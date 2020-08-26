Brief
Marketing Conclave 2020: Shri Prakash Javadekar To Grace The Event As Chief Guest

Shri Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, is the Chief Guest at the 16th edition of the Marketing Conclave, which is virtual this year and is organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India on 27 and 28 August 2020.

This edition of the Marketing Summit will focus on:

  • Rejuvenating consumer demand and creating new demand in semi-urban and rural areas among the 500 million+ internet users
  • Creating new opportunities for Indian owned brands by leveraging digital technologies
  • Bring back the Indian digital media business to its post-global pandemic levels by ensuring the quality of the medium and expanding its outreach

Some of the sessions at the Conclave would focus on “Post Pandemic New Reality”, Reach of e-Commerce”, “Which Is the Best Suited Medium For 900 mn Indians?”, “Ensuring the Quality of Medium”, “Traditional Media: Pains and Pleasures of Transformation” , “Measurement & Matrices: Comparing Apples With Apples” etc. 

The lead speakers from media and platforms at the Conference include Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, Chairman, Digital Advertising Committee, IAMAI, Harsh Mariwala, Founder & Chairman, Marico; Girish Agarwal, Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group; Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer, WPP; Nitin Paranjpe, Chief Operating Officer, Unilever; Kalli Purie – Group Editorial Director (Broadcast & New Media), India Today; Vipul Parekh – Co-Founder, Bigbasket; Manvendra Singh Gohil, Former Crown Prince of  Rajpipla Lakshya Trust; Ashish Bhasin, CEO APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network; Neha Dhupia, Indian Bollywood Actress; Anand Tiwari, Filmmaker; Amish Tripathi, Author; Bharat Bala, Indian Film Director; Satyan Gajwani, Vice-Chairman, Times Internet; Vivek Bhargava, DAN Performance Group, Dentsu Aegis Network, Co-Chair, Digital Advertising Committee, IAMAI; Ashish Bhasin – CEO APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network  amongst others

With over 55+ sessions, 110+ speakers and 2000 expected delegates, 16th MarCon is likely to be the largest marketing event this year in India.

About IAMAI

The Internet and Mobile Association of India, aka IAMAI, is a young and vibrant association with ambitions of representing the entire gamut of digital businesses in India. It was established in 2004 by the leading online publishers, and in the last 16 years has come to effectively address the challenges facing the digital and online industry including mobile content and services, online publishing, mobile advertising, online advertising, eCommerce and mobile & digital payments among others.

Sixteen years after its establishment, the association is still the only professional industry body representing the online industry in India. The association is registered under the Societies Act and is a recognized charity in Maharashtra. With a membership of nearly 300 Indian and overseas companies, and with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, the association is well placed to work towards charting a growth path for the digital industry in India.

