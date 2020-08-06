More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Accenture quarterly revenue by segment, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to Q3 2020. The company has currently five reportable operating segments: Communications, Media & Technology, Financial Services, Health & Public Service, Products and Resources. However, Accenture plc decided to refer “Operating Segments” as “Industry Groups” from the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Accenture’s global revenue in FY Q3 2020 clocked $10,991.3 million. Approximately 20% of that came from the communications, media and technology segment.

Region Worldwide Source Accenture plc SEC Filings Graph ID 922 Note Accenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

Accenture quarterly revenue from communications, media and technology segment declined nearly 2.5% YoY in FY Q3 2020, to $2,197.2 million. The highest-ever revenue from this segment was reported during the fiscal Q3 2019.

Accenture revenue from financial services also declined nearly 2.67% YoY, from $2196.6 million in FY Q3 2019 to $2,137.9 million in FY Q3 2020. However, on a quarterly basis, the company recorded about 2.46% growth in financial services revenue.

Interestingly, Accenture’s heath and public services revenue reached an all-time high of $2,015.87 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, with an impressive 10.78% YoY growth. That’s representing approximately 18.3% of the company’s total revenue generated during the quarter.

Accenture products’ revenue declined nearly 2.55% YoY and 5.14% QoQ, to $2,998.9 million in fiscal Q3 2020. The revenue from products reached an all-time high of $3,216.7 million, worldwide.

Accenture quarterly revenue from Resources segment clocked $1,636.6 million during the third quarter ended May 31, 2020. That’s nearly 6.37% decline from the year-ago period when the company reported a whopping $1747.98 million in Resources revenue.

