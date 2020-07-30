Twitter Cash on Hand by Year: FY 2010 – 2019

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Twitter cash on hand by year, starting from the fiscal 2010 to 2019. The total cash on hand includes the cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in marketable securities held by the company by the end of every year. Twitter has a total of $6,639.1 million cash in reserve as of December 31, 2019 – the highest-ever in history. That showed an increase of $429.65 million or 6.9% in Twitter’s cash pile when compared to the previous year.

Region Worldwide Source Twitter Inc. Graph ID 912 Note Twitter fiscal year starts from January 1st

More About Twitter

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is a global social networking platform, created on March 21, 2006, by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams. The company is based in San Francisco, California, and has more than 35 offices around the world.

Twitter is a microblogging website/app where people around the world share their thoughts by posting a Tweet which includes text, images, videos, gifs. Initially, the Tweet limit was restricted to 140 characters, but on November 7, 2017, the company doubled its Tweet limit to 280 characters for all languages except Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

In 2013, Twitter emerged as one of the ten most-visited websites on the Internet and has been described as “the SMS of the Internet”.

On November 6, 2013, Twitter priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $26 per share, which closed at $44.90 next day, giving the company a valuation of over $31 billion.

As of 2019, Twitter is ranked 41 of the top 500 websites on the web, Alexa web traffic analysis.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is a global social networking platform, created on March 21, 2006, by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams. The company is based in San Francisco, California, and has more than 35 offices around the world.

Twitter is a microblogging website/app where people around the world share their thoughts by posting a Tweet which includes text, images, videos, gifs. Initially, the Tweet limit was restricted to 140 characters, but on November 7, 2017, the company doubled its Tweet limit to 280 characters for all languages except Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

In 2013, Twitter emerged as one of the ten most-visited websites on the Internet and has been described as “the SMS of the Internet”.

On November 6, 2013, Twitter priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $26 per share, which closed at $44.90 next day, giving the company a valuation of over $31 billion.

As of 2019, Twitter is ranked 41 of the top 500 websites on the web, Alexa web traffic analysis.