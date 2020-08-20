Major Outage with Gmail and Google Drive Affects Millions Of Users in India

Gmail services in India are facing outage due to some technical glitch Google has been facing for the last few hours.

The issue, however, is not just limited to Gmail. Few other services, including Google Drive, Google Docs, are also hit and millions of users in India are not able to send/receive emails and access documents stored in Google Drive.

According to Down Detector portal that tracks outage shows that 62% users have complained about email attachment while 25% reported issues related to Gmail and Google Drive log-in.

Interestingly, Gmail and Google Drive outage has not impacted everyone.

On investigation, we found that many users are still able to successfully performs various activities including sending emails or login to their Google account.

Google app status page shows that the company is aware of the issue.

“We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1:39 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem,” Google has updated the status page.

It’s been reported that over 11% of Gmail users are facing major issues with emails service.

Users were quick to talk about the issue online and started hitting social media platforms in a bid to find a solution. Many users have reported that Gmail is only allowing bland emails currently and all emails with any kind of link, attachment or text is not being delivered to recipients.

There is no official statement from Google on the ongoing outage with Gmail and Google Drive yet.

India is the largest market for Google services. Google has over 1.5 billion Gmail users worldwide and it is estimated that India is the home for nearly 30% of those users.