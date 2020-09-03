BriefSocial Media
John Wick Hacked Narendra Modi’s Personal Twitter Account

After shaking Twitter to its core in one of the biggest hacking social media platforms in July, looks like hackers have aimed Twitter accounts of prominent personalities and companies in India.

on Thursday, Twitter confirmed that a group that claimed to be John Wick hacked the Twitter account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website. The account has since been restored quickly but it has raised a lot of questions on the security measures taken by microblogging platform.

“We’re aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted. Advice on keeping your account secure can be found,” a Twitter spokesperson said on email to ET.

Just like the hacking incident that took place in July when hackers managed to gain control of the Twitter accounts of many bigwigs, the hacker this time posted a series of tweets after the takeover of the personal account of Narendra Modi. Posing as popular fiction character John Wick, the hacker tweeted seeking donations to the Prime Minister’s relief fund for Covid-19, albeit using bitcoins.

“This account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall,” the message said.

Two days ago, the internet was buzzed with the news of massive data breach at Paytm Mall. A cybersecurity firm Cyble had claimed that hacker group John Wick was behind the hacking of e-commerce arm Indian startup unicorn Paytm. Although the company denied any such data breach, Cyble went on claiming that the hacker group managed to gain access to the company’s database.

In July, Twitter was taken by surprise when a hacker group gained control over Twitter compromising the accounts of popular verified users such as Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk. That time as well the hacker group posted tweets from all those accounts seeking donation using bitcoin.

Twitter, however, denied having any evidence of any correlation between the hacking of Narendra Modi account and the incident that took place in July.

