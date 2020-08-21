BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

UPI and RuPay Services to go Global as NPCI Launches International Wing

By Khushi Rebekah
1
0

Must Read

BriefMerlyn Shelley - 0

Microsoft Gearing Up To Bid Adieu Internet Explorer – Once The Dominant Web Browser!

The pioneering tech behemoth Microsoft is rolling out new plans that could ultimately shut off the very...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon and Flipkart Sale Events Failed To Attract 66% Consumers: What Went Wrong? [STUDY]

In May 2020, a London based analytics firm GlobalData announced that Indian e-commerce market fuelled by the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Oracle Throws Its Hat In The Ring To Acquire TikTok: The Perfect Buyer?

The ByteDance owned popular short-form video app TikTok has a lot on its plate right now. Besides...
Read more

National Payments Corporation of India, aka NPCI, a body that regulates and facilitates digital payment activities in the Indian economy, has expressed plans to extend its services to overseas markets.

Most commonly associated with the RuPay cards and the UPI transaction system, the NPCI launched its international wing, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), on Thursday.

The immediate goal on NIPL’s agenda is to make the RuPay card network and UPI service available in countries outside of India. First announced in December last year, NPCI’s vision to gain a foothold in the international retail space has finally started taking shape with this step.

Advertisements

RuPay and UPI: What are the Selling Points?

RuPay is India’s domestic card service which offers both debit and credit cards. While quite a few transactions abroad or with international entities still require a Visa or MasterCard, RuPay is accepted by all domestic enterprises or international enterprises physically based in India. The biggest perk of this card is that it charges a lower transaction cost than other card services.

UPI, on the other hand, is a hassle-free mobile payment solution. It allows mobile users to make transactions like purchases, bill payments, money transfers, etc., using a single application on their phone, by linking their bank account(s) to it. The user, thus, need not keep multiple different banking apps or digital wallets if they have one UPI based app. UPI’s fundamental functioning is based on IMPS, which is an instant net-banking service that allows for real-time inter-bank money transactions.

Unlike IMPS, though, UPI transfers don’t require the user to enter sensitive personal information like account details, IFSC code, etc., for every transaction. Instead, it is a pin-based system which doesn’t even require the involved bank’s net banking application.

Launched in 2016, UPI has seen a quick rise to fame as the preferred mode of transaction among Indians. The use of UPI has especially increased as of late because of mandatory social distancing warranted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, UPI transactions stood at a soaring 1.49 billion, with the net volume of these transactions estimated to be 2.9 trillion INR. The payment modality is preferred over credit and debit cards, as well as mobile wallets.

Via: GraphFarm

RuPay, on the other hand, is already available in several international markets such as UAE, Singapore, South Korea, Bhutan, and Australia.

Advertisements

An Experienced Board of Members

Reports suggest that NIPL is considering several different markets in Asia, the Middle-East, and Africa, where authorities and BFSI units have shown an interest in developing domestic card schemes and instant payment systems of their own.

To best collaborate with these potential future partners, some of which have been in talks with NIPL for a while, the NPCI subsidiary will be headed by Ritesh Shukla as the CEO. Shukla, who used to work with Mastercard in the MENA market, has hands-on experience with the ins and outs of NIPL’s prospective markets.

Additionally, the core team will further consist of Anubhav Shankar and Rina Penkar. Penkar will be the head of product development, where Shankar, who took a brief break to work with PayTm in the past, will be the head of partnership, business development, and marketing.

The subsidiary will also have 6 directors, 4 of which are or have been senior members at NIPC.

With this expansion, Indian users traveling abroad will be able to use a domestic system to make transactions, thereby making it more convenient and cheaper for them. The expansion would also increase the acceptance of RuPay in the international sphere in general, thereby making it even broader in its transactional reach.

Previous article84% COVID-19 Misinformation Skipped Facebook’s Radar: A Test The Social Media Behemoth Failed?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

UPI and RuPay Services to go Global as NPCI Launches International Wing

National Payments Corporation of India, aka NPCI, a body that regulates and facilitates digital payment activities in...
Read more
Brief

84% COVID-19 Misinformation Skipped Facebook’s Radar: A Test The Social Media Behemoth Failed?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The global outspread of COVID-19 also brought along with itself the raging virus of digital misinformation which despite the best efforts of...
Read more
Brief

29.7 Billion Spam Calls, 8.5 Billion Spam Messages In India In 2019: Truecaller

Merlyn Shelley - 0
Do you get annoyed by the spam calls in the peak hours of the day?  If you are a...
Read more
Brief

Unemployment In India Worsening: 50 Lakh Salaried Employees Lost Jobs In July

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The state of employment in India is declining at a rapid pace, all thanks to the havoc wreaked by COVID-19. The prolonged...
Read more
Brief

Major Outage with Gmail and Google Drive Affects Millions Of Users in India

Dazeinfo - 0
Gmail services in India are facing outage due to some technical glitch Google has been facing for the last few hours.
Read more
Brief

Apple Touches $2 Trillion Valuation: Doubled In Just 2 Years

Aarzu Khan - 0
Apple shares rose to record high on Wednesday. As a result it became the first US company to hit $2 trillion valuation.
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 1
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

India To Account For 2.2% Of The Global Digital Payment Market by 2023 [REPORT]

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The global digital payment market is estimated to grow at 23.8% CAGR in the next five years to become a $12.4 trillion...
Read more

Mastercard Quarterly Revenue by Segment

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Mastercard quarterly revenue by...
Read more

Mastercard Quarterly Expenses by Type

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Mastercard quarterly expenses by...
Read more

Mastercard Operating Expenses by Quarter

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Mastercard operating expenses by...
Read more

Mastercard Revenue vs Net Income by Quarter

GraphFarm Abhishek - 0
The above graph represents the Mastercard revenue vs net...
Read more

Mastercard Net Income by Quarter: Q1 2001 – Q2 2020

GraphFarm Abhishek - 0
The above graph represents the Mastercard net income by...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.