever before people are searching for curbside or in-store pickups to avoid contacts or keep the contacts as less as possible. By tracking such requirements, Google has decided to label the listed stores for shoppers to know before they plan their visit.

Google has started rolling out all these new changes to make the offline shopping experience much safer and secure. The new features will take the local shopping experience to a whole new level which offers a great degree of safety.

During these testing times when every person is hyper-conscious about their wellbeing such feature by Google adds a lot of value to offline shoppers.

Advertisements

These new changes, however, may not add much value to online shoppers experience. But for those who still are confined or are bound to stay at home for the next few months due to the pandemic these changes are much valuable.

As Google keeps tracking the user behaviour to measure popularity and acceptance of every feature, it would be interesting to see how many users find value in such small yet valuable new features in days to come.

Do you find Google’s new search feature valuable? Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

Previous articleGoogle Gets Grilled For Having Monopoly On Digital Ad Market: Just A Sneak Preview Of What’s To Come Next?
Next articleFlipkart IPO In 2021: Gunning For $50 Billion Valuation, But Ditches India

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Flipkart IPO In 2021: Gunning For $50 Billion Valuation, But Ditches India

The poster boy for Indian e-commerce Flipkart is finally gunning for an IPO. The twist to the...
Read more
Brief

Google’s New Search Feature Makes Local Shopping Safer

Aarzu Khan - 0
Google's new search feature is all about making shopping safer and easier during the time of Covid19 when people are looking for...
Read more
Brief

Google Gets Grilled For Having Monopoly On Digital Ad Market: Just A Sneak Preview Of What’s To Come Next?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The world just received a sneak peek of the what’s heading Google’s way along with other big tech companies when it comes...
Read more
Brief

Spotify Miffed with Apple One

Dazeinfo - 0
And there goes Spotify on a tirade against Apple. Again! The launch of Apple One has certainly ruffled a...
Read more
Brief

Ban On Cryptocurrency Trade In India Will Make India Lag Behind In The Race Of Crypto Adoption Worldwide

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The ban on cryptocurrency trade in India could soon be a reality, and it's indeed disappointing for everyone. While...
Read more
Apple

Is Apple Trying To Replicate The Success Of Amazon Prime With Apple One?

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Whispers of a possible Apple subscription bundle have been in the air for about a year now but did anyone has had...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Flipkart IPO In 2021: Gunning For $50 Billion Valuation, But Ditches India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The poster boy for Indian e-commerce Flipkart is finally gunning for an IPO. The twist to the news is the listing country,...
Read more

Google Gets Grilled For Having Monopoly On Digital Ad Market: Just A Sneak Preview Of What’s To Come Next?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The world just received a sneak peek of the what’s heading Google’s way along with other big tech companies when it comes...
Read more

Launch of Pixel 5: Google All Set For September 30th

Brief Dazeinfo - 1
Google is all set to launch the much-awaited Pixel 5 on September 30th at 11am PT - just two weeks after the...
Read more

Google Verified Calls Feature Reveals Why A Business Is Calling You!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Move over every other Caller ID app! Guess who’s launching their very own ‘Verified Calls’ feature on its phone app in India?...
Read more

Amazon, Fake Reviews, And Facebook: Shoppers Are Being Tricked

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Customer reviews on Amazon play an important role in the buying decision of online shoppers. However, off late, the system is being...
Read more

Google Scholarships For Online Certifications: 100,000 And Counting

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
A few weeks ago, Google announced the introduction of 3 new online certificate programs as part of their Grow with Google initiative....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.