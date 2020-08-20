Brief
Updated:

84% COVID-19 Misinformation Skipped Facebook’s Radar: A Test The Social Media Behemoth Failed?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
5
0

Must Read

BriefMerlyn Shelley - 0

Microsoft Gearing Up To Bid Adieu Internet Explorer – Once The Dominant Web Browser!

The pioneering tech behemoth Microsoft is rolling out new plans that could ultimately shut off the very...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon and Flipkart Sale Events Failed To Attract 66% Consumers: What Went Wrong? [STUDY]

In May 2020, a London based analytics firm GlobalData announced that Indian e-commerce market fuelled by the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Oracle Throws Its Hat In The Ring To Acquire TikTok: The Perfect Buyer?

The ByteDance owned popular short-form video app TikTok has a lot on its plate right now. Besides...
Read more

The global outspread of COVID-19 also brought along with itself the raging virus of digital misinformation which despite the best efforts of the social media behemoth Facebook seemed to have sneaked passed their radar and reached billions of people.

According to a report released by Avaaz, a global human rights group, topics such as vaccines and other health topics got viewed a whopping 3.8 billion times on the social media platform which is 4 times more than the authoritative content published by World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The report highlights that 84% of the posts which contained misinformation did not include a warning label. The group found huge inconsistencies in the labelling of content pieces that had been identified as misleading by Facebook’s own network of independent third-party fact-checkers.

Advertisements

Avaaz, in order to conduct its study, first identified a sample set of 82 websites which were identified by the independent fact-checkers as sources of misinformation, both in terms of coronavirus and other topics. The group then proceeded to track how the misguiding articles from those sites were shared across Facebook.

After concluding their research, they arrived at the undeniable fact – certain Facebook pages tend to act as ‘super spreaders’ when it comes to viral misinformation. The 42 pages that Avaaz identified and tagged as super spreaders collectively have 28 million followers and their content easily generated close to 800 million views.

Despite Facebook implementing stricter policies many pages which were indulged in spreading misleading health information got even more traffic during the pandemic than at other times – reaching a one-year peak in the month of April. 

Curbing COVID-19 Misinformation: A Test That Facebook Failed?

The COVID-19 crisis has definitely been a test of Facebook’s promises, capabilities, efforts to prevent harm on its platform. In March, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that he will be collaborating with WHO to provide better health information to Facebook’s 2.6 billion monthly active users worldwide. 

Soon after that, a consistent banner was observed on top of the Facebook app that would direct users to content from authoritative sources along with the platform announcing it will tag and limit the spread of false and misguiding content. However, yet throughout the pandemic, the systems and processes put in place by Zuckerberg seem to have failed measurably.

Advertisements

For instance, a documentary called “Plandemic” which claimed that wearing masks doesn’t help people stay safe but develop COVID-19 instead was shared millions of times before it was actually identified as harmful and removed.

Facebook, in response to this report by Avaaz, has said that the group failed to reflect the steps taken by the social media behemoth to limit misinformation from spreading on their family of apps. The company also revealed few figures to prove that it has largely been successful in their undertaking of curbing pandemic related fake news.

According to Facebook, 98 million pieces of COVID-19 misinformation was successfully tagged with warning labels by their global network of fact-checkers from April to June.

Facebook also claimed to have removed 7 million pieces of content that could have lead to imminent harm and directed over 2 billion people to resources published by health authorities.

All said and done, no matter which side of the story one chooses to lean towards, this report gives a very important reminder – At the end of the day, it is the users who must fact check every piece of information they decide to consume because no moderation system is completely foolproof.

Let us know your take on Facebook’s justification and efforts to fight with misinformation that is flooding the platform in the comment section below.

Previous article29.7 Billion Spam Calls, 8.5 Billion Spam Messages In India In 2019: Truecaller

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

84% COVID-19 Misinformation Skipped Facebook’s Radar: A Test The Social Media Behemoth Failed?

The global outspread of COVID-19 also brought along with itself the raging virus of digital misinformation which...
Read more
Brief

29.7 Billion Spam Calls, 8.5 Billion Spam Messages In India In 2019: Truecaller

Merlyn Shelley - 0
Do you get annoyed by the spam calls in the peak hours of the day?  If you are a...
Read more
Brief

Unemployment In India Worsening: 50 Lakh Salaried Employees Lost Jobs In July

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The state of employment in India is declining at a rapid pace, all thanks to the havoc wreaked by COVID-19. The prolonged...
Read more
Brief

Major Outage with Gmail and Google Drive Affects Millions Of Users in India

Dazeinfo - 0
Gmail services in India are facing outage due to some technical glitch Google has been facing for the last few hours.
Read more
Brief

Apple Touches $2 Trillion Valuation: Doubled In Just 2 Years

Aarzu Khan - 0
Apple shares rose to record high on Wednesday. As a result it became the first US company to hit $2 trillion valuation.
Read more
Brief

In A Bid To Save ₹700 On A Liquor Bottle, Woman Ends up Losing ₹62,000 To Cyber Fraudster

Merlyn Shelley - 0
As the liquor outlets enabled the convenience of exploring online and delivering at the doorstep in this prevailing new normal, cyber fraudsters...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 1
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Unemployment In India Worsening: 50 Lakh Salaried Employees Lost Jobs In July

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The state of employment in India is declining at a rapid pace, all thanks to the havoc wreaked by COVID-19. The prolonged...
Read more

Facebook Login Mandatory For Oculus Users: It’s All About Personal Data In The Name Of Personalised Experience!

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is slowly pushing internet users to have an account on its platform if they want to use any...
Read more

OYO Introduces New Initiatives to Increase Employee Satisfaction

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
With work from home having become the new norm for most Indian startups due to mandatory social distancing during the pandemic, many...
Read more

Can Twitter’s New Feature Really Make You Feel Safe?

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Twitter has been on what seems like a campaign to make the site a place for more meaningful conversations among users. Ever...
Read more

Global eCommerce Sales to Reach $3.9 Trillion in 2020 [REPORT]

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
As the coronavirus pandemic has lead healthcare authorities to discourage physical social contact as much as possible, the most popular mode of...
Read more

Facebook Launches Music Videos to Eat into YouTube’s Market

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
With the launch of Music Videos, Facebook has made another competitive move against its biggest opponent, Google. In a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.