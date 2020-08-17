Brief
Updated:

JEE-NEET Examinations Will Be Held In September: SC Refuses To Defer The Schedule!

By Merlyn Shelley
17
0

Must Read

BriefNisha Butolia - 2

Can CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?

College students often feel more pressure than they have ever—or will ever—feel in their entire lives. Many...
Read more
AppleVasanth R - 0

What Convinced Apple Inc. (AAPL) And Google Inc. (GOOG) To Kill All Long Hauled Patent Litigation Cases ?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) founder Steve Jobs had famously declared that he would unleash “thermonuclear war” against Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). The battle against Google...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

PAN-Aadhaar link: 32.71 Crore Indians Can Now Reap the Benefits

The agenda to link every citizen's Aadhaar card with their PAN card has been on the Indian...
Read more

JEE-NEET exams schedule will remain unchanged!

Is the current pandemic a challenge or an opportunity? What does it teach us?

Today, the supreme court of India rejected the petition raised by 11 students of 11 different states seeking to postpone or cancel the engineering and medical entrance examinations, JEE (Main) April -2020 and NEET UG-2020 that were scheduled to be held by September 2020. 

Advertisements

The apex court has formed a view that JEE 2020 and NEET 2020 had to be conducted as per the plan of schedule. 

The National Testing Agency(NTA) on 03 July 2020, announced and came out with a public notice declaring the schedules of the examinations such as JEE (Main) April-2020 between 1st to 6th September 2020 and NEET UG-2020 on 13th September 2020 respectively. 

Referring to this NTA’s deliberate notification, a petition or a plea of the request was filed through Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava by 11 students from 11 different states of the country seeking an appeal to hold off the entrance examinations until the return of normalcy across the nation. 

The petition claimed that in the wake of the surging rate of the Covid19 pandemic, arranging for entrance examination is utterly inhumane. The fatal COVID-19 pandemic has already infected over 20 lakh people across India, and the spread is not showing any sign of slow down. There is a spiking number of patients adding every day. To conduct the entrance examination as in normal days is completely absurd. In such a catastrophic phase, such exam gatherings would put several lakhs of young student’s lives at huge stake. And it is like purposefully adding more pressure to parents and students, stated the plea.

It is common to understand the difficulties of parents in such a crisis. They have to safeguard their children while preparing for the examinations, such as commuting to tuition centres or paying for online classes, facing the unprecedented medical expenses, cost of accommodation, cost of transportation to examination centres and above all risking the health and lives of their children. Moreover, parents who are facing job loss and other financial shocks of the pandemic are in great distress and quite overwhelmed by the exam notice.

Advertisements

The petitioners also contended that the examination conducting authority has deliberately ignored the hardships of several students hailing from flood-affected areas of Bihar, Assam and North Eastern States. They argued that it is practically impossible to execute either online or offline exams despite the continuous natural calamities. The petition also seeks to increase the number of examination centres for the said JEE (Main) April -2020 and NEET UG-2020. Like at least one centre for one district across the country.

However, SC didn’t found the reasoning and excuses much convincing. The Supreme Court bench presided by Justice Arun Mishra had passed the order stating that

“Career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long. Life cannot be stopped. We have to move ahead with all safeguards and all… Education should be opened up. COVID may continue for a year more. Are you going to wait for another year? Do you know what is the loss to the country and peril to the students.”

Amidst the global pandemic, the court had passed the orders in favor of the NTA only because of the assurance given by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing NTA to conduct the exams with all due protections in place.

The apex court order shows that it leaves no stones unturned when it comes to imparting quality education. As Justice Mishra says, we have to strive to live with the pandemic, whatever happens, life has to go on no matter what. We have to find ways to come out with flying colors.

Though the order may look unfair in these challenging times, when we look deeply into the crisis, we can understand the fact that every difficult situation is a blessing in disguise. This would encourage us to turn any challenge into an opportunity to grow and prosper.

Previous articleRIL May Acquire Urban Ladder And MilkBasket: Revving Up Its E-Commerce Gameplan!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefMerlyn Shelley - 0

JEE-NEET Examinations Will Be Held In September: SC Refuses To Defer The Schedule!

JEE-NEET exams schedule will remain unchanged! Is the current pandemic a challenge or an...
Read more
Brief

RIL May Acquire Urban Ladder And MilkBasket: Revving Up Its E-Commerce Gameplan!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Mukesh Ambani’s master plan to position Reliance Industries aka RIL as the top dog in Indian e-commerce is slowly starting to unfurl. 
Read more
Brief

India Online Smartphone Sales Q2 2020: Samsung Gaining Ground Like Never Before!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on all major industries and that included the smartphones as well. According to...
Read more
Brief

OYO Introduces New Initiatives to Increase Employee Satisfaction

Khushi Rebekah - 0
With work from home having become the new norm for most Indian startups due to mandatory social distancing during the pandemic, many...
Read more
Brief

Amid Acquisition Talks, TikTok Gearing Up For A Legal Battle!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Desperate times call for extreme measures. The popular short-form video app TikTok has been facing unprecedented amounts of backlash from Uncle Sam...
Read more
Brief

PAN-Aadhaar link: 32.71 Crore Indians Can Now Reap the Benefits

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The agenda to link every citizen's Aadhaar card with their PAN card has been on the Indian Government's radar ever since 2017....
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

India Online Smartphone Sales Q2 2020: Samsung Gaining Ground Like Never Before!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on all major industries and that included the smartphones as well. According to...
Read more

PAN-Aadhaar link: 32.71 Crore Indians Can Now Reap the Benefits

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The agenda to link every citizen's Aadhaar card with their PAN card has been on the Indian Government's radar ever since 2017....
Read more

Warren Buffett’s Stake In Apple Is Worth More Than Combined Valuation of All Startup Unicorns in India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Oracle of Omaha has got an eye for a good bet and it's proven time and again. Once a popular critic...
Read more

JioPhone Share in India Feature Phone Market

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of JioPhone share...
Read more

India Feature Phone Market Share by Top Vendors: Q3 2016 – Q2 2020

GraphFarm Navni Bajpai - 0
The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of India...
Read more

India Smartphone Shipments In Q2 2020 Declined 51% To Just 18 Million Units!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The smartphone shipments in India is badly affected by the nationwide outbreak of Coronavirus in Q2 2020. The pandemic which bought the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.