Accenture Cash on Hand by Quarter: FY Q1 2002 – Q3 2020

The above graph represents the Accenture cash on hand by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to Q3 2020. The company’s total cash on hand increased an appreciable 35% YoY, to $6,445.9 million by the end of May 31, 2020. Accenture’s cash pile in FY Q3 2020 increased approximately $1,005.8 million and $1,673.4 million when compared to the previous quarter and year-ago period, respectively.

Region Worldwide Source Accenture plc SEC Filings Graph ID 919 Note Accenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

