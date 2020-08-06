Accenture Quarterly Revenue by Region: FY Q1 2014 – Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Accenture quarterly revenue by region, starting from fiscal Q1 2014 to Q3 2020. North America has always been contributing the most to Accenture’s total global revenue, every quarter. In fiscal Q3 2020, the region accounted for 47.7% of the company’s total revenue. Accenture quarterly revenue from North America increased a small 1.77% YoY, to $5,239.3 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Region America, EMEA, APAC, Rest of World Source Accenture plc SEC Filings Graph ID 923 Note Accenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

The highest-ever revenue from North America region, which includes the United States and Canada, was reported in fiscal Q1 2020.

Accenture Europe revenue declined a notable 5.2% YoY in fiscal Q3 2020, to $3,575 million. The decline in revenue was led by the United Kingdom, Spain and France, and partially offset by growth in Italy and Germany.

Accenture revenue from Growth Markets, which include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, amounted to $2,177 million during the three months ended May 31, 2020. The company recorded a negligible 0.19% YoY decline in its revenue from Growth Markets, mainly due to the decline in Consumer Goods, Retail & Travel Services. Japan was driving the growth. It was fiscal Q1 2020 when the company’s revenue from Growth Markets reached an all-time high of $2,281.5 million, with an appreciable 11.8% YoY growth.

