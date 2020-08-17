BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

India Online Smartphone Sales Q2 2020: Samsung Gaining Ground Like Never Before!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
16
0

Must Read

BriefNisha Butolia - 2

Can CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?

College students often feel more pressure than they have ever—or will ever—feel in their entire lives. Many...
Read more
Briefraghu - 1

India Enterprise IT Spending To Reach Rs. 1,910 Billion In 2012: Manufacturing And communication Industry To Drive The Growth

Manufacturing and Communication Industry is expected to drive the overall growth in the years to come. Sectors like Education,...
Read more
AppleVasanth R - 0

What Convinced Apple Inc. (AAPL) And Google Inc. (GOOG) To Kill All Long Hauled Patent Litigation Cases ?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) founder Steve Jobs had famously declared that he would unleash “thermonuclear war” against Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). The battle against Google...
Read more

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on all major industries and that included the smartphones as well. 

According to the latest report published by Counterpoint Research, online sales of smartphones in India declined by 46% year-on-year while the offline segment declined by 54%. 

Nonetheless, it also highlighted how online channels held a 43% share in the Indian smartphone shipments in Q2 2020, which can be mostly attributed to people opting for contactless deliveries due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisements
Souce; Counterpoint Research

The quarter also witnessed the global e-commerce giant Amazon grabbing a 47 percent share of India’s online smartphone market whereas the Walmart-owned Flipkart settled with 42 percent of the share.

The scenario changes upside down when the online sales of smartphones in India is segmented by price.

Flipkart triumphed over Amazon in the INR 10,000 price smartphone segment with more than 50% share in the overall online smartphone market. This shows that the homegrown eCommerce major has a greater grip on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where people are more likely to buy entry and budget smartphones rather than opt for mid-range or premium smartphones.

The growth and the market of online sales of smartphones in India is primary led by the Chinese players despite all hullabaloo.

The Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi accounted for 44% of the total online smartphone market in Q2 2020. The phenomenal performance of Xiaomi in India was, once again, led by its pocket-friendly Redmi smartphone series, with Redmi 8A Dual bagging the best-selling device for the quarter.

Advertisements

In the online premium smartphone segment, OnePlus happened to drive the majority shipments and captured more than 50% share while Apple followed closely behind with 25% share.

But, It’s Samsung that stole the limelight!

The Korean smartphone major has more than doubled its online smartphone shipments in India in just one year. Its online smartphone shipment share increased from 11% in Q2 2019 to a whopping 25% in Q2 2020 despite all the odds.

Source: Counterpoint Research

Has Samsung Finally Cracked Their Online Strategy In India?

When compared to other brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus who have pulled back on their online smartphone shipment in India in Q2 2020, the rise in Samsung’s market share suggests that there’s definitely a long term strategy in place.

While it can certainly be argued that Samsung’s sudden bump in their online smartphone shipments in India is a result of them being able to predict the consumer’s preference of online channels over retail but that wouldn’t be reason enough for them to go overboard and more than double their shipments.

The more likely scenario here suggests that the COVID-19 allowed Samsung to quickly improvise and pivot their strategy when it comes to properly position themselves in online channels.

The report from Counterpoint Research showed that their top five online models which contributed to almost 90% of Samsung’s Q2 2020 performance were all Galaxy M-series, i.e. budget range smartphones. Thus, it clearly indicates that Samsung is gunning to dominate this particular price segment and take on the Chinese-origin market leader Xiaomi in India.

Here it needs to be noted that the shipment share of Xiaomi, even though still continues to lead the online Indian smartphone shipments market, declined to 44% in Q2 2020 when compared to Q2 2019. This was majorly due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and few strict measures imposed by the Indian government which delayed the shipment of important smartphone parts imported from China.

Now, it will be interesting to observe how Samsung plans to lock heads with Xiaomi in the budget segment for the remainder of the year. Will both of them compete on pricing or features is something we are all looking forward to. 

All in all, the report suggested that the online channel will be accounting for 45% of the entire smartphone sale in India in the coming two quarters. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then stay tuned.

Previous articleOYO Introduces New Initiatives to Increase Employee Satisfaction

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

India Online Smartphone Sales Q2 2020: Samsung Gaining Ground Like Never Before!

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on all major industries and that included the smartphones as well. 
Read more
Brief

OYO Introduces New Initiatives to Increase Employee Satisfaction

Khushi Rebekah - 0
With work from home having become the new norm for most Indian startups due to mandatory social distancing during the pandemic, many...
Read more
Brief

Amid Acquisition Talks, TikTok Gearing Up For A Legal Battle!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Desperate times call for extreme measures. The popular short-form video app TikTok has been facing unprecedented amounts of backlash from Uncle Sam...
Read more
Brief

PAN-Aadhaar link: 32.71 Crore Indians Can Now Reap the Benefits

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The agenda to link every citizen's Aadhaar card with their PAN card has been on the Indian Government's radar ever since 2017....
Read more
Brief

When A City Had To Pay Ransom To Cyber Criminals!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While the rapid advancement in technology surely did gift us with newer and more powerful devices, be it smartphones or iPads, it...
Read more
Brief

Can Twitter’s New Feature Really Make You Feel Safe?

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Twitter has been on what seems like a campaign to make the site a place for more meaningful conversations among users. Ever...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

PAN-Aadhaar link: 32.71 Crore Indians Can Now Reap the Benefits

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The agenda to link every citizen's Aadhaar card with their PAN card has been on the Indian Government's radar ever since 2017....
Read more

Warren Buffett’s Stake In Apple Is Worth More Than Combined Valuation of All Startup Unicorns in India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Oracle of Omaha has got an eye for a good bet and it's proven time and again. Once a popular critic...
Read more

JioPhone Share in India Feature Phone Market

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of JioPhone share...
Read more

India Feature Phone Market Share by Top Vendors: Q3 2016 – Q2 2020

GraphFarm Navni Bajpai - 0
The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of India...
Read more

India Smartphone Shipments In Q2 2020 Declined 51% To Just 18 Million Units!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The smartphone shipments in India is badly affected by the nationwide outbreak of Coronavirus in Q2 2020. The pandemic which bought the...
Read more

Indian TikTok Alternatives Fast Catching Up: App Install Grew by 155% [REPORT]

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
After the Indian government's ban on 59 Chinese apps including the widely popular short-video app TikTok back in early June, a huge...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.