Brief
Updated:

Butting Heads With WhatsApp And Zoom: Signal Trying To Kill Two Birds With One Stone?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
109
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Jobs Search In India Becomes Easy: Google Launches Kormo Jobs

While on one side salaried jobs are being lost in huge numbers every month in India due...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance Jio Fiber In Talks With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund To Raise $1 Billion

As reported last month, Ambani’s plan of raising funds is not just limited to Jio Platforms but...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

iPhone 12 Flip Video Is Breaking The Internet

Move over Galaxy Z and Razr! This is exactly what you’d say once you have seen the...
Read more

According to the Kaspersky Global Privacy Report 2020, where they surveyed 15,002 consumers across 23 countries, one-in-five respondents reported to being concerned about the user data collected by apps on their mobile devices.

This shows that people, as of late, have started to become wary of how various social media and instant messaging platforms have been collecting their data. Thus the need for ‘privacy-focused’ features has started seeing a small uptick.

Now, cash in on the same trend, Signal which is a cross-platform encrypted messaging service is stepping up its game to butt heads with the likes of Zoom and WhatsApp!

Advertisements

Signal is a privacy-first messaging platform. It happens to be open source and by default uses end-to-end encryption. Additionally, neither does it store of any metadata of messages nor does it implement the cloud for backing up messages. 

Privacy activist and infamous NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, the European Union, and even the co-founder of WhatsApp Brian Acton himself have endorsed the instant messaging platform Signal.

That being said, Signal has more to offer than simply being privacy-centric. They know very well that consumers will need more to rally being their application. 

Though somewhat flawed in terms of privacy, the current heavyweight in this space WhatsApp offers robust features which can seldom be matched. This is why Signal, to step up its game, has placed its next big bet on desktop calls.

Their recently released beta features one-to-one voice and video call support and has been reported to work on macOS, Windows, and Linux as well.

Advertisements

Killing Two Birds With One Stone?

Signal offering privacy centred messaging platform while also focussing on desktop suggests that they are definitely trying to kill two birds – WhatsApp and Zoom – with one stone.

However, while it could be an uphill battle for Signal to compete with the Facebook-owned WhatsApp which currently has 2 billion users worldwide, they could certainly take on Zoom very easily as the latter has repeatedly failed in providing a secure platform for the purpose of video calling.

The emergence of remote work and relying on digital platforms has busted the video conferencing space wide open for more competitors, such as Google Meet, to come in. Thus this is somewhere Signal can certainly gain a lot of traction.

Earlier this month in a blog post, the company, while asking feedback from its consumers, wrote – calls need to ‘zoom’ out of the past (definitely pun intended) and into the future. Mobile users who may have wanted a seamless experience on cross platforms can be wooed heavily by Signal’s secure desktop calling application.

Apart from that, Signal has another feature that will could also be a valued addition. Their platform enables a user to receive messages from other users outside their devices’ contact list.

These messages are dubbed as message requests and could definitely further help Signal to increase their entire value proposition to the consumers. 

Now it remains to be seen what does the future hold for their growth when the platform comes out of beta. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleIndia’s Spam SMS Problem: Are These Smart SMS Blocking Apps the Solution?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Butting Heads With WhatsApp And Zoom: Signal Trying To Kill Two Birds With One Stone?

According to the Kaspersky Global Privacy Report 2020, where they surveyed 15,002 consumers across 23 countries, one-in-five...
Read more
Brief

Jobs Search In India Becomes Easy: Google Launches Kormo Jobs

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While on one side salaried jobs are being lost in huge numbers every month in India due to COVID-19, on another side...
Read more
Brief

UPI and RuPay Services to go Global as NPCI Launches International Wing

Khushi Rebekah - 0
National Payments Corporation of India, aka NPCI, a body that regulates and facilitates digital payment activities in the Indian economy, has expressed...
Read more
Brief

Reliance Jio Fiber In Talks With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund To Raise $1 Billion

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
As reported last month, Ambani’s plan of raising funds is not just limited to Jio Platforms but beyond that. He has also been...
Read more
Brief

84% COVID-19 Misinformation Skipped Facebook’s Radar: A Test The Social Media Behemoth Failed?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The global outspread of COVID-19 also brought along with itself the raging virus of digital misinformation which despite the best efforts of...
Read more
Brief

29.7 Billion Spam Calls, 8.5 Billion Spam Messages In India In 2019: Truecaller

Merlyn Shelley - 0
Do you get annoyed by the spam calls in the peak hours of the day?  If you are a...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 1
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

After Facebook, Now Twitter is Caught Abusing Phone Number For Ads

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Thanatophobia, or fear of death, is a relatively complicated phobia. Similarly, fear of losing your digital accounts to hacklers or scammers is equally...
Read more

Facebook Reveals Big Plans Behind The WhatsApp JioMart Integration In India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) acquired a minority stake of 9.99% in Jio Platforms for a whopping $5.7 billion in April, it was revealed that...
Read more

Apple Strictly Warns Users Against Camera Covers!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Apple users must not cover MacBook camera! It all started a few years back when Mark Zuckerberg was...
Read more

Zoom vs JioMeet: Is Zoom Trying To Punch Above Its Weight?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Jio Platforms backed by Mukesh Ambani launched JioMeet which is a ‘Made-In-India’ video conferencing app, people were quick to spot how...
Read more

Launch Of JioMeet Will Make Zoom To Be The 60th Chinese App To Get Banned In India?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Today as soon as the launch of JioMeet was formally announced by Mukesh Ambani, the frontman of Reliance Industries, people quickly found...
Read more

With The Launch of JioMeet Reliance Sets Its Eyes On Video Conferencing Market!

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
The race to dominate the video conferencing market has just become more interesting. As we are going through the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.