Twitter Annual Revenue by Region: FY 2010 – 2019

The above graph represents the Twitter annual revenue by region, starting from the fiscal 2010 to 2019. Interestingly, a whopping 56.2% of Twitter’s global revenue in 2019 came from the United States, followed by 43.8% from the International markets. Last year, the social media company reported its highest-ever annal revenue from the United States, Japan and other major markets. With 18.4% YoY growth, Twitter US revenue in 2019 clocked over $1,944 million in 2019. On the other hand, the International revenue amounted to $1,515 million, with 8.2% YoY growth.

Region Worldwide Source Twitter Inc. Graph ID 909 Note Twitter fiscal year starts from January 1st

About Twitter Inc: Additional Information

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is a global social networking platform, created on March 21, 2006, by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams. The company is based in San Francisco, California, and has more than 35 offices around the world.

Twitter is a microblogging website/app where people around the world share their thoughts by posting a Tweet which includes text, images, videos, gifs. Initially, the Tweet limit was restricted to 140 characters, but on November 7, 2017, the company doubled its Tweet limit to 280 characters for all languages except Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

In 2013, Twitter emerged as one of the ten most-visited websites on the Internet and has been described as “the SMS of the Internet”.

On November 6, 2013, Twitter priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $26 per share, which closed at $44.90 next day, giving the company a valuation of over $31 billion.

As of 2019, Twitter is ranked 41 of the top 500 websites on the web, Alexa web traffic analysis.

