The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of JioPhone share in India feature phone market, starting from Q4 2017 to Q2 2019. No one can deny the fact that Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio Phone came and conquered the India’s feature phone segment, although for just one and half years.

Rise and Downfall of Jio In India’s Feature Phone Market

Country India Graph ID 906 Source Counterpoint Research

During the third quarter of 2017, the 4G VoLTE Jio feature phone was launched in India, at the price of Rs 500. Surprisingly, in just three months ended December 2017, Reliance Jio captured a 26% share of the India’s feature phone segment.

In Q2 2018, the share of Jio in India’s feature phone market reached an all-time high of 47%. The Jio Monsoon Hungama offer for upgrading 2G feature phone users had helped the company to drive sales during the second half of 2018. However, after that, the demand for JioPhones started declining.

In Q2 2019, JioPhone shipment share in India’s feature phone market declined to 28%, from 30% in the previous quarter. Some affordable entry-level smartphones (Sub Rs 10,000) were launched to attract the millions of feature phone users in the country.

Surprisingly, in Q3 2019, Reliance Jio failed to make its place among top 5 feature phone vendors in India, due to declining in shipments. According to Counterpoint Research, JioPhone’s shipment share during the September quarter plummeted to just 4%. This was mainly due to the slowdown in the new shipments from Jio as the company was focused more on clearing the older JioPhone inventory ahead of Diwali season.

