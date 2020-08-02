BriefEntrepreneurship
Happy Birthday Charlie Cheever: Quora Is A Real Disruptor of Q&A Forum

By Swathi R M
If you ever asked any question on the internet, Charlie Cheever needs introduction to you.

Old wine in a new bottle appeals a lot more eyes and attracts high scores. With reorganizing things in a presentable manner within the same old framework kick starts a new beginning. At the young age of 28 years, creating a knowledge engagement forum for the users to indulge in an interactive session is an amazing achievement of Charlie Cheever. Though the Q&A (Question and Answer) sites are no more new on the World Wide Web (WWW), not all have served the readers with the best stuff. Sensing the void, Charlie Cheever co-founded “Quora” in June 2009 along with Adam D’Angelo to cater readers with convincing answers.

  • Date of Birth: August 2, 1981
  • Known for: Founder of Quora, founder of Expo, Facebook News Feed, Connect, and Gaming
  • Net Worth: About $10 million

Interesting Facts About Charlie Cheever

On the occasion of Charlie Cheever’s 39th birthday, it is a small endeavour to revisit some of the interesting yet less known facts about him:

1. Prior to founding Quora, Charlie Cheever was a part of the social network giant Facebook between 2006 and 2009. When he initially received the offer from Facebook, he was not convinced about the idea of an online social networking platform and working under his junior, Mark Zuckerberg, from Harvard. Later in October 2005, Facebook captured his interest and in early 2006 he joined Mark Zuckerberg. Cheever as manager and engineer supervised the Facebook connect and Facebook platform and added some best features like News Feed and Notifications. Apart from these features, Lolbunny (bunny1) – a Phyton platform – remained to be one of the greatest contribution used by every engineer to date at Facebook.

2. Hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cheever graduated from Harvard College employed in Amazon.com at Seattle soon after graduation. In one of his interviews, Cheever stated that Harvard has been the place for ambitious people and the history records the names of Presidents, industrial stewards, and visionaries being part of Harvard. By virtue of being a part of this University, a sense of responsibility surrounds him motivating to climb up the ladder.

3. Quality has been the key to the success of Quora. The management and quality of answers on the forum made all the difference. Moreover, its popularity among the tech crowd served it a long way. Soon the portal attracted investors and it received $11 million from Benchmark Capital’s Matt Cohler a former Facebook executive in the first round of funding later he made into the company’s board. In the initial days, the two founders kept quiet about the revenue model of the firm, however, Cheever in one of his interviews hinted as to he took care of advertising nonetheless the primary interest is to gather the quality set of questions and answers. Quora also employs a PageRank-like algorithm to rank the answers on the question page.

4. Besides a lot of technical stuff in mind, Cheever loves sports both to watch and play. He admits that aerobics is necessary to keep him focused and to get the best out of his work. Football and Skiing are his favourite sports and at times he also has run few marathons.

5. Charlie Cheever also has been a shrewd investor and actively involves in the share market to reap profits. Till date, he has made a seed investment in 35 startups. Besides, he also participated in a Series A investment round and injected $10 million in a San Francisco based online home-selling service startup Opendoor.

6. In September 2012, Charlie Cheever suddenly decided to step down as a CEO of Quora. While Adam D’Angelo was trying his best to convince the world about his departure, barely there were few who were buying the theory put by Adam behind Charlie’s mysterious exit, especially when the platform was growing leaps and bounds.

7. In August 2016, Charlie Cheever returned back in the startup game with its one-year-old project called ‘Exponent’ (now known as Expo.io.). It is a kind of a translation machine for mobile app code, which helps to translate an application written in Javascript into native iOS and Android code, removing the need to manually program it for each mobile operating system.

This young engineer with his technical know-how has lots to contribute. With his innovative thinking and technicality, the society is expecting to witness a lot more achievements from his end. Also, he stands to be the motivational figure for budding engineers.

The article is a part of the B’day Series where we celebrate the birthday of renowned personalities from across Industries, very frequently. The series includes Entrepreneurs, C-level Executives, innovators or renewed leaders who moved the industry with his exponential skill set and vision. The intent is to highlight the person’s achievements and touch base the little known, but interesting, part of his life. You can see the list of all earlier celebrated tech personalities, including Mark Zuckerberg, Marrisa Mayor, Sean Parker, Andy Rubin, Julian Assange, by following this link or subscribe to your daily newsletter.

To make it more exciting, we suggest you make use of the comment section if you are among the ones celebrating their birthday with today’s featured personality.

