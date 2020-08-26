Brief
Updated:

Work From Home Jobs In India: 3X Increase In Hiring

By Dazeinfo
17
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Jobs Search In India Becomes Easy: Google Launches Kormo Jobs

While on one side salaried jobs are being lost in huge numbers every month in India due...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance Jio Fiber In Talks With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund To Raise $1 Billion

As reported last month, Ambani’s plan of raising funds is not just limited to Jio Platforms but...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Butting Heads With WhatsApp And Zoom: Signal Trying To Kill Two Birds With One Stone?

According to the Kaspersky Global Privacy Report 2020, where they surveyed 15,002 consumers across 23 countries, one-in-five...
Read more

The global pandemic has forced almost every industry and company to revisit its operational strategy. The sudden increase in work from home jobs in India is one of the clear signals that companies are actively exploring options they were not comfortable with until the beginning of this year.

According to the latest report from Job portal Naukri.com, in the last few months, the hiring for work from home jobs in India has increased by 3X as compared to the pre-covid era.

As the novel Coronavirus caused the nationwide lockdown in the last few months, companies were left with no other option but to allow employees to work from home. However, companies were quick to learn that the greater flexibility and better control over personal and professional lives has a positive impact on employees daily performance.

Advertisements

Besides, companies have also started realising that the current scenario that demands a great degree of social distancing is far from over anything soon. Hence, remote working is going to stay here at least for some more time. In the last few months the number of work-from-home jobs has increased by 7x in applications as compared to pre-Covid era.

Hiring for remote jobs too has seen a robust growth and has increased by three times as compared to pre-Covid levels this year,” according to the report by leading job portal Naukri.com.

The demand for work from home has been increasing constantly since the beginning of April this year. As a result, the percentage contribution of work from home jobs to the overall jobs listing has increased by 4x in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Professionals have also realised the severity of the situation and the need of the hour. As a result, ‘Work from Home’ keywords was among the top three most searched key phrase on Nauri.com in the last five months.

Interestingly, job profiles which used to be traditional on-ground office-based roles until the beginning of this year are also changed. Sales professionals, business development and customer care support executives are being recruited for work from home as well.

ITES and BPO sectors, together, account for nearly half of work from home jobs posted on the Nauki.com. IT-software, education/teaching and internet/e-commerce contribute to another quarter of work-from-home jobs.

Advertisements

Experts believe that the surge in work from home jobs in India also the result of companies cost-cutting measures taken recently. A sizeable percentage of work from home jobs are offered either on an assignment-based or part-time basis. This is helping companies reduced salaried workforce. Just last week we reported that 50 lacks salaried employees lost their jobs in the month of May.

In fact, another report from Naukri.com indicates that companies are willing to pay more for work from home as compared to the payment for WFH openings listed before Covid19 bought the complete world to a grinding halt.

Previous articleMarketing Conclave 2020: Shri Prakash Javadekar To Grace The Event As Chief Guest

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Work From Home Jobs In India: 3X Increase In Hiring

The global pandemic has forced almost every industry and company to revisit its operational strategy. The sudden...
Read more
Brief

Marketing Conclave 2020: Shri Prakash Javadekar To Grace The Event As Chief Guest

Dazeinfo - 0
Shri Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises,...
Read more
Brief

Planning To Buy iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro At Best Price? Not Before You Read This!

Neeraj M - 0
Attention Apple fans! If you have been saving up or looking forward to getting your hands on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11...
Read more
Brief

Butting Heads With WhatsApp And Zoom: Signal Trying To Kill Two Birds With One Stone?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
According to the Kaspersky Global Privacy Report 2020, where they surveyed 15,002 consumers across 23 countries, one-in-five respondents reported to being concerned...
Read more
Brief

Jobs Search In India Becomes Easy: Google Launches Kormo Jobs

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While on one side salaried jobs are being lost in huge numbers every month in India due to COVID-19, on another side...
Read more
Brief

UPI and RuPay Services to go Global as NPCI Launches International Wing

Khushi Rebekah - 0
National Payments Corporation of India, aka NPCI, a body that regulates and facilitates digital payment activities in the Indian economy, has expressed...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 1
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Jobs Search In India Becomes Easy: Google Launches Kormo Jobs

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While on one side salaried jobs are being lost in huge numbers every month in India due to COVID-19, on another side...
Read more

Unemployment In India Worsening: 50 Lakh Salaried Employees Lost Jobs In July

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
The state of employment in India is declining at a rapid pace, all thanks to the havoc wreaked by COVID-19. The prolonged...
Read more

What Should the Hiring Process Look Like During a Pandemic?

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Despite the fact that the stock market has begun to bounce back from the initial impact of COVID-19, unemployment figures are still...
Read more

Freshers Job Not A Distant Dream: TCS To Hire 40,000 Freshers!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
During the ongoing testing times, jobs for freshers in the IT sector has almost dried off. However, in sharp contrast to the...
Read more

Upskilling Is Mandatory As 72% Companies Have More Than 25% Roles At Risk!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to businesses around the world facing unprecedented amounts of disruption and change. That is why most organizations...
Read more

Unemployment Rate in India 2020: Weekly Distribution

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the weekly distribution of the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.