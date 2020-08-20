Brief
Updated:

Major Outage with Gmail and Google Drive Affects Millions Of Users in India

By Dazeinfo
41
0

Must Read

BriefMerlyn Shelley - 0

Microsoft Gearing Up To Bid Adieu Internet Explorer – Once The Dominant Web Browser!

The pioneering tech behemoth Microsoft is rolling out new plans that could ultimately shut off the very...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon and Flipkart Sale Events Failed To Attract 66% Consumers: What Went Wrong? [STUDY]

In May 2020, a London based analytics firm GlobalData announced that Indian e-commerce market fuelled by the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Oracle Throws Its Hat In The Ring To Acquire TikTok: The Perfect Buyer?

The ByteDance owned popular short-form video app TikTok has a lot on its plate right now. Besides...
Read more

Gmail services in India are facing outage due to some technical glitch Google has been facing for the last few hours.

The issue, however, is not just limited to Gmail. Few other services, including Google Drive, Google Docs, are also hit and millions of users in India are not able to send/receive emails and access documents stored in Google Drive.

According to Down Detector portal that tracks outage shows that 62% users have complained about email attachment while 25% reported issues related to Gmail and Google Drive log-in.

Advertisements

Interestingly, Gmail and Google Drive outage has not impacted everyone.

On investigation, we found that many users are still able to successfully performs various activities including sending emails or login to their Google account.

Google app status page shows that the company is aware of the issue. 

“We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1:39 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem,” Google has updated the status page.

It’s been reported that over 11% of Gmail users are facing major issues with emails service.

Users were quick to talk about the issue online and started hitting social media platforms in a bid to find a solution. Many users have reported that Gmail is only allowing bland emails currently and all emails with any kind of link, attachment or text is not being delivered to recipients.

Advertisements

There is no official statement from Google on the ongoing outage with Gmail and Google Drive yet.

India is the largest market for Google services. Google has over 1.5 billion Gmail users worldwide and it is estimated that India is the home for nearly 30% of those users.

Previous articleApple Touches $2 Trillion Valuation: Doubled In Just 2 Years
Next articleUnemployment In India Worsening: 50 Lakh Salaried Employees Lost Jobs In July

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Unemployment In India Worsening: 50 Lakh Salaried Employees Lost Jobs In July

The state of employment in India is declining at a rapid pace, all thanks to the havoc...
Read more
Brief

Major Outage with Gmail and Google Drive Affects Millions Of Users in India

Dazeinfo - 0
Gmail services in India are facing outage due to some technical glitch Google has been facing for the last few hours.
Read more
Brief

Apple Touches $2 Trillion Valuation: Doubled In Just 2 Years

Aarzu Khan - 0
Apple shares rose to record high on Wednesday. As a result it became the first US company to hit $2 trillion valuation.
Read more
Brief

In A Bid To Save ₹700 On A Liquor Bottle, Woman Ends up Losing ₹62,000 To Cyber Fraudster

Merlyn Shelley - 0
As the liquor outlets enabled the convenience of exploring online and delivering at the doorstep in this prevailing new normal, cyber fraudsters...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Login Mandatory For Oculus Users: It’s All About Personal Data In The Name Of Personalised Experience!

Merlyn Shelley - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is slowly pushing internet users to have an account on its platform if they want to use any...
Read more
Brief

iPhone 12 Flip Video Is Breaking The Internet

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Move over Galaxy Z and Razr! This is exactly what you’d say once you have seen the latest iPhone 12 Flip video...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 1
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Google Is Changing the Face of Global Health

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
COVID-19 is easily the most catastrophic global health crisis of the 21st century. As July 2020 came to a close, case counts...
Read more

Will Google’s Move To Delete 2,500 YouTube Channels Add Fuel To The Fire With China?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The US-China trade war has started rearing its ugly head. Both sides are now turning to extreme measures on the digital front...
Read more

Google Wanted To Acquire Facebook But The Objective Was Quite Concerning!

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Can you imagine how powerful Google would have been today if it had access to monstrous amount of data that Facebook owns...
Read more

Now Google Invests In Jio: Acquires 7.7% Stake

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
After Facebook, Intel, Qualcomm, and many others, now Google invests in Jio. The US-based internet giant Google will acquire 7.7% stake in...
Read more

Google Investment in Jio Platforms: The Big Announcement Of Tomorrow?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Update: 15 July 2020: Reliance has officially confirmed $4.5 billion investment from Google in Jio Platforms. Google is acquiring 7.7% stake in...
Read more

Google’s New Announcement For India Is Making Heads Turned!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The digital economy of India is all set to receive a massive boost after the head-turning announcement that Google made today!
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.