BriefStartups
Updated:

OYO Gets New CEO And Merger To Boost Its Business In Japan

By Abhradeep Ghosh
1
0

Must Read

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

APAC Employees Desperate to Return to the Office [STUDY]

As researchers continue to take full advantage of the impromptu remote work experiment COVID-19 facilitated earlier this...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

After Jio Platforms, Now JioFiber To Raise Billions In Investment!

if you are thinking that Mukesh Ambani is done with the investments in Jio Platforms after making...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

BlackRock: The New Android Malware that Targets More Apps Than Ever Before

A new Android malware has become a nightmare for over 2.5 billion Android smartphone users worldwide. The...
Read more

The hospitality industry has been one of the worst-hit due to COVID-19. The pandemic left the sector heavily crippled and forced many businesses to take some really tough decisions. OYO is no exception!

It is reported that the Indian-origin unicorn OYO is also headed down a similar path as all of their Japan entities is set to merge under a single consolidation.

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to quarantine themselves at home, business slumped to a huge extent for OYO both at home and in foreign companies such as Japan. Thus, in order to survive and keep their operations running, the Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group-backed OYO will be reorganizing their operations in Japan which will be headed by a newly appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Advertisements

OYO has planned to restructure its hotel-booking aka OYO Hotels and apartment-rental units aka OYO Life under a single banner and company which will be called OYO Japan. It will be spearheaded by Ryoma Yamamoto as the CEO with Ryota Tanozaki who will be acting as his deputy. Both of these individuals have been serving in existing roles under OYO operations and they have now been promoted to senior roles.

The Indian-origin hospitality startup unicorn was able to easily expand to Japan which has now become one of its major focal points, all thanks to Mayoshi Son’s association with the brand of SoftBank.

It launched in Japan in April 2019 via OYO Life which is a rental service for furnished apartments that aimed to remove the hassle of guarantors and security deposits. Yahoo!, finding it promising, ended up buying a 30% stake in the company’s Japan entity, however, within eight months, sold it back to OYO and cancelled the joint venture.

The company announced that they were hoping to expand very aggressively but the onset of COVID-19 ultimately ended up thwarting their efforts.

By the end of June, the startup was observed to be laying off their employees from its regional offices in Japan. They started closing offices in provincial centres such as Sapporo, Sendai, Nagano, Hiroshima and Omiya.

Advertisements

At that point in time, the Chief Business Officer for OYO Hotels made a statement wherein he stated that the company was also looking forward to significantly downsize its operations in the Tokyo headquarters which occupied two entire floors in an office building and was situated at a walking distance from the Imperial Palace. He also added that the moves were a part of OYO’s overall ongoing effort to downsize internationally and adapt to much smaller tourism industry.

The current leader of OYO Hotels’ Japan division Prasun Choudhary will step down and resign after which Yamamoto, who oversaw OYO Life, will assume responsibility for the merged business.

A spokesperson from OYO commenting on this situation has said that OYO believes that it is high time they merge their operational capabilities and technology that have been built by their teams in Japan. The company also believes that integrating both arms of their businesses in Japan will lead to strengthening their overall value proposition for their asset partners as well as guests.

Furthermore, the spokesperson added that the OYO team in Japan has built technologies which include an instant home leasing platform, local revenue partner integrations, on-demand cleaning services, real estate services vendor network, dynamic pricing engine, and many more.

Overall, OYO is caught in rough weather due to the worldwide spread of Coronavirus that has bought the complete hospitality industry to a complete standstill. In the last few months, the company has either offered salary furloughed or laid off thousands of employees in a bid to cut expenses.

Previous articleMicrosoft Confirms That Buying TikTok Is On The Cards!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

OYO Gets New CEO And Merger To Boost Its Business In Japan

The hospitality industry has been one of the worst-hit due to COVID-19. The pandemic left the sector...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft Confirms That Buying TikTok Is On The Cards!

Aarzu Khan - 0
Putting an end to all speculations Microsoft has confirmed that the company is actively exploring options to buy TikTok. The Redmond giant...
Read more
Brief

Happy Birthday Charlie Cheever: Quora Is A Real Disruptor of Q&A Forum

Swathi R M - 0
If you ever asked any question on the internet, Charlie Cheever needs introduction to you. Old wine in a...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Launches Music Videos to Eat into YouTube’s Market

Khushi Rebekah - 0
With the launch of Music Videos, Facebook has made another competitive move against its biggest opponent, Google. In a...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Reveals Big Plans Behind The WhatsApp JioMart Integration In India

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) acquired a minority stake of 9.99% in Jio Platforms for a whopping $5.7 billion in April, it was revealed that...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft To Acquire TikTok In the US?

Aarzu Khan - 0
The rumours are making rounds that Microsoft may acquire TikTok to keep the popular short video sharing app operational in the US.
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...
Read more

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

More Articles Like This

47% Leaders In Favour Of Allowing Employees Work From Home All The Time [STUDY]

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed and spread to almost all parts of the world, working from home has become the "new...
Read more

After Humiliating Exit From WeWork, Adam Neumann is Back With His New Venture

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The new venture of Adam Neumann seems to be equally exciting as his last one WeWork. WeWork's shining rise...
Read more

Net Worth Of Jeff Bezos Is More Than Combined Net Worth of India’s Top 10 Richest People!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Jeff Bezos and the phrase 'World's Richest Person' has become synonym to each other. But after the latest jump in the net...
Read more

WeWork Valuation: $2.9 Billion, Way Below Than Estimated $47 Billion 6 Month Ago

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
If you are thinking it is some kind of clickbait, you are highly mistaken. The debate on the valuation of WeWork once...
Read more

More Trouble For SoftBank As Jack Ma Resigns?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The year 2020 has been extremely brutal for SoftBank Group, the Japanese multinational conglomerate. Now, to make things even worse, it has...
Read more

Is Google Fighting A Lost Battle With Pixel Smartphones: The Key Executives Exit

Brief Neeraj M - 0
When the launch of Google Pixel 4a smartphone will take place is anyone's guess. Rumours are making round on the internet that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.