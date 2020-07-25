BriefSocial MediaSocial News
Updated:

Industry Experts are Still Optimistic About TikTok’s Growth in India

By Khushi Rebekah
121
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

ByteDance To Sell TikTok At A Valuation To The Tune Of $25 Billion?

The rising challenges for TikTok in multiple markets one after another has forced ByteDance to explore the...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

After Humiliating Exit From WeWork, Adam Neumann is Back With His New Venture

The new venture of Adam Neumann seems to be equally exciting as his last one WeWork.
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

Uber Eats: The Most Downloaded Food Delivery App In Q2 2020

The worldwide food delivery market is going through some rapid change. The Covid-19 outbreak has pushed many...
Read more

Chinese short-video app TikTok has consistently generated several headlines a day for the past three weeks after the Indian government decided to ban 59 Chinese apps in late June. Faced with the prospect of losing its largest overseas market along with revenue to the tune of $6 billion, TikTok was the first app on the banned list to open up negotiations with the government.

Since then, the app has been taken down from the Google Play Store and App Store in India and existing versions have been blocked from users’ phones. Citing security as the foremost concern, the Indian government shows no signs of backing down.

Why then are analysts at eMarketer optimistic about TikTok’s future growth in the country that banned it?

Advertisements

124.9 million TikTok Users in India in 2020

In a report published on Tuesday, eMarketer revealed that TikTok’s growth in India will clock in at 58.1% YoY by the end of this year, granted that the ban gets lifted. The app which closed with 79 million users in 2019, and had gained an additional 40 million by the time of the ban, is expected to capture almost 125 million monthly active users in India when this year comes to a close.

The report also highlights that the number of Facebook users in India will reach 262.1 milion by the end of 2020 while Instagram and Twitter will have 79.1 million and 31.9 million active users, respectively.

In 2018, just after a year of operating in the country, the app surpassed Instagram as the most widely used social networking platform in India and that trend has remained unchanged ever since. At the time, it was at the bottom of the big tech pyramid, with its closest competitor being Snapchat. Even back then, TikTok succeeded in surpassing Snapchat by having double the users, and in 2020, this supremacy would’ve multiplied six-fold.

eMarketer clarifies that this projection was computed before the ban took place, but it stands by a hopeful future for TikTok in India. This tenacity is rooted in a large number of smartphone users in India, cheap data plans, TikTok’s localized and regional content, and its ability to attract influencers or monetize the content of its biggest contributors.

Lifting the Ban: Why or Why Not?

As stated above, TikTok was quick to approach the Indian government in order to resolve the situation it had landed in. In a formal notice on his official Twitter, TikTok’s Indian head explicitly stated being in compliance with data protection and privacy laws mandated by the government. The company further assured the public and authorities against sharing Indian users’ data with the Chinese government.

Advertisements

Since then, further developments related to the discussion with the India government has been unclear, but TikTok’s parent company ByteDance seems confident that this ban is not here to stay for long.

This leads us to another significant junction in this matter. ByteDance has been considering major reformations not only for TikTok but for all other apps they have developed for predominantly overseas markets, including the likes of Helo, another one of ByteDance’s apps that got banned in the country.

These reformations, however, are not just specific to India, but are larger in scope, as the pressure of possible bans in the US and Australia is becoming imminent.

In recent times, many reports have surfaced highlighting ByteDance’s determination to dissolve its image as a company based and headquartered in Beijing. Internal sources have revealed that Singapore, London, Los Angeles, and New York are some of the locations being considered for the new headquarters.

In all other related endeavours, the US seems to be the centre of attention. Earlier this year, Kevin Mayer, the former head of Disney’s streaming business, was appointed as TikTok’s new CEO.

More recently, TikTok’s job postings expanded to cities outside of China, such as Warsaw and Jakarta. Additionally, TikTok has reportedly hired 150 California-based engineers as part of its research and development wing.

All such developments indicate that TikTok management is quite adamant on not giving up on markets outside China. TikTok is leaving no stone unturned to get back to business as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, ByteDance’s CEO also expressed plans to sell TikTok’s shares to stakeholders outside of China at a valuation of $25 billion or more, in order to further disconnect its associations with China. It is expected that existing US shareholders will lead such a buyout when it happens. This would essentially make TikTok a US-based company and completely sever its links with China.

However, these reforms come with their own set of challenges. Many ByteDance employees are still reluctant about this structural change. More importantly, there are engineering-based conflicts to smooth out first, since TikTok shares its basic programming with its Chinese counterpart, Douyin.

Nonetheless, there is ample evidence to point to considerable changes in TikTok’s future operations, and in such an event, it won’t be all that surprising if the Indian government lifts its ban.

Previous articleSocial Media Influencers: Everything You Need to Know Before You Approach Them!
Next articleJioPhone Share in India Feature Phone Market

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Industry Experts are Still Optimistic About TikTok’s Growth in India

Chinese short-video app TikTok has consistently generated several headlines a day for the past three weeks after...
Read more
Brief

Social Media Influencers: Everything You Need to Know Before You Approach Them!

Aarzu Khan - 0
If you’re living in 2020, chances are you have at least one social media account open. More than ever before, marketers are...
Read more
Brief

Online Smartphone Sales Share in India Hits Record High Of 45% In Q2 2020!

Neeraj M - 0
The Covid-19 has changed the market equations completely. Almost every industry has resorted to online channels in a bid to survive and...
Read more
Brief

India Smartphone Shipments In Q2 2020 Declined 51% To Just 18 Million Units!

Neeraj M - 0
The smartphone shipments in India is badly affected by the nationwide outbreak of Coronavirus in Q2 2020. The pandemic which bought the...
Read more
Brief

Indian TikTok Alternatives Fast Catching Up: App Install Grew by 155% [REPORT]

Khushi Rebekah - 0
After the Indian government's ban on 59 Chinese apps including the widely popular short-video app TikTok back in early June, a huge...
Read more
Brief

India To Account For 2.2% Of The Global Digital Payment Market by 2023 [REPORT]

Dazeinfo - 0
The global digital payment market is estimated to grow at 23.8% CAGR in the next five years to become a $12.4 trillion...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

Indian TikTok Alternatives Fast Catching Up: App Install Grew by 155% [REPORT]

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
After the Indian government's ban on 59 Chinese apps including the widely popular short-video app TikTok back in early June, a huge...
Read more

ByteDance To Sell TikTok At A Valuation To The Tune Of $25 Billion?

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The rising challenges for TikTok in multiple markets one after another has forced ByteDance to explore the possibility of selling TikTok before...
Read more

The Success Of TikTok Alternative Apps May Be Short-Lived [STUDY]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
After the Indian Government, in a bid to take a stance against China, banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps, the popular...
Read more

India-China Tussle May Result In Massive Job Losses

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The Sino-Indian border dispute has been a hot topic in Indian news and media ever since it escalated to unprecedented levels back...
Read more

Major Restructuring And Millions of Deleted Videos: TikTok Rediscovering Itself?

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The past few weeks have been excessively turbulent for Chinese short video app TikTok as the country's international relations experience mounting unrest.
Read more

After India, US And Australia May Ban TikTok

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
Day after day, the Chinese apps are beheld by the scepticism. India's move to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, has made...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.