BriefTechnology
Updated:

What Should the Hiring Process Look Like During a Pandemic?

By Aarzu Khan
249
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

ByteDance To Sell TikTok At A Valuation To The Tune Of $25 Billion?

The rising challenges for TikTok in multiple markets one after another has forced ByteDance to explore the...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

Uber Eats: The Most Downloaded Food Delivery App In Q2 2020

The worldwide food delivery market is going through some rapid change. The Covid-19 outbreak has pushed many...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

Apple iPhone 11 Is More Popular Than iPhone 11 Pro, Max And iPhone SE [REPORT]

The sales of iPhone models has always been the talk of the town as the aspiring users...
Read more

Despite the fact that the stock market has begun to bounce back from the initial impact of COVID-19, unemployment figures are still very high in the United States. Millions of people currently depend on federally extended unemployment benefits, and few experts predict that unemployment numbers will return to pre-pandemic rates soon. It could take years for the economy as a whole to recover.

In the meantime, though, some businesses have managed to survive and even thrive under the current (admittedly challenging) conditions. And, as a result, some business owners now find themselves in the strange position of needing to expand their operation during a global pandemic. Still, it’s unclear how companies should go about the hiring process at the moment. Should geography play a part in the decision and how should companies vet and interview potential employees?

Remote Connections

As one might imagine, plenty of businesses are using video-conferencing apps and platforms to schedule remote interviews with candidates for job openings. Though business leaders have used these methods to effectively stay in touch with current employees working remotely, they may not present the same advantages for getting to know a new person. Regardless, in many instances, remote connections are the best and safest way for businesses to hold the first round of interviews with prospective hires. 

Advertisements

The one positive of this setup is that businesses may take the opportunity to expand their search parameters. Indeed, rather than looking for a candidate within a few miles of their headquarters, business leaders may be more willing to reach out to freelancers and professionals to work on a full-time, remote basis

Increased Emphasis on Experience 

Even businesses that are in a “safe” financial position can’t afford to make a bad hire or two during the current economic situation. Under “normal” circumstances, a bad hire could cost a company thousands of dollars ––as well as months of hard work and preparation. Given all that, it’s not surprising that experience has become a greater factor for many business leaders in the hiring process. What’s more, the simple fact of the matter is that the current job market favours companies looking for new employees. So individuals with high levels of experience are likely to overshadow recent graduates, for example.

How In-Person Interviews May be Conducted

Eventually, many business leaders will have to come face-to-face with a new employee or candidate. Considering the current public-health situation, though, business leaders will –– understandably –– have to take some extra precautions to ensure the safety of all involved. This could include, but is not limited to:

  • Requiring participants in the interview to be tested for COVID-19 beforehand. 
  • Requiring all participants to wear masks during the interview. 
  • Maintaining social distancing best practices during the interview. 
  • Holding the interview outdoors if possible. 
  • Keeping the number of participants to a minimum. 

On another point, certain business leaders may interview a candidate for the top positions from another city, but still require an in-person interview before they make them a formal offer. In such an instance, business leaders may decide to opt for private transportation –– such as driving their own vehicle, or if that’s not possible, renting out a private plane – Yes, companies like Access Jet Group are offering just such services during the pandemic.

Conclusion

As strange as it all seems, life –– and by extension business –– will have to continue over the next few months even if the circumstances are far less than ideal. Resourceful and innovative business owners are sure to find new ways to connect with potential candidates for open positions at their company. Thankfully for all involved, many capable professionals are seeking new opportunities at this moment.

Advertisements
Previous articleJioPhone Share in India Feature Phone Market

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

What Should the Hiring Process Look Like During a Pandemic?

Despite the fact that the stock market has begun to bounce back from the initial impact of...
Read more
Brief

Industry Experts are Still Optimistic About TikTok’s Growth in India

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Chinese short-video app TikTok has consistently generated several headlines a day for the past three weeks after the Indian government decided to...
Read more
Brief

Social Media Influencers: Everything You Need to Know Before You Approach Them!

Aarzu Khan - 0
If you’re living in 2020, chances are you have at least one social media account open. More than ever before, marketers are...
Read more
Brief

Online Smartphone Sales Share in India Hits Record High Of 45% In Q2 2020!

Neeraj M - 0
The Covid-19 has changed the market equations completely. Almost every industry has resorted to online channels in a bid to survive and...
Read more
Brief

India Smartphone Shipments In Q2 2020 Declined 51% To Just 18 Million Units!

Neeraj M - 0
The smartphone shipments in India is badly affected by the nationwide outbreak of Coronavirus in Q2 2020. The pandemic which bought the...
Read more
Brief

Indian TikTok Alternatives Fast Catching Up: App Install Grew by 155% [REPORT]

Khushi Rebekah - 0
After the Indian government's ban on 59 Chinese apps including the widely popular short-video app TikTok back in early June, a huge...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

Cybersecurity Investment In 2020 Could Grow To The Tune Of $43 Billion

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Cybersecurity investment is rising amidst the new normal as employees are accessing a lot of sensitive official data from home network.
Read more

47% Leaders In Favour Of Allowing Employees Work From Home All The Time [STUDY]

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed and spread to almost all parts of the world, working from home has become the "new...
Read more

Just 4% of Employees Want to Return to Office [STUDY]

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Employees perception towards work from home is changing with each passing month! With the global outbreak of the novel...
Read more

Freshers Job Not A Distant Dream: TCS To Hire 40,000 Freshers!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
During the ongoing testing times, jobs for freshers in the IT sector has almost dried off. However, in sharp contrast to the...
Read more

Employee App: Companies Must Have To Thrive In The New Normal

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
With all the advancements in technology, managers and business owners seem to be taking note. Far too many believe that traditional methods...
Read more

Upskilling Is Mandatory As 72% Companies Have More Than 25% Roles At Risk!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to businesses around the world facing unprecedented amounts of disruption and change. That is why most organizations...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.