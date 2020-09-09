Does CBD Really Help To Get Rid Of Stress?

Stress is an unavoidable part of life, especially in today’s fast-paced society. A normal amount of stress is actually healthy and helps maintain your body’s natural response to danger. However, studies show that chronic or acute stress can be extremely detrimental to your health.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is emerging as a natural way to combat chronic stress. CBD is a compound that comes from the marijuana plant, but fear not! It contains none of the psychoactive THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) that is typically associated with marijuana (meaning it doesn’t get you high).

Here are four ways that CBD can help alleviate stress.

Changes Your Brain Chemistry

Anxiety, stress, and panic disorders develop in part due to a dysfunctional change in your brain chemistry, which can be brought on by chronic stress. However, the cannabidiol compound has proven effects on your brain that can help prevent and rectify these dysfunctional processes.

Here are some ways that CBD can affect your brain for the better:

Serotonin – Serotonin is widely speculated to be the main neurotransmitter involved in mood disorders like anxiety and depression. CBD latches onto the body’s serotonin receptors, helps to regulate the neurotransmitter, and can prevent dysfunctional reactions to stress and anxiety.

Endocannabinoids – Your body’s natural endocannabinoid system, which is involved in regulating processes like mood, pain sensation, and fear processing, can be thrown off balance by chronic stress. CBD can help boost your body’s natural production of endocannabinoids and regulate these processes.

Oxidative stress – Oxidative stress is a process in which a cell generates free radicals as a byproduct of energy production. The buildup of free radicals can result in neurodegenerative damage, or diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. CBD binds to your brain’s receptors to decrease oxidative damage and protect our brain cells from degenerative damage.

Pain Relief

People with chronic pain or terminal diseases can experience a significant amount of stress surrounding their ailments.

Many people tout CBD oil as having a pain-relieving effect, especially for:

Arthritis

Migraines

Inflammatory diseases like osteoporosis and COPD

Fibromyalgia

Cancer-related pain

For some, CBD is an alternative to opioid painkillers that can lead to addiction and physical dependence. Additionally, while weed pens and THC products can also help manage pain, CBD remains more legal than marijuana and can have fewer negative side effects (see tip number four!)

Versatile

CBD can be consumed in a wide variety of ways so you can choose the method that works best for you. All these different CBD products are available on the market:

CBD vape pens – Vape pens are all the rage with the youth, but they can be used and enjoyed by CBD lovers of all ages. Some come with their own CBD oil cartridges, but for others, you can purchase your own CBD oil and put them inside.

CBD oil – Probably the most common method of consuming CBD, CBD oil is also the most versatile. Products like the CBDfx tincture are drops that you can put under your tongue for direct effect. Get yourself a new juicer and start every morning with a healthy celery juice mixed with CBD.

CBD food – CBD-infused ice cream, alcohol, brownies, sodas… you name it, there’s a yummy CBD product out there, so you can enjoy the relaxing effects and treat yourself at the same time.

Without Any Negatives

CBD and marijuana both have proven health benefits. But CBD can get a bad rap for its association with the drug. It has to be said that while marijuana contains a psychoactive compound (THC), CBD contains only trace amounts of it, meaning it’s not psychotropic.

Long-term THC use has been linked to psychiatric issues and dependence. While side effects of CBD include fatigue, drowsiness, and reduced appetite, studies have yet to show more serious health consequences.

Additionally, CBD is slightly more legal than marijuana. In 2018, CBD that contains less than 0.3% THC was legalized federally. Consuming marijuana can come with the added stress of obtaining it legally and safely.

However, you should still check your state’s individual laws before consuming CBD.

Reduce Your Stress

CBD is more than just this year’s buzzy wellness word; it’s likely here to stay as a mainstay of alternative medicine. And as federal and state laws continue to evolve, you may be seeing more and more CBD products appear on the market.

Hopefully, these four points have informed you about the safe uses of CBD. Here’s to your Zen, stress-free life with CBD!