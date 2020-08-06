Last Updated:

Accenture Cash on Hand by Quarter: FY Q1 2002 – Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Accenture cash on hand by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to Q3 2020. The company’s total cash on hand increased an appreciable 35% YoY, to $6,445.9 million by the end of May 31, 2020. Accenture’s cash pile in FY Q3 2020 increased approximately $1,005.8 million and $1,673.4 million when compared to the previous quarter and year-ago period, respectively.

RegionWorldwide
SourceAccenture plc SEC Filings
Graph ID919
NoteAccenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

