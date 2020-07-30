More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Twitter total operating expenses by year, starting from the fiscal 2010 to 2019. The annual operating expenses of Twitter reached an all-time high of $3,093 million during 2019, showing an appreciable 19.5% YoY growth. The company’s total operating expenses include the cost of revenue, research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses.

Region Worldwide Source Twitter Inc. Graph ID 911 Note Twitter fiscal year starts from January 1st

About Twitter Inc.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is a global social networking platform, created on March 21, 2006, by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams. The company is based in San Francisco, California, and has more than 35 offices around the world.

Twitter is a microblogging website/app where people around the world share their thoughts by posting a Tweet which includes text, images, videos, gifs. Initially, the Tweet limit was restricted to 140 characters, but on November 7, 2017, the company doubled its Tweet limit to 280 characters for all languages except Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

In 2013, Twitter emerged as one of the ten most-visited websites on the Internet and has been described as “the SMS of the Internet”.

On November 6, 2013, Twitter priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $26 per share, which closed at $44.90 next day, giving the company a valuation of over $31 billion.

As of 2019, Twitter is ranked 41 of the top 500 websites on the web, Alexa web traffic analysis.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.