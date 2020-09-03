BriefTechnology
Updated:

Fintech Startups In India Raised $1.7 Billion In H1 2020: More Than 2X Increase Despite Global Slowdown

By Abhradeep Ghosh
0
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Jobs Search In India Becomes Easy: Google Launches Kormo Jobs

While on one side salaried jobs are being lost in huge numbers every month in India due...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Butting Heads With WhatsApp And Zoom: Signal Trying To Kill Two Birds With One Stone?

According to the Kaspersky Global Privacy Report 2020, where they surveyed 15,002 consumers across 23 countries, one-in-five...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 1

Unemployment In India Worsening: 50 Lakh Salaried Employees Lost Jobs In July

The state of employment in India is declining at a rapid pace, all thanks to the havoc...
Read more

The fintech investment in India, despite all the havoc wreaked by COVID-19 all over the world, has been able to keep booming in leaps and bounds. 

Homegrown fintech startups, by accelerating the growth of payments and financial services, are squeezing every bit out of the digital transformation the country has been undergoing currently.

According to a report by KPMG which is one of the ‘Big Four’ accounting organizations in the world, even though massive disruptions in economic activities were observed across the globe, India’s fintech space acted immensely active in the first six months of 2020. The fintech startups in India received a hefty $1,699.9 million investment in H1 2020, across 70 deals. This is more than double to the amount to the year-ago period wherein this space raised $726.6 million. Thus, this shows that both the scope and emergence of fintech companies has been busted wide open in India.

Advertisements
Source: KPMG

In the report, KPMG International stated that the total investments by private equity players, venture capital funds and also mergers and acquisitions by corporate biggies in the domestic fintech space in Q1 2020 witnessed deals being closed worth $1,052.4 million in 38 transactions.

In Q2 2020, the total investments involving 32 deals did dip to $647.5 million but considering that the entire world was undergoing severe social distancing measures and lockdowns, the figures are quite encouraging. 

Comparatively, in Q1 2019 a mere $272.6 million flew in through merger and acquisition (M&A) routes, venture capital and private equity, while Q2 2019 saw only $454 million in total investments.

The Indian fintech startups which attracted some of the big investments are – Navi Technologies which raised $398 million, Pine Labs which bagged $300 million and PaySense got acquired for $185 million by Netherlands-based PayU.

In 2019, a total of $3.47 billion were raised by Indian fintech companies, up from $1.92 billion in 2018 and $2.55 billion in 2017. The agency, in their report, has signalled that India will continue to remain a major opportunity for investors who want to get into the fintech space over the medium and long term.

Advertisements

The global financial technology aka global fintech investments in H1 2020 across M&A, PE and VC recorded $25.6 billion with 1,221 deals. This was majorly driven by a sharp drop in M&A deals which accounted for just $4 billion. In the whole of 2019, the sector managed to attracted investments worth $150.4 billion globally.

This report is the testimony to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has definitely fast-tracked the digital economy which, in turn, has lead to the Indian fintech space attracting significant investments by many reputed banks, insurers, and venture capitalists.

It is very likely that the pandemic will be spewing up more innovative solutions in this space as time flies by. Thus, it will remain the key change-making driver for future fintech investments in the rest of the year.

Given how steadily digital trends such as contactless payments and the use of several other digital services are accelerating, it can safely be said that the Indian fintech space will finish off with a strong year when compared to the global scenario in terms of investments.

Now it remains to be seen what the long term future holds for the same. We will keep you updated on all further developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articlePUBG Ban In India Has Cost Tencent $14 Billion In Market Value

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Fintech Startups In India Raised $1.7 Billion In H1 2020: More Than 2X Increase Despite Global Slowdown

The fintech investment in India, despite all the havoc wreaked by COVID-19 all over the world, has...
Read more
Brief

PUBG Ban In India Has Cost Tencent $14 Billion In Market Value

Dazeinfo - 0
After India government announced the ban on PUBG yesterday it became immediately clear that the impact and damage will be severe. However,...
Read more
Brief

Supercharging WordPress: 7 Canons of Optimising Your Website’s Speed And Performance

Dmytro Spilka - 0
If your WordPress website is suffering from poor performance, it could be time to give pace a chance. Optimising WordPress is a...
Read more
Brief

John Wick Hacked Narendra Modi’s Personal Twitter Account

Dazeinfo - 0
After shaking Twitter to its core in one of the biggest hacking social media platforms in July, looks like hackers have aimed...
Read more
Brief

Can Walmart Plus Subscription Take On Amazon Prime?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Prime membership offered by the undefeated global e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is something that can seldom be replicated or...
Read more
Brief

TikTok Activates Plan B As China New Law Could Jeopardise The Acquisition Talk!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The acquisition of TikTok is riddled with more twists and turns than your average thriller flick! As if the...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

India’s Spam SMS Problem: Are These Smart SMS Blocking Apps the Solution?

Mobile Khushi Rebekah - 1
Spam SMS is not juts irritating, but a productivity killer! In this day and age of hyper-consumerism, capitalism, and...
Read more

Reliance Jio Fiber In Talks With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund To Raise $1 Billion

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
As reported last month, Ambani’s plan of raising funds is not just limited to Jio Platforms but beyond that. He has also been...
Read more

Unemployment In India Worsening: 50 Lakh Salaried Employees Lost Jobs In July

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
The state of employment in India is declining at a rapid pace, all thanks to the havoc wreaked by COVID-19. The prolonged...
Read more

Apple Touches $2 Trillion Valuation: Doubled In Just 2 Years

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Apple shares rose to record high on Wednesday. As a result it became the first US company to hit $2 trillion valuation.
Read more

In A Bid To Save ₹700 On A Liquor Bottle, Woman Ends up Losing ₹62,000 To Cyber Fraudster

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
As the liquor outlets enabled the convenience of exploring online and delivering at the doorstep in this prevailing new normal, cyber fraudsters...
Read more

Reliance Eyes $18 Billion ePharmacy Market With The Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Netmeds

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
After raising billions of dollars in record time for Reliance Jio, Mukesh Ambani is out for shopping startups to strengthen the presence...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.